Long Beach, CA : Local News

Shirley Wild: Long Beach Public Library Foundation’s Grape Expectations raises more than $215,000
Long Beach to consider hiring a new contractor to finish Alamitos concessions
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at Pacific Coast Highway and Le...
Rep. Michelle Steel wants answers regarding the accuracy of nautical charts near...
Long Beach seeks volunteers to count bikers and pedestrians in the city
Solita brings more tacos and margaritas to Anaheim and Long Beach
WATCH LIVE: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars!
How to Donate to Help Those Impacted By the Texas Blackout C...
The White House Is Resuming Public Tours on September 12
A Virginia Couple Used COVID-19 to Scam the Government Out o...
Virginia Rally Ends With 'Electric Slide' Dance Party
CJ Rosenbaum Wins Battle for a Company Selling Products on Amazon that Was Wrongfully Sued in New York and Continues to Fight Against Legal Extortion
OC oil spill: Who’s behind the hard hats, bright vests and boots on the beach?
U.S. Marshals involved in Long Beach shooting; nobody wounded, police say
Congressman Lowenthal applauds signing of $156M Army Corps project to expand shipping and navigation channels at Port of Long Beach
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
More than 25% of Long Beach residents get new council districts with proposed maps
Long Beach to ask for federal, state help with foul odor from Dominguez Channel
CA Oil Spill: Call To End Offshore OC Drilling, Waterfowl Release
Los Angeles port to run 24/7 to clear long queues of cargo ships ahead of Christmas
LA's Busy Anchorages Attract Environmentalists' Scrutiny
Over 80 Oil-Covered Birds, Fish Recovered From Huntington Beach Oil Spill; More Than Half Dead
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… whiskey tastings and an urban garden dinner
Woman grateful for kidney donation from Long Beach mother killed by school officer
Two CA Fire Departments Conduct Joint Maritime Firefighter Training
