Mobile city officials respond to Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting
After a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium left five people injured on Friday, a lot of people want to know how someone was even able to get a gun inside.Including many
Hoover residents deluge City Council wit...
Dozens of people brought complaints about stormwater flooding to the Hoover City Council Monday night and begged the council to do something about it. Downpours that brought more than 10 inches of rain to parts of Hoover in a few hours on Oct.
Madison open tournament with big win
When a team sets its sights high, the chance of stumbling on the small steps are not too much of a concern.. The Madison girls soccer team has lofty goals for this postseason. The Blue Streaks took the first step Monday night with a 9-0 win over Willoughby South at Madison High School in Division I sectional semifinal action.
Enterprise sees huge turnout with first entertainment district ev...
Since passing their entertainment district ordinance, the city of Enterprise is seeing huge turnouts at downtown events. They tell me this year’s crowd for the fall festival was the largest they have seen for the event.
Nick Saban explains freshman receiver Ag...
Alabama freshman Agiye Hall stole the show with his acrobatic catches during April’s spring game and appeared on his way to early contributions in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama small business owner still witho...
An Alabama man is still waiting for his state refund after filing online in March. Jerry Coley, who runs JC’s Vintage Cars, says his state refund is $6,100.
Alabama’s percent positivity rate continues decline
Alabama’s percent positivity rate for community transmission of COVID-19 continues to decline, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama to get new license plate
The design for Alabama’s standard license plates will head down south in 2022. The state’s license plate designs are changed every five years, and 2022 is the year for a new look. The current plate features a design showing off the state’s mountainous regions and Appalachian foothills in the northern part of the state.
McGill-Toolen running back Braylon McRey...
South Alabama picked up a football verbal commitment from one of the top high school players in Mobile on Monday. McGill-Toolen Catholic School running back Braylon McReynolds, who has rushed for 1,550 yards and 22 touchdowns in eight games this season,
Archie Ray Madison
Mr. Archie Ray Madison, 80, of Ruth, MS, passed from this life on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Southwest MS Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 22, 1941, in Jasper, AL, to Floyd Madison and Louise Guthrie Madison Earnest.
Al Horford inactive for Celtics season o...
Boston players have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days and at least one of them will miss Wednesday's opener in New York against the Knicks.
Eastern Illinois inducts 2020 and 2021 A...
Charleston's Adam Drake and Mattoon's Reynae Hutchinson were among the latest members inducted into the Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame.
Longtime Alabama linebacker commit will ...
Longtime Alabama linebacker commit Robert Woodyard will have surgery Tuesday and miss the rest of his senior season, according to head coach Melvin Pete Jr.
Alabama Crimson Tide adds ESPN 300 defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans...
Alabama got a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans on Monday, adding to the No. 2 ranked class overall.
Alabama Football Looks to Maintain Focus...
After a bounce-back victory against the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide isn't looking to take the foot off of the pedal any time soon.
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for F...
Saturday night was tough for Tennessee, as a hard fought game resulted in a 31-26 Vols loss to Ole Miss along with the fact that members of Tennessee's fanbase
Alabama veterans board wants study of health problems caused by c...
The board passed a resolution urging Congress to support a study and help for veterans with health veterans who served at the Army base in Anniston.
Judge denies request to block lethal inj...
A federal judge has declined to block an execution scheduled this week in Alabama MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A federal judge has declined to block Thursday’s scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted of the 1991 kidnap and murder of a woman abducted outside an automatic teller machine.
Tennessee football releases depth chart ...
Tennessee will play No. 4 Alabama on Saturday in their annual rivalry game. Here is UT's depth chart for the game.
Is Alabama a possible home for Toyota’s $1.29 billion electric ba...
Alabama is being mentioned as a possible location for a $1.29 billion electric battery plant to be built by Toyota. The plant location wasn’t immediately announced. The company said the plant will eventually employ 1,
Who Needs A Blog Poll 2021: Week 7 — Okl...
It took a half of a season, but the Sooners and Crimson Tide finally appeared as-advertised in crucial games against solid conference foes.
Children’s of Alabama patient receives ‘...
A Children’s of Alabama patient learned Sunday that he will be traveling to Disney World during a reveal hosted by Pizitz Middle School SGA Officers,
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insi...
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Alabama Jaguars vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on October 23, 2021.
Travis Barker’s Children Alabama and Lan...
Following the news that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged, Travis Barker's children Alabama and Landon reacted on Instagram.
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup a...
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Thanks to 'Squid Game'
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktail Recipe
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.