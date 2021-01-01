Birmingham, AL

Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Include an Apocalypse, Fam...
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flying 21,000 MPH Is Hurt...
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is...
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage ...
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My Friend Who Committe...
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...

Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.

Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16,...

On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!

NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East

With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.

Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...

Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.

General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal

Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!

New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...

"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)

Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'

After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores

After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.

Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...

Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!

Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The L...

Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!

There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toas...

After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.

Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments

Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!

'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...

If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!

VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...

"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!

Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultimate Collaboration, But The...

Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.

What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...

Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.

13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.

How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live

Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.

5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws

September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.

Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...

Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.

This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best Parts of the Fall Season

Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.

Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...

Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.

A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...

An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."

VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...

The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.

