Man Who Stole Lemur From Zoo Now Faces Federal Charges
Los Angeles resident Cory John McGilloway was charged with a violation of the Endangered Species Act, after allegedly abducting 21-year-old San Francisco Zoo lemur Maki in October.
LAPD Bomb Squad Truck Destroyed By Illeg...
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recently confiscated a haul of illegal fireworks, only to have a bomb squad vehicle destroyed in the process.
WATCH: Hundreds of Dolphins Surround Boa...
A video went viral for showcasing hundreds of dolphins swimming alongside a whale-watching boat off the coast of California. And it's truly a feat to be seen!
Washington Post writer: Democrats would ...
The Washington Post's James Hohmann argued Democrats would be "foolish" to read too much into California's recall election which retained Gov. Gavin Newsom because the race exposed the party's weaknesses.
Archbishops plead with California Gov Newsom over controversial s...
Lawmakers passed a bill in August to replace Junipero Serra’s statue, which was taken down by protestors in 2020 and is currently in storage, with a monument honoring local indigenous nations.
Jim Breslo: Beyond the California recall...
The recall effort was a waste of state dollars – albeit only a fraction of the $10 billion wasted on a bullet train to nowhere.
California recall price tag could hit $3...
Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the recall attempt by a big margin, and that has led some to question whether the system works and if changes are needed.
California dreaming did not become reality for Republicans
The result from the California recall election should serve as a warning to the Republican Party across the country about its encouragement of resistance to pandemic precautions.
After recall flop, struggling California...
The recall campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom was supposed to unify California Republicans. Instead, it deepened divisions between the party's grass-roots conservatives and moderate establishment.
World's largest trees under siege from C...
The 8,940-acre KNP Complex fire is within striking distance of Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest, home to the largest tree on Earth, officials said.
After Newsom's victory, California Democrats seek changes to reca...
Changing California's recall system, which was established in 1911, would require an amendment to the state Constitution.
Democrats push for changes to California...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom handily defeated a recall election that could have removed him from office, but his Democratic allies in the Legislature already are seeking changes that could make it harder to mount such a challenge in the future.
California Housing Is a Crisis Newsom Ca...
Having survived a recall vote, the governor is free to focus on the state’s homeless population and housing shortage. He has more room to maneuver than he did when he first took office.
California spent $276 million on its recall election. Here's how ...
The tax dollars spent on the California recall election could have funded programs for the homeless or been funneled into fighting climate change.
California recall election results close...
Higher vaccination rates correlated with higher support for Gov. Newsom in the recall election, and vice versa, analysis of voting data shows.
Taco Bell Testing Monthly Taco Subscript...
If you love tacos, Taco Bell has a deal for you. The fast-food taco chain is testing a new taco subscription that will allow fans to get one taco every day for 30 days for a flat rate. The Taco Lovers Pass will be available at select stores in Arizona.
McDonald's Debuts Walt Disney World Happ...
Take home a piece of Disney magic with a Happy Meal anniversary toy, available while supplies last.
VIDEO: New Jersey Teacher Jumps Into Moving SUV to Stop It From R...
The heroic teacher, who was on her orthopedic boot, quickly jumped into the unmanned vehicle moving towards the children.
4 Slow Cooker Recipes to Keep You Warm T...
Is there anything better than coming home to find your dinner simmering away in a slow cooker? Here are some simple crockpot recipes that anyone can tackle.
7 Unusual Things to Do With Your Body Af...
Your funeral is your last chance to make an impact on the social scene. I mean, literally, it is your last human chance. So own it, sweetheart.
The Best 2021 Met Gala Memes
The 2021 Met Gala took place this past Monday, with stars and celebrities hitting the red carpet with an array of ... "unique" looks and outfits.
Stella Artois Now Carries Alcohol-Free B...
A refreshing brew, minus the hangover? Sign us up!
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
Full List of 2021 MTV VMA Winners
The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists. View the full list of winners:
Did You Know That 'Scream' Was Inspired ...
The 1996 horror movie "Scream" has become a staple of the Halloween lineup, and for a good reason. What some may not know, however, is that the original screenplay was inspired by a true-life crime that happened in Gainesville, Florida.
Hulu Will Keep You Guessing With 'Nine P...
Part thriller, part mystery, this ensemble show is an escapist series that will suck you in. If you're looking for something to binge, "Nine Perfect Strangers" will definitely deliver.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Double Coconut Pound Cake
This simple recipe creates a moist, tender pound cake full of tropical flavor.