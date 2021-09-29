Los Angeles , CA

Cardinals Stand Strong in Low-Scoring Victory Over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are 5-0 for the first time since moving to the Valley after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 on Sunday afternoon. It was a difficult win and painful in many ways. Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was carted off the field in the second quarter and center Rodney Hudson hurt his ribs and did not return after being injured in the third quarter.

