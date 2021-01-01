Scottsdale, AZ

‘She is just absolutely standing in the way’: Sinema’s critics in...
CNN, KNXV By Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN When Kyrsten Sinema won her US Senate seat in 2018, she was the first Democrat from Arizona elected to the chamber in three decades. It was a triumph
8 Surprising Health Benefits of Pilates,...
It's named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, who developed the exercise and body conditioning system in the 1920s as a tool for healing. "Initially, it was the dance community who embraced Pilates (originally called Controlology) to help with strength,
FAA Warms To Virtual Rides for Line Chec...
It turned out that others were already exploring the application of video and audio tools, or video and communications technology (VCT), to create a virtual record of a line check flight that FAA inspectors could observe in their offices instead of flying in the airplane.
Meet 4 Women Whose Body Image Improved After Menopause
These are their stories—and their best tips for others struggling to feel confident in the skin they’re in. Lisa King, 56, a pharmacist who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, used to calorie-count and hop on her scale constantly.
Cruise, Waymo get OK to launch robotaxi ...
The California Department of Motor Vehicles gave General Motors-backed Cruise and Alphabet-owned Waymo the green light to start charging for autonomous services offered to the public. On Thursday, Cruise received a “driverless deployment permit,
3 Hotels That Offer Out-Of-This-World St...
From a boat ride with an astronomer to a hotel nestled in a Dark Sk Park and “star bathing” amid California’s redwoods, consider these three vacations to be written in your stars.
Michael Wilbon Net Worth
Michael Wilbon is an American sports commentator and sportswriter who has a net worth of $18 million. He is best known for being a former columnist for "The Washington Post," and he now operates predominantly through ESPN as an analyst.
Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Sch...
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis") (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), is pleased to share its fall
Senior Helpers® Opens State-of-the-Art C...
Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of personalized, in-home senior care, today announced the official opening of the Senior Helpers Center of Excellence in Caregiving at its Scottsdale, Arizona,
Bitter tree-removal dispute between HOA, residents drags in Scott...
Scottsdale homeowners in a DC Ranch community could face a $16,000 bill to remove and replace 670 Sissoo trees that can have damaging roots.
CB Byron Murphy Jr. keeps ascending for ...
Being thrown into the fire as a rookie cornerback might have been the best thing that happened to the Cardinals' Byron Murphy Jr.
After finding success in Beverly Hills, ...
Veronique Munro moved Infinity Sun's headquarters to the Scottsdale Airpark to grow its product development and launch its spray tanning studios
Basha family sells company, an Arizona i...
The Basha family is selling all of its Bashas', Food City and AJ's Fine Foods stores to a California-based grocer.
Two dead after helicopter collides with small plane over Arizona
A helicopter and a small plane slammed into each other while flying over Arizona, leaving at least two people dead. The crash unfolded around 8 a.m. on Friday, not far from Chandler Municipal Airport.
Midair plane, copter crash in Arizona ki...
Two people, including a Navy veteran, were killed when an airplane and helicopter collided in midair. Both victims were in the helicopter, which crashed and caught fire Friday in the skies above Chandler,
Southwest hits impressive rainfall durin...
Cities across the Southwest hit impressive rainfall totals this summer, bringing much-needed – but temporary – relief to a region that has been mired in drought. The winter,
Man shot at apartment complex in Tempe, search underway for men w...
Police were conducting a search for suspects in a shooting in Tempe Saturday afternoon after a man was found shot at an apartment complex, police said. The Tempe Police Department received multiple calls about a shooting at Mercury on Mill Apartments near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road just after 2:30 p.
Arizona city celebrates London Bridge's ...
Lake Havasu City is playing up its roots with a month of celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its piece-by-piece rebuild in the western Arizona resort town along the Colorado River.
Former Arizona Attorney General says Kyr...
"I think she definitely would like for her legacy to be 'the maverick' like him," former Ariz. Attorney General Grant Woods told Time magazine of Sinema.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Who has the edge?
If the Cardinals can play the Rams tough on the road, it means Arizona is for real. Who’s better? The Rams. Their three opponents so far have a combined 30-18 record since the start of 2020; the Cardinals’ victims are 22-36.
ESPN's FPI Predicts Arizona State-UCLA G...
FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule," it says on ESPN's website.
Baby seen handed over wall to Marine in ...
The baby who was seen in a viral video being handed to a soldier over a wall near the Kabul international airport during the U.S.
Kari Lake, Trump's Pick for Arizona Governor, Says She Wouldn't H...
Despite the Maricopa County election audit upholding Biden's victory, some Republicans have continued to claim the election was stolen from Trump.
Greg Gilbert, frontman for British band ...
Greg Gilbert was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, his death was announced and memorialized by his brother and bandmate Aaron Gilbert.
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.