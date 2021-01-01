Scottsdale, AZ

On Nutrition: More on the illogic of detox cleanses
This is a follow-up question for the reader who asked about using diet drinks for a weight-loss "detox": Why not simply fast for a few days? Then
‘She is just absolutely standing in the ...
CNN, KNXV By Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN When Kyrsten Sinema won her US Senate seat in 2018, she was the first Democrat from Arizona elected to the chamber in three decades. It was a triumph
8 Surprising Health Benefits of Pilates,...
It's named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, who developed the exercise and body conditioning system in the 1920s as a tool for healing. "Initially, it was the dance community who embraced Pilates (originally called Controlology) to help with strength,
FAA Warms To Virtual Rides for Line Check Approvals
It turned out that others were already exploring the application of video and audio tools, or video and communications technology (VCT), to create a virtual record of a line check flight that FAA inspectors could observe in their offices instead of flying in the airplane.
Meet 4 Women Whose Body Image Improved A...
These are their stories—and their best tips for others struggling to feel confident in the skin they’re in. Lisa King, 56, a pharmacist who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, used to calorie-count and hop on her scale constantly.
Cruise, Waymo get OK to launch robotaxi ...
The California Department of Motor Vehicles gave General Motors-backed Cruise and Alphabet-owned Waymo the green light to start charging for autonomous services offered to the public. On Thursday, Cruise received a “driverless deployment permit,
3 Hotels That Offer Out-Of-This-World Stargazing Experiences
From a boat ride with an astronomer to a hotel nestled in a Dark Sk Park and “star bathing” amid California’s redwoods, consider these three vacations to be written in your stars.
Michael Wilbon Net Worth
Michael Wilbon is an American sports commentator and sportswriter who has a net worth of $18 million. He is best known for being a former columnist for "The Washington Post," and he now operates predominantly through ESPN as an analyst.
Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Sch...
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis") (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), is pleased to share its fall
Senior Helpers® Opens State-of-the-Art Caregiver Training Facilit...
Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of personalized, in-home senior care, today announced the official opening of the Senior Helpers Center of Excellence in Caregiving at its Scottsdale, Arizona,
Bitter tree-removal dispute between HOA,...
Scottsdale homeowners in a DC Ranch community could face a $16,000 bill to remove and replace 670 Sissoo trees that can have damaging roots.
CB Byron Murphy Jr. keeps ascending for ...
Being thrown into the fire as a rookie cornerback might have been the best thing that happened to the Cardinals' Byron Murphy Jr.
UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Live Upda...
No. 20 UCLA football (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) is playing Arizona State (3-1, 1-0) in Week 5 of the 2021 college football season, pitting the two top teams in the Pac-12 South against each other in the Rose Bowl.
Live updates: 1 point separates Arizona State, UCLA after big-pla...
Arizona State (3-1) and No. 20 UCLA (3-1) kickoff at Pasadena's iconic Rose Bowl at 7:30 p.m. with the game televised on FS1. Check back for updates throughout the game. DisqualificationStart the day smarter.
Baby lifted over Kabul wall relocated to...
The baby seen in a viral video being lifted over a barbed wire wall in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a Marine has been relocated to Arizona with her family, reports say.
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema faces pro...
A small group of protesters was outside of a Phoenix resort where Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema held a fundraiser on Oct. 2. Many in her party feel she's standing in the way of the Democratic party's goals for the nation.
Diamondbacks blast Rockies 11-2, end losing streak at 5
Pavin Smith reached base five times and Arizona chased Antonio Senzatela with a six-run first inning in an 11-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. The Diamondbacks pounded six Colorado pitchers for 16 hits,
Colorado Rockies name Bill Schmidt as ge...
The Colorado Rockies have named Bill Schmidt their general manager, they announced on Saturday. This decision did not come as a surprise. Schmidt has held the interim title since May 3, replacing Jeff Bridich after he resigned in April.
Super Bowl shuffle: What it would mean t...
The mere mention of the phrase strikes fear in the heart of even the most hardened Super Bowl host city. "At no cost to the NFL." As momentum builds for Arlington Park becoming the future home of the Bears,
Ducks’ Anthony Stolarz taking nothing for granted in training cam...
He could have an edge over Lukas Dostal for the backup’s job after stopping 27 shots in a loss Saturday to the Arizona Coyotes.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes ...
They’re dated 1943, so who knows when they actually ended up there?” Adam Gross, the man who found the dogs tags, said.
Rams vs. Cardinals: 3 Matchups to Watch
The Los Angeles Rams once again find themselves headlining one of the biggest games of the week. The 3-0 Arizona Cardinals come to SoFi Stadium for an epic NFC West clash as they try to stake their claim atop the division.
Investigation continues in deadly Chandler mid-air crash; flight ...
On Saturday, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were on the ground at the Chandler Municipal Airport, searching for a cause to the mid-air aircraft collision on Friday. NTSB will be examining the helicopter that crashed and killed both people on board,
Tucson, Ariz., mayor nervously awaits pa...
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Mayor Regina Romero of Tucson, Ariz., about what passage of two key measures by Congress, including an infrastructure bill, would mean for her community.
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.