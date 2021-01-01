College basketball recruiting: Arkansas beats out Alabama for fiv...
Arkansas landed one of its highest-rated basketball commitments of the 247Sports era on Wednesday, when five-star combo guard Nick Smith Jr. committed to the Razorbacks over Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
US prison warden in California accused o...
The warden of a federal prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Ray J. Garcia, 54, of Merced, allegedly groped at
World shares mixed after broad slide on ...
Shares rose Wednesday in Europe after sharp declines in Asia that tracked a broad slide on Wall Street on jitters over rising prices and surging U.S. government bond yields. A swift rise in
Reduce your utility bills with help from a local weatherization p...
The weatherization program offers free energy-saving measures including sealing air ducts and installing insulation for homes.
Arkansas facing bus driver shortage
Conway Public Schools is battling a shortage of bus drivers. Jason Lawrence, the district’s director of support services, says they’re short about 12 bus drivers. Lawrence says every year there is a need for drivers but this year,
Springdale School District prompts state...
Arkansas students will no longer be required to quarantine if they test negative and agree to wear face masks after being in close contact to COVID-19.
Employee vaccine mandate deadline approaches for some local busin...
Vaccine mandate deadlines for employees are coming fast for some Northwest Arkansas businesses. The deadline for Mercy Hospital in Rogers and Fort Smith is
Top ten prospect Nick Smith Jr. will sta...
Nick Smith Jr., the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2022 class, will stay home and play for the Arkansas Razorbacks, he tells 247Sports. "Next year I will be enrolling at the
Arkansas charter schools continue to see...
"Those smaller environments may have felt a little bit more comfortable for students and their parents, during the pandemic."
Kirby Smart Respects Sam Pittman, Arkansas, Expects Battle on Sat...
Kirby Smart expects his No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs to be tested by the No. 8 Razorbacks on Saturday in Athens. Both teams enter the game 4-0 which is exactly where Georgia thought it would be at this point,
Walmart stokes U.S. hiring rush with pla...
Walmart is expanding its hiring push with plans to recruit 150,000 store employees, adding to U.S. employers' search for new workers as the busy holiday season approaches.
Troubled Chinese airline group proposes ...
HNA Group, a Chinese airline operator that ran into financial trouble after a global acquisition spree, has proposed a plan to settle $61 billion in debts owed to thousands of
Early SEC showdown pits No. 8 Arkansas a...
No. 2 Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas will each look to make a statement when they meet in what has unexpectedly emerged as a pivotal Southeastern Conference game with College Football Playoff implications between undefeated teams on Saturday.
Arkansas Children’s Hospital raises base pay to $15 an hour
Arkansas Children’s Hospital today announced an increase in its base pay — what it calls a “living wage” — to $15 an hour, which will produce pay increases for 500 workers. Arkansas Children’s has raised its living wage to $15 an hour leaders announced on Wednesday.
Arkansas: 5 things Hogs must do to have ...
If you listen to the pundits, Arkansas has no chance Saturday at Georgia. Vegas is piling on. The Razorbacks opened as an 18-point underdog. Should the Hogs just stay home, forget the hassle of travel,
A Q&A with Nate Coulter on the future of...
Little Rock voters will be asked Nov. 9 to approve a millage increase to support the Central Arkansas Library System. The 0.5 mill increase would raise Little Rock’s rate from 3.3 to 3.8 mills.
Arkansas vs Georgia Picks and Predictions: Hogs Can Keep Things C...
College football odds, picks and predictions for Arkansas Razorbacks vs Georgia Bulldogs. NCAA football betting free picks ATS and Over/Under.
In-state OL Joey Su'a commits to Arkansa...
High offensive tackle Joey Su'a announced his commitment to Arkansas early Wednesday morning. Su'a is commit No. 3 for head coach Sam PIttman and the Razorbacks early in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy led the charge in recruiting Su'a.
Turnaround job: Sam Pittman returns to G...
Sam Pittman’s influence can be seen on NFL rosters stocked with linemen that he coached at Georgia and with his Arkansas team that crashed the top 10.
Arkansas announces changes to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines in s...
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced changes to schools' quarantine guidelines to keep more kids in the classroom. Staff and students at schools with a 70% vaccination rate will no longer be required to quarantine.
Former Mrs. Arkansas holding Girl Empowe...
A Texarkana, Ark. school teacher is hoping this Saturday (Oct. 2) will be a day to empower more than 100 young girls to set positive goals for the future.
Former Arkansas DE reportedly enters NCA...
Toll entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Rivals.com, bringing his time with the Buffaloes to an end after only 4 games. He appeared in 2 of those contests, recording 3 tackles. Toll didn’t get on the field much as a true freshman at Arkansas in 2020,
Rain moving into Arkansas and Oklahoma for the end of September
Here is what you need to know as we wrap up the month and head into October. As of Tuesday's sunset, storms are just about 150 miles from the AR-OK state line. Tap HERE for our live interactive radar.
Arkansas Lawmakers end recess to discuss...
State lawmakers are set to come out of recess tomorrow to discuss redistricting the U.S. congressional districts in Arkansas.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That ...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is...
Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister? Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film before they all disappear!
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Kno...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.