Final Five: A look at Auburn's upcoming football opponents
The Auburn football team has an extra week to regroup before attacking the Ole Miss Rebels and the rest of the regular season SEC schedule.
Taking stock of Auburn’s freshmen at the...
Auburn is just beyond the midway point of its 2021 regular season, with five games still remaining on the schedule as the team enjoys a much-needed bye week. Auburn, which is coming off a 38-23 win against then-No.
Auburn picked 5th in SEC; Jabari Smith n...
The SEC announced its preseason predicted order of finish, as well as its preseason All-SEC teams on Tuesday. Auburn was picked to finish fifth behind Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. Five-star freshman power forward Jabari Smith,
Alabama Basketball's Jahvon Quinerly Named to Bob Cousy Award Wat...
Monday afternoon, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly as one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List. Quinerly is the first Alabama player to be named to the watch list since Collin Sexton was selected prior to the 2017-18 season.
Bammers: Is Alabama football the same wi...
While Alabama won a national championship in dominant fashion in 2020, there remained a hole in the hearts of fans whose beloved gameday tradition was stripped away -- for safety reasons, of course, and temporarily.
Fort McClellan toxins, USFL reboot, reti...
One thing that makes Alabama House Speaker Pro Tem Victor Gaston’s career noteworthy is that when he was elected, way back in 1982 when Bo Jackson was a freshman, Gaston was already a Republican. Republicans were few and far between in Alabama at the time.
Toyota Celebrates 2022 Tundra’s New Twin-Turbo V6 Built At Alabam...
Toyota held an event at its Alabama plant to celebrate the new twin-turbo V6 that will find its way into the all-new Tundra pickup. The occasion will usher in the next era of powertrains being assembled in Huntsville,
SEC power rankings, Week 8: Georgia crus...
While Georgia continued to prove it was the best in the SEC, Alabama responded to a rough road loss by beating Mississippi State. Here's what that does to
Return of National Night Out brings nort...
Neighbors met neighbors and their local law enforcement Monday afternoon as National Night Out returned to northwest Auburn after being canceled last year. The event featured games, inflatables and bo
Vols may be left with Small chance to knock off Alabama
Ending 14 seasons of futility against Alabama will be no Small assignment for Tennessee first-year football coach Josh Heupel. The Volunteers not only lost 31-26 to Ole Miss this past Saturday night inside Neyland Stadium but may travel to Tuscaloosa without the services of starting quarterback Hendon Hooker,
Third Suspect Charged, Denied Bond For M...
A third suspect has been charged with capital murder following the shooting death of a Tuscaloosa teenager last Friday
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 19, In Mont...
Nabi, the Muslim holiday celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council in Session: Montgomery County Council meets virtually at 9 a.m.
Police: 3rd man wanted in Alabama HS foo...
Police on Monday released the name of a third man wanted in an Alabama shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game.
‘He’s traumatized’: Teen shot 5 times at Alabama high school foot...
The mother of a Mobile high school senior critically injured when gunfire erupted inside Ladd-Peebles stadium said her son was shot five times. She is pleading for the gun violence to stop. Jakobe Morgan,
Longtime Alabama linebacker commit will ...
Longtime Alabama linebacker commit Robert Woodyard will have surgery Tuesday and miss the rest of his senior season, according to head coach Melvin Pete Jr.
Alabama Crimson Tide adds ESPN 300 defen...
Alabama got a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans on Monday, adding to the No. 2 ranked class overall.
Alabama Football Looks to Maintain Focus, Avoid Complacency After...
After a bounce-back victory against the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide isn't looking to take the foot off of the pedal any time soon.
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for F...
Saturday night was tough for Tennessee, as a hard fought game resulted in a 31-26 Vols loss to Ole Miss along with the fact that members of Tennessee's fanbase
Alabama veterans board wants study of he...
The board passed a resolution urging Congress to support a study and help for veterans with health veterans who served at the Army base in Anniston.
Judge denies request to block lethal injection in Alabama
A federal judge has declined to block an execution scheduled this week in Alabama MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A federal judge has declined to block Thursday’s scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted of the 1991 kidnap and murder of a woman abducted outside an automatic teller machine.
Tennessee football releases depth chart ...
Tennessee will play No. 4 Alabama on Saturday in their annual rivalry game. Here is UT's depth chart for the game.
Is Alabama a possible home for Toyota’s ...
Alabama is being mentioned as a possible location for a $1.29 billion electric battery plant to be built by Toyota. The plant location wasn’t immediately announced. The company said the plant will eventually employ 1,
Who Needs A Blog Poll 2021: Week 7 — Oklahoma, Alabama finally lo...
It took a half of a season, but the Sooners and Crimson Tide finally appeared as-advertised in crucial games against solid conference foes.
Children’s of Alabama patient receives ‘...
A Children’s of Alabama patient learned Sunday that he will be traveling to Disney World during a reveal hosted by Pizitz Middle School SGA Officers,
