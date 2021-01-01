Los Angeles , CA : News
All
.
Man Who Stole Lemur From Zoo Now Faces Federal Charges
LAPD Bomb Squad Truck Destroyed By Illegal Fireworks; 17 People Injured
WATCH: Hundreds of Dolphins Surround Boat in California
Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as CEO of Amazon
The First 3D-Printed Home on the Market May Just Solve the A...
Start Saving Now: First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2027
Universal's 'Islands of Adventure' Reconsidering 'Seuss Land...
Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Tech
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
World
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironing Cart
World
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
News
New California Law Requires Gender-Neutral Area in Large Department Stores
Local News
California will require large retailers to provide gender neutral toy sections
Local News
California moves toward ban on gas lawnmowers and leaf blowers
National News
Southwest Airlines Customers Drive 1,500 Miles From Wedding After Flights Canceled
National News
A group of California inmates just earned bachelor's degrees while behind bars
Wellness
California judge throws out a lawsuit against Subway, which accused the chain of using fake tuna in its sandwiches
World
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Physics?
World
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironing Cart
World
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
Business
California Oil Spill ‘Worst Case Discharge’ Is 131,000 Gallons, U.S. Coast Guard Estimates
Business
Tesla moves headquarters from California to Texas
Business
Can Gov. Newsom wean California off oil drilling after spill?
Community
California Anesthesiologist Escorted Out of Work After Refusing to Get COVID Vaccine
National News
Positive Covid-19 test means Aryna Sabalenka misses California event
Sports
High school football: California holds off Dublin to stay undefeated
