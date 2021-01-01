Arvada, CO

A 'Harry Potter'-Themed Mini-Golf Pop-Up Is Coming to Denver!
A "Harry Potter"-themed mini-golf pop-up is coming to Denver, and it's just as magical as you'd hope!
Simone Biles and Other US Gymnasts Bring...
Some of the country's best gymnasts are coming to the Mile High City for the "Gold Over America Tour." Fans will see Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, and more perform live!
There Are No Rules When It Comes to Your Second (or Third) Marria...
It's never too late to make your second (or third) marriage the ceremony you actually wanted your first one to be (minus your first spouse–thank goodness!).
The 2021 Denver Congenital Heart Walk Re...
The Denver Congenital Heart Walk returns to the Denver Zoo in a big way after going virtual in 2020, and Our Community Now will be there every step of the way!
The Chainsmokers Are Headlining Denver's...
The free festival will feature meet and greets with Broncos players, a beer garden, and a performance by the Grammy Award-winning duo.
Looking to Spice Things Up? Here Are the 5 Best Date Night Restau...
Make your next date night a memorable one with these romantic Denver restaurants.
Stanley Marketplace Will Soon Have a Han...
The space will welcome children of all abilities to enjoy the thrills of a brand-new inclusive tree house.
A 'Mario Kart'-Style Ice Karting Pop-Up ...
A "Mario Kart"-style pop-up is sliding its way to the Mile High City this winter. The Ice Karting pop-up will be at a yet-to-be-named location from January 7–23, 2022.
Meow Wolf Denver Announces Opening Date, Ticket Sales
Meow Wolf's Denver location is finally opening its doors after what feels like forever. The 90,000-square-foot permanent art exhibit will be Meow Wolf's third.
Military and Veterans: Free Entrance to ...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sharing its gratitude to United States military members by offering free admission to all state parks in August.
Denver Zoo's Beloved Harbor Seal Euthani...
The Denver Zoo recently announced that it lost one of its own. Kim, a 33-year-old harbor seal, was humanely euthanized last week.
Attention Employers: This Is What's Affe...
Employees leave holes in their workplaces whenever they leave, and hiring a replacement doesn't guarantee that hole will be filled. To that end, we talked with experts about the factors that most drive employee turnover.
Here's How HR Services Evolved During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Among a year full of changes, HR services have evolved–a lot. The value of good HR became apparent to countless workers during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the initial chaos of March and April 2020.
Colorado State-cations: All Aboard for A...
Leaf-viewing, pumpkin fests, Oktoberfest, and more train trips are your tickets to fun this Fall.
Visit Where the Buffalo (Bison) Roam in ...
The state boasts several herds of bison, and you can visit many of their reserves.
Back-to-School Season Brings Renewed Discussions About Student Eq...
Educational disparities have been a trending topic over the last year. Let's explore what the conversation looks like going into this school year.
Valor Christian Students, Alumni Write a...
Following the walkout protest staged by 50 Valor students on Tuesday afternoon, more than 120 current and former Valor Christian High School students, parents, and staff have put together an open letter to Valor Christian Leadership.
4 Ways That Your Relationship With Your ...
Owning a car changes a lot about your relationship with it. Here's how.
Colorado State-cations: Fall's Must-See Ghost Towns
The state's history still stands in some beautiful areas, and you can do some leaf-peeping on your visit.
7 Ways to Protect Your Car During Colora...
Anyone who has lived over a month in Colorado can attest that the weather is as volatile as can be. They say ‘if you don’t like the weather in Colorado, wai
Colorado Snow: 14ers Could See Up to 6 I...
According to local weather reports, a dusting of snow is possible for Colorado's 14ers on Thursday, with temperatures diving low into the 20s and 30s.
A Mudslide Did Not Close Independence Pass on August 4, According...
Internal emails between CDOT employees showed that officials told the public there was a mudslide on Independence Pass that closed the road. They lied.
Eeek! Common bugs in Colorado summer gar...
Pests in the home garden are aplenty this year. We had a wet spring and a hotter-than-hot early summer. Areas are under continued drought conditions and we have erratic weather patterns from
Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help Those Im...
Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, bringing a ton of destruction in its wake. Here's how you can help the thousands of residents across the state.
Family and Fans Mourn Princess Diana's D...
The Princess of Wales lost her life in a car accident on August 31, 1997. She was 36 years old.
Recipe: A Lightened-Up Mock Bolognese Sauce With Turkey and Veget...
Sometimes you just need a plate of pasta with a big, rich, red sauce. This lighter version of a hearty Bolognese sauce is a great alternative to calorie-dense restaurant fare.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
September 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, August 2...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know if your favorite artists and bands have made this week's weekly song list.
Not a Drill: Lucky Charms Brings Back It...
General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year! The "Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.
Holy Highball: Rabbi Evette Lutman Talks Turkey About Torah
Meet the rabbi who walked into the bar for Holy Highball's video series and podcast. Rabbi Evette Lutman talks turkey about Torah and hands down is one of the greatest teachers we've met!
Robert F. Kennedy's Assassin Granted Par...
Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole after 52 years in jail. Two of Kennedy's sons provided supporting statements that led to his potential release.
Mountain Dew Launches a Flamin' Hot Chee...
Mountain Dew and Cheetos came together to create a new Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavored drink. It will release on August 31 exclusively on the virtual DEW store.
Garden Goals: 7 Things to Plant for a Bountiful Fall Garden
Even though summer is almost over, your garden still has plenty of potential.