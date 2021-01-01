Los Angeles , CA

This California Home’s Interiors Were In...
When designer-slash-artist Stevi Michner of Michner Azurdia was tasked with revamping a Healdsburg, California, home in the heart of Wine Country, she knew she had to draw inspiration from the home’s surroundings while designing its interiors.
California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated a...
California's Caldor fire moved closer to more heavily populated areas in the northern part of the state on Sunday, leading to more evacuation orders and warnings as well as road closures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
‘We're Going to Keep His Story Alive': M...
A new mural was unveiled Sunday in San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood honoring an 84-year-old man who was violently shoved and later died.
Many California farmers have water cut o...
Developed in the 19th century by miners who used water to blast gold out of the Sierra foothills, California water rights are based on a concept known as “first in time, first in right.” The principle, which remains central to state water law today ...
California wildfires are climbing higher up mountains, putting mo...
California’s wildfires are not only getting bigger, they’re moving higher, reaching once unthinkable heights. The still-burning Dixie Fir Nevada, igniting on the western side of the mountain range and catapulting to the valley floor on the east.
Larry Elder, California governor?
Conservative radio host Larry Elder continues his challenge to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election — and his bid for that office has drawn intense scrutiny.
How Larry Elder upended the California r...
But he’s beating a crowded field of politicians at their own game, emerging as an unlikely Republican frontrunner in California’s upcoming recall election. Polls show a dead-heat among likely voters on whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ...
New documentary on California's top whitewater kayaker lands on N...
The film, “The River Runner,” is an intimate look at Lindgren, a 49-year-old California athlete who is one of the world’s greatest whitewater kayakers. He has claimed first
Who pays the price for California’s affo...
Owners want to maintain, if not increase, the value of their assets. So to those who think “Make California Affordable Again” is easy, just decide who pays the tab.
Were California schools too slow to reop...
Yet blaming the governor for not opening schools shows a basic misunderstanding of how things operate in California. Local control is a principle entrenched in California’s history and law. And that’s especially true of our schools.
Firefighters battle to prevent massive California wildfire from r...
Firefighters faced a critical day in efforts to prevent a massive California wildfire from reaching the Lake Tahoe resort region Saturday, hoping to take advantage of calmer winds before hot, heavy gusts return.
Northern California Marine who helped Af...
Shoulders back and her rifle pointed down, Gee stood on the tarmac of the Kabul airport and stared, with a contented expression, into the camera. Behind her, a long line of people clutching bags and backpacks waited to enter the belly of a giant cargo plane and go someplace safer.
Taco Bell Launches 'Crispy Chicken Sandw...
Taco Bell is joining the chicken wars and releasing its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco nationwide. The hybrid sandwich taco will be available as a special promo on August 30.
Garden Goals: 7 Things to Plant for a Bo...
Even though summer is almost over, your garden still has plenty of potential.
Mountain Dew Launches a Flamin' Hot Cheetos-Flavored Drink
Mountain Dew and Cheetos came together to create a new Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavored drink. It will release on August 31 exclusively on the virtual DEW store.
Holy Highball: Rabbi Evette Lutman Talks...
Meet the rabbi who walked into the bar for Holy Highball's video series and podcast. Rabbi Evette Lutman talks turkey about Torah and hands down is one of the greatest teachers we've met!
Robert F. Kennedy's Assassin Granted Par...
Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole after 52 years in jail. Two of Kennedy's sons provided supporting statements that led to his potential release.
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Tomatoes
Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...
Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23
It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proof of Vaccination
Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...
Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."