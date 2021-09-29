Los Angeles , CA

Kyler Murray, Cardinals Beat 49ers 17-10...
The Arizona Cardinals remain perfect after beating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona also spoiled the first start of Trey Lance's NFL career. The rookie quarterback was pressed into starting duty thanks to a calf injury for Jimmy Garoppolo.
Cardinals Stand Strong in Low-Scoring Victory Over 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals are 5-0 for the first time since moving to the Valley after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 on Sunday afternoon. It was a difficult win and painful in many ways. Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was carted off the field in the second quarter and center Rodney Hudson hurt his ribs and did not return after being injured in the third quarter.
Disneyland Resort Update for October 11-...
New Disneyland Resort Ambassador Team | Save up to 25% on Disneyland Resort hotel stays | Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe
PG&E may shut off power to thousands over windy forecast
Pacific Gas & Electric says it may shut off power to about 44,000 customers in California beginning on Monday due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires
HB City, State Beaches To Be Reopened Mo...
The city of Huntington Beach and California State Parks announced Sunday that they will reopened city and state beaches in the morning. The joint decision to reopen the beaches at 6 a.m. Monday comes after water-quality testing results showed non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water,
Beaches to reopen Monday in Huntington B...
Officials said water-quality testing results showed non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water.
‘Tremendous feeling of justice’ as San Jose apologizes for discri...
By Natasha Chen Connie Young Yu’s grandfather was working in the fields of San Jose, California on May 4, 1887, when he saw thick smoke rising from the thriving Chinatown of 1,400 people. “He was looking up and he could see smoke.
20 Things to Do in San Francisco at Nigh...
San Francisco is well-known for being the financial and cultural hub of Northern California, but that does not tell the city's full story. The Golden city is beautiful and alive during the day, and it also delivers a different kind of charm at night.
'Great competitor" Alex Wood gets Game 3...
San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood delivers in 1st inning against Arizona Diamondbacks during MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, September 29, 2021. Scott
Giants to face Dodgers' oldies but goodies in Game 3
Albert Pujols will be the third player to start at first base for the Dodgers in place of the injured Max Muncy in the NL Division Series when they face the Giants in Game 3 in Lo
49ers 10, Cardinals 17: Grades
The 49ers just lost 17-10 to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, and now are 2-3 as they enter their Bye week on a three-game losing streak. Here are the 49ers' grades for this loss. You can't say he was good.
