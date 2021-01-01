Ft Collins - Loveland, CO

Denver Zoo's Beloved Harbor Seal Euthanized After Decline in Heal...
The Denver Zoo recently announced that it lost one of its own. Kim, a 33-year-old harbor seal, was humanely euthanized last week.
Boulder Ranks as Best Place to Live in A...
Colorado Springs ranked No. 6, and Denver ranked No. 14.
What You Need to Know About Quandary Pea...
Looking to summit Quandary Peak? You may need to pay for a parking pass or take a free shuttle.
VIDEO: People Get Way Too Close to 2 Bull Elk in Rocky Mountain N...
Recently, a video surfaced of several visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park getting a little too close for comfort to two large bull elk.
Deer Creek Valley Ranch and Wedding Venu...
The Ranch was established in 1862 and has a long history of welcoming visitors.
5 Best RV Camping Sites in Colorado
It’s time to go RV camping in Colorado! Rivers, wildlife, and majestic peaks await you!
Colorado State-cations: Bask in the Wonder of the Garden of the G...
Day trip to Colorado Springs and visit one of Colorado's most impressive natural areas.
Neighbors remember family washed away by...
Three family members still remain missing after being swept away by flood waters Tuesday in Poudre Canyon. The body of a woman, also a member of the family, has been recovered. FOX31 has identified the name of the family involved,
Denver Broncos' 2021 Training Camp Sched...
The Denver Broncos recently announced this year's training camp schedule, which starts on Wednesday, July 28, at UCHealth Training Center.
Cheyenne Frontier Days prepares for record attendance 1 year afte...
A year after Cheyenne Frontier Days closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say they are breaking records with ticket sales for their return and their 125th anniversary. "Our ticket sales are through the roof.
After tough year, Fort Collins hotels lo...
The TID would charge hotels a small fee which would then be collected and spent to boost demand for overnight tourism, in turn benefiting the hotels.
6 Dog-Friendly Hikes Less Than 45 Minute...
Explore the hiking trails with your pup that are less than 45 minutes away from Denver.
Back-to-School Season Brings Renewed Dis...
Educational disparities have been a trending topic over the last year. Let's explore what the conversation looks like going into this school year.
Valor Christian students protest departure of volleyball coach wh...
About 50 Valor Christian High School students walked out of classes on Tuesday afternoon to support a volleyball coach, who says he was forced to leave his job over his sexuality.
Check Out the Best Happy Hours in Denver...
We pick the top Happy Hours in Denver! Find out if your favorite bar or restaurant is on the list!
4 Ways That Your Relationship With Your ...
Owning a car changes a lot about your relationship with it. Here's how.
Colorado State-cations: Fall's Must-See Ghost Towns
The state's history still stands in some beautiful areas, and you can do some leaf-peeping on your visit.
7 Ways to Protect Your Car During Colora...
Anyone who has lived over a month in Colorado can attest that the weather is as volatile as can be. They say ‘if you don’t like the weather in Colorado, wai
Colorado Snow: 14ers Could See Up to 6 I...
According to local weather reports, a dusting of snow is possible for Colorado's 14ers on Thursday, with temperatures diving low into the 20s and 30s.
Eeek! Common bugs in Colorado summer gardens and how to get rid o...
Pests in the home garden are aplenty this year. We had a wet spring and a hotter-than-hot early summer. Areas are under continued drought conditions and we have erratic weather patterns from
A Mudslide Did Not Close Independence Pa...
Internal emails between CDOT employees showed that officials told the public there was a mudslide on Independence Pass that closed the road. They lied.
There Are No Rules When It Comes to Your...
It's never too late to make your second (or third) marriage the ceremony you actually wanted your first one to be (minus your first spouse–thank goodness!).
Drop Sets and 5x5s: Demystifying Gym Lingo
Are you ready to get "swole?" If you're curious about checking out the world of fitness but the gym lingo has you mystified, check out our gym lingo guide.
The Country's Largest Fleet of Self-Driv...
Sit back and relax on one of the Colorado Schools of Mines' autonomous vehicles.
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...
Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With Apple Cider Donut Cookies
Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edi...
Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer V...
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Beautiful Faces of the Child...
Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.
Stock Your Beauty Bag With PEBBLES Palet...
It’s PEBBLES’ 50th birthday! Rock that look with the best of Bedrock’s colors and shades.
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Sho...
Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.
The Milk Crate Challenge Is the Latest TikTok Trend to Send Peopl...
A new TikTok viral trend called the milk crate challenge is sweeping social media. The challenge involves climbing a pyramid of unstable milk crates without falling down.
Learn How to Crochet in 3 Easy Steps
All you need to learn how to crochet is yarn, a crochet hook, and a willingness to try. This textile art is one of the easiest to pick up, and before you know it, you'll be making all sorts of cool crafts.
Rolling Stones' Drummer Charlie Watts Ha...
Sad news in the rock world: Charlie Watts, the drummer of The Rolling Stones, has died. The musician passed away on Tuesday, August 24, at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.
We Know When the Pumpkin Spice Latte (and Other Fall Drinks) Will...
We've got the scoop on Starbucks' plans to start selling their famous PSL and the rest of the fall drink menu.