Redding, CA

Happy homecoming: Fans welcome Heat back to Stockton after 584-da...
While the return of Stockton Heat hockey was met with a sparse crowd over a pair of games this weekend, those who saw the newcomers in action were grateful the American Hockey League franchise has returned after a 584-day absence.
Port of Hueneme sees vessels filled to t...
The Port of Hueneme has seen its container vessels jam-packed with merchandise as shippers look to avoid Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.
'Major cooldown,' light showers likely t...
A “major cooldown” with fall-like weather and light rain was expected across the Bay Area on Sunday, with heavier rain likely to arrive after a break Monday, according to. Temperatures will drop by about 20 degrees compared to Saturday’s “unseasonably warm and dry” weather conditions,
Takeaways and top plays from Anderson-Central Valley matchup in W...
Central Valley struggled to gain its footing in the first half after Anderson scored on its first offensive play of their game Friday night. While Anderson was enjoying its homecoming celebrations, Central Valley players were huddled inside of the visiting locker room,
The 35 best debut albums of all time
These records serve as statements of intent and have the power to change or reshape the industry, inspire fellow musicians, and drive essential conversation about our understanding of music. Roisin O'
Red Bluff volleyball swept by Shasta
The Red Bluff volleyball team lost at home Thursday night to Shasta in three sets, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16. The opening set was all Shasta, which broke out to a 13-3 lead right out of the gate. Red Bluff’s first point came on an error by Shasta,
The Buzz: Could it be? Plans in works for long-vacant downtown Re...
As you drive into downtown Redding coming off Highway 44, it’s hard not to notice the vacant lot at Shasta and Market streets and think of the possibilities for the high-profile property. Years ago, there were plans to put a combination hamburger stand and coffee shop there.
Who is Illinois GOP governor candidate J...
Questions about Jesse Sullivan’s background have surfaced since the resident of Petersburg in Central Illinois announced his first run for political office on Sept. 9.
Redding protest against covid vaccine ma...
The protest movement will ratchet up Monday when a statewide school walkout is planned by some teachers and parents who will keep kids out of school.
This Stunning, Waterfront Retreat Is Hidden In The Redding Woods
The stately colonial offers stunning views and a private dock for swimming, boating, canoeing, kayaking or just
Investigative reporter Connor Sheets joi...
They bring their combined experience in breaking news and enterprise work to The Times and will focus on local coverage.
California school walkout planned for Mo...
A school walkout across the state is planned for Monday, Oct. 18 for parents who are choosing to rally against vaccine mandates for schoolchildren. News of Monday’s walkout circulated on social media from Orange County to Redding.
California records driest year in a cent...
The average accumulation of rain and snowfall across the state totaled only 11.87 inches during the 2021 water year, which ran Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30.
California oil spill: Investigators believe 1,200-foot cargo ship...
Investigators believe a 1,200-foot cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line near Huntington Beach fouled the Southern California coastline with crude.
The Sculptor Behind Golf’s Coolest Troph...
Malcolm DeMille’s Nipoma, California based foundry produces a couple dozen of the top prizes given out on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and the PGA Tour Champions circuit.
A Look Into Jennifer Aniston’s Half Sibl...
Jennifer Aniston has led a public life since she came into the industry, but did you know she had two half siblings? Find out who they are.
Morning Brief: Harassment At LAFD, Avoiding A Strike, And Palm Sp...
LA’s female firefighters report routine abuse and harassment, Hollywood avoids a strike, and Palm Springs Pride returns.
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to ...
Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario hit a single off the glove of shortstop Corey Seager to give the Braves a dramatic walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday on night.
Bay Briefing: Supervisor Aaron Peskin's ...
Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Monday, Oct. 18, and a rainy week lies ahead for the region. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. When San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin apologized for his behavior during a contentious June board meeting and said he would enter treatment for alcohol abuse,
'We're serious': Statewide school walkout planned Monday to prote...
Children will be at the center of a statewide protest on Monday as parents and teachers push back against California's vaccine mandate for students.
Young Wooldridge, LLP: Providing Clients...
Young Wooldridge, a dedicated law firm in Bakersfield, provides passionate car accident and motorcycle personal injury lawyers for clients. The need for competent and professional lawyers in the world today has become ever-increasing,
Column: As California continues to burn,...
Internal squabbles, budget worries and a failure to prioritize the wildfire threat have held Sacramento back in addressing the state's blazes, columnist George Skelton writes.
Popular singer, TikTok star is robbed at gunpoint in San Francisc...
TikTok star Clinton Kane said he was visiting San Francisco to record an upcoming film project and was robbed at gunpoint in the city.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates c...
Activist groups on both U.S. coasts are staging "walkouts" on Monday to oppose state government COVID-19 requirements that mandate vaccination and other health measures intended to prevent transmission of the virus.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holiday; Christmas Is Full of...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktail Recipe
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.