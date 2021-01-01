Long Beach, CA : News
Long Beach, CA
The Found Theatre in Long Beach to Have Garage Sale Just in Time for Halloween
Shirley Wild: Long Beach Public Library Foundation’s Grape Expectations raises more than $215,000
Laguna Taste Of Food & Music Was A Dazzling Success
Long Beach to consider hiring a new contractor to finish Alamitos concessions
Shirley Wild: Long Beach Public Library Foundation's Grape Expectations raises more than $215,000
Another Voice: The Fort Bragg Name
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at Pacific Coast Highway and Lemon Avenue
Coast Guard, NTSB Investigators Board Anchor-Dragging Ship In Long Beach
Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as CEO of Amazon
Start Saving Now: First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2027
The First 3D-Printed Home on the Market May Just Solve the Affordable Housing Crisis
Universal's 'Islands of Adventure' Reconsidering 'Seuss Landing' Amid Controversy
Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
TECH
Tech
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
World
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironing Cart
World
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
LOCAL NEWS
Local News
California shooting at Halloween house party puts 3 people in hospital, suspect at large, police say
Local News
1,200-foot ship dragged California oil pipeline, Coast Guard says
Local News
Bill Clinton heads home after spending six days in a California hospital fighting an infection
NATIONAL NEWS
National News
Shirley Wild: Long Beach Public Library Foundation’s Grape Expectations raises more than $215,000
National News
Another Voice: The Fort Bragg Name
News
La Niña is back. What does that mean for a parched Southern California?
WORLD
World
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Physics?
World
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironing Cart
World
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
BUSINESS
Business
CA Oil Spill: Call To End Offshore OC Drilling, Waterfowl Release
Business
Coast Guard: Crude oil spilled in California leak is only a fraction of what was originally believed
Local News
Top California labor official and husband accused of grand theft, embezzlement and tax evasion
SPORTS
News
Brown’s keeper gives No. 9 Oregon 24-17 win over California
Sports
Dodgers Battle To Stave Off Game Four Elimination
Community
California Anesthesiologist Escorted Out of Work After Refusing to Get COVID Vaccine
