Rhode Island woman found dead at Brown's Ranch trail system in Sc...
Scottsdale police say 57-year-old Donna Miller's body was found after 9 p.m. Sunday. Her husband reported her missing around 3:15 p.m.
Riskkarma.io selected as a finalist at S...
RiskKarma has developed a patent-pending AI-driven platform that empowers HR and Risk professionals to attain actionable metrics that would help to reduce financial costs,
The best and worst places to retire in 2...
A new survey compared more than 180 U.S. cities in order to determine the best and the worst places to retire for 2021.
Jon Rahm caps remarkable season; is Player of the Year honor next...
But let's take one last look at last season, one in which Arizona State alum Jon Rahm put together a remarkable run. He won just once (though it was a major) at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He was runner-up at the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup finale and posted a Tour-leading 15 top-10 finishes.
Illinois breweries clean up at Great Ame...
Illinois breweries excelled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, continuing the state’s streak of hazy IPA dominance with Destihl Brewery.
Gators golfers shine in offseason
After a full season, business boomed again in the summer of 2021 as Gators golfers sharpened their games in the offseason once more. Ricky Castillo, Annabell Fuller and Yuxin Lin capitalized on the return of summer competition and made their mark on the national and international stages.
TRHC Hosts PACE Medical Directors at 2021 Clinical Advisory Panel...
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), hosted its 16 th CareKinesis Clinical Advisory Panel (CAP) Meeting, September 9-10, 2021, bringing together Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) medical directors from across the country.
Tech Companies will Convene in Arizona t...
The Is Diversity Your Competitive Edge? Competition gives tech companies a chance to highlight their progress in hiring talented diverse leaders
Arizona Restaurant Week Fall 2021: Here ...
There are too many restaurants to try during Arizona Restaurant Week Fall 2021, running Set. 17-26. Here's your guide to the 20 best menus to try.
The Unexpected Reason Arizona's Mask Mandate Ban May Be Unconstit...
Leaf through the most recent Arizona budget and you'll find everything from a mask mandate ban to voting restrictions. A new lawsuit says those aren't budget items, they are political horse-trading.
Matt Stafford’s carefree approach in Ram...
Embracing an almost childlike joy on the field, Matthew Stafford was huge in his debut, passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears.
Locally: West Spokane All-Stars place se...
The West Spokane 13U All-Stars placed second in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington.
Trump Endorses Arizona SoS Candidate Mar...
Finchem says the group is just a patriot organization. The FBI says its a militia group made up of anti-government conspiracy theorists.
'It's beyond incredible': Virginia Piper Trust makes record gift ...
Phoenix's Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust gave a record $123 million to 71 Maricopa County nonprofits still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals ...
The Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals face off on Sunday in a Week 2 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The last time BYU and Arizona State met,...
Celebrations are over. No. 23 BYU is moving on from its historic weekend to prepare for incoming opponent, No. 19 Arizona State.
Did Trump just endorse Mark Finchem or doom him in Arizona's secr...
Donald Trump's endorsement of Rep. Mark Finchem for Arizona secretary of state should be a cause for celebration ... by Democrats.
Judge to consider challenge to Arizona s...
A judge is set to hear arguments Monday in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates.
Tech data shows Arizona’s busy sports ga...
"Arizona ... had more wagered online than mature states like Michigan, Colorado and Tennessee at the FanDuel Sportsbook,” a spokesman said.
QB Will Plummer to start for Arizona vs. NAU; Jordan McCloud to g...
Second-year freshman Will Plummer will start against NAU on Saturday, UA coach Jedd Fisch announced. Plummer, who start one game last season, came off the bench in each of Arizona’s first two contests.
Biden plan empowers Arizona schools to f...
President Joe Biden’s latest plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 will take the teeth out of an Arizona law that prohibits mask and vaccination mandates.
Arizona brewers land medals for porter, ...
Arizona breweries Lumberyard, Desert Monks and O.H.S.O. won silver at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival. Read all about the award-winning beers.
NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals make big leap after Week 1 ...
The Arizona Cardinals are on the rise in NFL power rankings after a dominant 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.
BYU Releases Depth Chart for Arizona Sta...
After a 2-0 start, BYU will face #19 Arizona State in a matchup of two ranked teams on Saturday night. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below. No change to the depth chart at quarterback.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of the songs on our song review.
Hulu Will Keep You Guessing With 'Nine P...
Part thriller, part mystery, this ensemble show is an escapist series that will suck you in. If you're looking for something to binge, "Nine Perfect Strangers" will definitely deliver.
Full List of 2021 MTV VMA Winners
The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists. View the full list of winners:
Did You Know That 'Scream' Was Inspired ...
The 1996 horror movie "Scream" has become a staple of the Halloween lineup, and for a good reason. What some may not know, however, is that the original screenplay was inspired by a true-life crime that happened in Gainesville, Florida.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Double Coconut Po...
This simple recipe creates a moist, tender pound cake full of tropical flavor.
Marvel's 'What If...?': The MCU Actors Who Returned—And the Ones ...
With Marvel's "What If...?" hitting our screens last week, everyone is itching to see their favorite characters in new and exciting roles. However, not every MCU actor returned to voice their character for the new animated series.
Top 10 Signs That Fall Is on the Way
The first official day of fall is September 22, but most people start kicking summer out the door around Labor Day. Here are 10 surefire signs that autumn is just around the corner.
Hulu Increasing Its Prices in October
Your Hulu subscription is about to go up! Hulu has given notice to subscribers that it will be raising subscription prices by $1 beginning on October 8.
Recipe: Chinese Crispy Duck
This special-occasion meal is surprisingly easy once you get the technique down. Next time you get a craving for a perfectly crispy duck, try making your own at home.
Freeform Releases Lineup for '31 Nights ...
Get ready to experience some frights, as Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" marathon is almost here! Favorites like "Hocus Pocus," "The Addams Family," and more will be featured all October long.
Scotland Introduces the 'Vaccine Passpor...
The Scottish Parliament just approved a Vaccine Passport for people over the age of 18. In order to access major events or nightclubs in Scotland, the passport will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning on October 1.
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO Are Coming Together
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!