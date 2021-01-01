Long Beach, CA

'A Fanciful World' Exhibit Coming To Laguna Art Museum
Jessie Arms Botke's oil paintings and watercolors of birds and their worlds debuts during the annual Art & Nature Festival.
Katy Perry Sweetly Snuggles Baby Daisy, ...
Katy Perry kept her adorable daughter Daisy close while showing off her incredible pink diamond engagement ring, which reportedly cost $5 million, from Orlando Bloom and walking across a parking
Long Beach Police investigating traffic ...
On Oct. 6, 2021 at approximately 5:51 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and
Coast Guard, NTSB Investigators Board Anchor-Dragging Ship In Lon...
The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board marine casualty investigators boarded a container ship that they determined was involved in an “anchor-dragging incident” during a heavy weather event that impacted the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on January.
Wildlife Rescue Response After Orange Co...
A look into the massive wildlife rescue response in the wake of the devastating Orange County oil spill. Cleanup crews wearing white hooded hazmat suits shoveled clumps of oil and tar into garbage bags and casted long floating booms along the California Coast after an oil pipeline burst Oct.
Rep. Michelle Steel wants answers regard...
Questions have been raised regarding the accuracy of nautical charts near Orange County pipelines after a recent oil spill.
Laguna Taste Of Food & Music Was A Dazzling Success
The town came out in droves to celebrate its chefs, artists, musicians and nonprofits at the Festival of Arts Grounds on Thursday night.
Long Beach seeks volunteers to count bik...
The city’s 14th annual Bike and Pedestrian Count will occur this October, giving city staff a better understanding of how its residents interact with infrastructure.
Long Beach Police investigating traffic ...
On Oct. 5, 2021 at approximately 03:01 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision on the northbound 710 Freeway in the
Solita brings more tacos and margaritas to Anaheim and Long Beach
With locations already open in Valencia and Huntington Beach, Solita Tacos & Margaritas is expanding to Anaheim, in February 2022, and to Long Beach, in spring 2022.
CA Highway Reopens but Fire Still a Thre...
A key Southern California highway closed for days because of a wildfire was reopened Thursday evening but authorities warned that flames still posed a threat to remote properties in a coastal mountain range.
CJ Rosenbaum Wins Battle for a Company S...
Segall, announces a huge win for a small company selling products on Amazon. When a law firm secretly filed a lawsuit and demanded money from a small company selling products on Amazon, CJ Rosenbaum and his team at AmazonSellersLawyer.
California shooting at Halloween house p...
A Halloween party at a Southern California home turned violent this weekend after a fight spilled onto the streets and three people were shot, police said.
California port director cites consumer demand as supply chain di...
Port of Long Beach executive director Mario Cordero addresses the supply chain crisis and offers solutions on 'Fox News Live.'
1,200-foot ship dragged California oil p...
Investigators believe a 1,200-foot cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line fouled the Southern California coastline with crude.
High school football: Week 9 schedule
High school football schedule for Southland teams in Week 9.
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital Bill Clin...
Bill Clinton's “fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement shared on Twitter by a Clinton spokesman.
Walters: Has California reached a platea...
Has California reached a plateau and perhaps begun to decline, or is it, as Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaims, making a “comeback” of historic proportions? A sobering poll of residents of the San Francisco Bay Area,
California Hospitals Brace for ‘Striketo...
As weary health care workers across California enter the 19th month of the pandemic, thousands are walking off the job and onto the picket line, demanding more staffing.
Phish Busts-Out Second Set “Frankie Says” During Night One In San...
Phish kicked off night one in San Francisco with the first "Frankie Says" since August 8th, 2015, a gap of 196 shows.
San Francisco and Marin ease indoor mask...
In both counties, an exemption allows people to remove their masks in some indoor settings where stable groups of fully vaccinated people gather.
Happy homecoming: Fans welcome Heat back...
While the return of Stockton Heat hockey was met with a sparse crowd over a pair of games this weekend, those who saw the newcomers in action were grateful the American Hockey League franchise has returned after a 584-day absence.
Port of Hueneme sees vessels filled to the brim as shippers avoid...
The Port of Hueneme has seen its container vessels jam-packed with merchandise as shippers look to avoid Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.
'Major cooldown,' light showers likely t...
A “major cooldown” with fall-like weather and light rain was expected across the Bay Area on Sunday, with heavier rain likely to arrive after a break Monday, according to. Temperatures will drop by about 20 degrees compared to Saturday’s “unseasonably warm and dry” weather conditions,
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.