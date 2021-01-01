Los Angeles , CA

California still won't make coronavirus ...
Assembly Member Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-San Bernardino, proposed a law requiring the California Department of Public Health to report coronavirus outbreaks by workplace location, meaning outbreaks at specific businesses would be disclosed to the public.
California Mom Arrested for Using 4.9M Police Shooting Settlement...
The woman won a $4.9 million settlement from the city after her son was fatally shot by police officers during an attempted arrest in 2017.
California oil spill: Closed beaches set...
The US Coast Guard is investigating a vessel in Oakland, focusing on the possibility that a ship's anchor struck a pipeline and caused the oil spill, according to US media reports.
Federal Water Tap, October 11: White Hou...
The Rundown The White House intends to change the policies that govern environmental review of major federal actions. EPA nominates a new head of Region 5, which covers many of the Great Lakes states.
Dodgers, Max Scherzer look to build on momentum vs. Giants
After a regular season that saw the San Francisco Giants hold a slight advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a modest shift is perceptible in advance of Game 3 of their National League Division Series.
Wildfire season is far from over in Cali...
The gargantuan Dixie Fire spread across five counties 230 miles north of San Francisco was 94% contained on Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service reported. But fire officials warn that fire season is far from over,
Man Charged for Sexual Assault of Chapma...
A 22-year-old man was charged with sexual assault against an 18-year-old Chapman University student on campus on Sept. 30. The felony count included assault with intent to commit a sexual offense
WiSA Wave Engages and Educates 1.2 Million Consumers in the First...
WiSA announced continued exceptional website traffic growth and wireless home cinema category exposure driven by the WiSA Wave Marketing Program.
Kern County celebrates Guelaguetza, an e...
Kern County celebrated Guelaguetza today. It's an annual event that's celebrated in 12 cities across California honoring Oaxacan culture.
Riddle Called Out By His Wife For Moving...
Lisa Riddle has seemingly put her husband, WWE Superstar Riddle, on blast by questioning his commitment to their family.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill requiring large retailers...
Retailers like Target moved away from gender-based signage to prevent customers from feeling frustrated or limited by the way a product is displayed.
After a rush of attention, what next for...
In mid-2020, everyone wanted to buy from small, Black-owned fashion designers. While momentum may have waned, business owners are finding ways to stay optimistic.
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Ever...
Looking for your next great pumpkin project? We've compiled some of the best pumpkin-carving ideas from social media!
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Hallo...
We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000
While some of the films on this list will be familiar from their theatrical runs, there are also a few festival gems that deserve some accolades. A top 10 list isn’t worth it without a little controversy.
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Loo...
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Quite often the only question asked is, has he ever hit you? Assault is actually only a small part of the abusive system that makes up domestic violence.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls? It's Time to Change the ...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!