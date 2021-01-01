Los Angles , CA

State Articles
How Larry Elder upended the California r...

But he’s beating a crowded field of politicians at their own game, emerging as an unlikely Republican frontrunner in California’s upcoming recall election. Polls show a dead-heat among likely voters on whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ...

News
New documentary on California's top whitewater kayaker lands on N...

The film, “The River Runner,” is an intimate look at Lindgren, a 49-year-old California athlete who is one of the world’s greatest whitewater kayakers. He has claimed first

Food & Drink
Who pays the price for California’s affo...

Owners want to maintain, if not increase, the value of their assets. So to those who think “Make California Affordable Again” is easy, just decide who pays the tab.

Professional
Were California schools too slow to reop...

Yet blaming the governor for not opening schools shows a basic misunderstanding of how things operate in California. Local control is a principle entrenched in California’s history and law. And that’s especially true of our schools.

Lifestyle
Firefighters battle to prevent massive California wildfire from r...

Firefighters faced a critical day in efforts to prevent a massive California wildfire from reaching the Lake Tahoe resort region Saturday, hoping to take advantage of calmer winds before hot, heavy gusts return.

Local News
Northern California Marine who helped Af...

Shoulders back and her rifle pointed down, Gee stood on the tarmac of the Kabul airport and stared, with a contented expression, into the camera. Behind her, a long line of people clutching bags and backpacks waited to enter the belly of a giant cargo plane and go someplace safer.

Local News
California Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, w...

Gee, who was recently promoted to sergeant, was part of the U.S. military contingent helping evacuate people at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Local News
California could throw away what it’s won

Despite overall economic success, California has the nation’s highest poverty rate (when you measure it properly), largely because of high housing costs.

Community
El Toro football was too much for Califo...

After a come from behind win in the opening week High School, El Toro held the Condors to just a touchdown during a 27-7 nonleague victory Friday night at Cal. Leading the way for the Chargers was senior quarterback Blake Miller with a game-high 201 yards and a touchdown.

Sports
High school football: California, ranked...

Even though the California High School football team held a 21-7 lead entering halftime against host James Logan on Friday night, the Colts had grabbed some momentum in the last 90 seconds by scoring a touchdown and then nabbing an interception.

Sports
California stimulus checks are going out now. Here's how to recei...

The second California stimulus payments will start to be released to residents on Friday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday. Like the first payments, the second round of payments for the so-called Golden State Stimulus II will be issued in two-week increments,

Local News
What California’s Recall Election Says A...

Gavin Newsom, the California governor who faces a recall election on September 14, hasn’t been back to the extravagantly expensive Napa Valley restaurant since he dined there with lobbyists last year in violation of his own COVID-19 restrictions.

Things To Do
National Articles
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proo...

Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.

Products & Promotions
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...

Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.

Music
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23

It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.

Music
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...

Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.

Style
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Toma...

Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.

Recipes
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With Apple Cider Donut Cookies

Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.

Products & Promotions
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edi...

Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.

Sports
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...

A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!

Products & Promotions
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."

National News
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...

Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.

National News
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Sho...

Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.

National News
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Beautiful Faces of the Child...

Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.

Lifestyle
