New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Divorced for 30 Years, Elderly Couple Re...
The coronavirus pandemic makes us all take love a little more seriously—especially elderly couple Kjeld and Lotte Pressler.
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...
Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...
Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Tomatoes
Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proo...
Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23
It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edition Skateboard
Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With App...
Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...
Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Bea...
Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Short Supply ... Again
Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.