Long Beach, CA

Long Beach seeks volunteers to count bikers and pedestrians in th...
The city’s 14th annual Bike and Pedestrian Count will occur this October, giving city staff a better understanding of how its residents interact with infrastructure.
Long Beach Police investigating traffic ...
On Oct. 5, 2021 at approximately 03:01 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision on the northbound 710 Freeway in the
Solita brings more tacos and margaritas ...
With locations already open in Valencia and Huntington Beach, Solita Tacos & Margaritas is expanding to Anaheim, in February 2022, and to Long Beach, in spring 2022.
CA Highway Reopens but Fire Still a Threat
A key Southern California highway closed for days because of a wildfire was reopened Thursday evening but authorities warned that flames still posed a threat to remote properties in a coastal mountain range.
CJ Rosenbaum Wins Battle for a Company S...
Segall, announces a huge win for a small company selling products on Amazon. When a law firm secretly filed a lawsuit and demanded money from a small company selling products on Amazon, CJ Rosenbaum and his team at AmazonSellersLawyer.
OC oil spill: Who’s behind the hard hats...
How did the Patriot Environmental Services get upward 1,500 people a day to clean up at beaches — and how long until they are gone?
LA and Long Beach ports to open 24/7 to combat supply chain chaos
US president Joe Biden has announced that the US port of Los Angeles would join nearby Long Beach in working 24/7 to help clear cargo backlogs, which had
U.S. Marshals involved in Long Beach sho...
US Marshals were attempting to apprehend a narcotics fugitive in the Willmore neighborhood when a shooting broke out.
CA Oil Spill: As Beaches Reopen, OC Fish...
State and federal officials expect fisheries won't be able to operate for 2-4 weeks as scientists study the impact of the spill on fish.
Congressman Lowenthal applauds signing of $156M Army Corps projec...
Lowenthal applauded the Army Corps of Engineers for giving final approval to the Port of Long Beach Deep Draft Navigation project.
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkla...
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
At Long Last, McDonald's Is Bringing Thi...
After conducting tests of its newest burger in several European countries this year, McDonald's is finally bringing it to the domestic market. The McPlant will soon begin testing in select restaurants across the U.
Defense leads way as Fresno State blanks...
The Bulldogs’ defense forced five turnovers, allowed the Wyoming Cowboys to cross midfield only four times, and pitched a shutout in a 17-0 win. It’s the second shutout of the season for Fresno State,
California couple's home was destroyed Monday by a small plane cr...
A home bought in May by California newlyweds following their wedding was destroyed in October by a plane crash.
Netflix launches Palestinian Stories of ...
Views Bethlehem/PNN/ The American TV and film production company, Netflix, launched on Thursday the Palestinian Stories collectio
Good news for the desert's bighorn sheep...
There is good news out there too, some little and some big, but these days you have to seek it out. In this vein, I'm happy to report that our local bighorn sheep populations are holding their own. Readers of this occasional column will recall that the Bighorn Institute of Palm Desert is our valley's gatekeeper when it comes to monitoring the health and welfare of our woolly neighbors.
They’ve been stuck for months on cargo ships now floating off Sou...
On ships caught in the huge floating traffic jam off L.A., seafarers with scant access to vaccines have been stuck in limbo for months. Unions tell of despair and violence.
Post-pandemic California: Comeback or de...
Is California making a big comeback from pandemic, as Gov. Gavin Newsom insists, or is it facing decline? New studies frame the issue.
Dan Walters: Is post-pandemic California...
The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought what appear to be permanent social and economic changes and nowhere is that more evident than in California. Its disproportionate impact has laid bare, and even
San Francisco court’s racist denial of the constitutional right t...
Constitutional Sixth Amendment violations against Black and Brown San Franciscans shed a damning light on SF court’s colonialist race and class oppression.
San Francisco is a city defined entirely...
But what about San Francisco? Everyone seems to have a different definition of the City by the Bay, and honestly, that’s understandable, because San Francisco’s one truly defining characteristic — more than the fog,
Abbotsford Canucks opening season tonigh...
The Abbotsford Canucks 2021-22 roster has been finalized, they’ve made the trip to California and are set to square off against the Bakersfield Condors tonight (Saturday) at 7 p.m. But what exactly can fans expect from the team that general manager Ryan Johnson assembled?
Krazy George has joyously been riding The Wave for 40 years
All these years later, George Henderson — better known as Krazy George, a perpetually hoarse fan who attended Napa High School and followed his love of judo to San Jose State — remains a distinctive figure in Bay Area sports lore.
Laney Built: Part Six - The Aussie
Laney could not pass up on Green’s athleticism. Not only did he have the potential to blossom into a high-level football player, but he had the tools to contribute to the Eagles’ squad right away. He just needed to find a role.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.