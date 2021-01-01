Castle Rock, CO

Check Out These Hidden Gem Hikes Near (and Through) Denver!
Lace up those hiking boots and get ready for some fall colors! These are our favorite hiking spots near Denver!
'FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION' Comes...
Get ready, fellow nerds. FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION is almost here—finally! Nerds, cosplayers, and artists alike will descend upon the convention center on Halloween weekend.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Lo...
With the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) reopening for its 2021-2022 season, they're looking for volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Off-Center productions.
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
On Friday, officials with the Denver Zoo announced that two Amur tigers, Yuri and Nikita, have tested positive for coronavirus. The animals are the first at the Denver Zoo to test positive.
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado ...
The scary but compelling story of a crazy Coloradan (who translated his anger over zoning issues into a bulldozer rampage through the town of Granby) has become legendary—and now it has become a documentary. Today, June 4, marks the 17th anniversary of the "Killdozer."
2 Solar Projects Begin at Denver Interna...
The new solar projects will increase renewable energy use at DIA, making the airport a cleaner place to travel.
Get Spooky With These Halloween Beers
From the spooky to the sugary to the downright strange, these beers are sure to get you in the Halloween mood.
Live Updates: Trial of Semi-Truck Driver...
More than two years after the deadly crash on I-70 in Lakewood that killed four people, the semi-truck driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is on trial. He faces 41 charges.
It's Probably Time to Start Thinking Abo...
Winter is coming. Is your car properly winterized?
What First-Time Gun Owners Need to Know to Store a Firearm Safely
Here’s what you need to know to safely store your firearms.
Denver Zoo's 'Wild Fall' Event and New P...
There's a lot happening at the Denver Zoo this fall: The New Penguin Exhibit opens on September 30, and "Wild Fall" is a family-focused daytime celebration every day in October.
Meow Wolf Denver: What to Know Before Yo...
Meow Wolf's "Convergence Station" in Denver is set to take you on a journey, unlike anything you've experienced before, when it opens its doors this Friday, September 17.
Ice Castles will not return to Colorado ...
Ice Castles, a family friendly winter wonderland experience amid sculpted ice, will not return to Colorado in 2021.
Parents of 6-year-old girl killed on Colorado amusement park ride...
The parents of a 6-year-old who died on a free-fall ride at a Colorado amusement park in September have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park, according to their attorney.
Don’t Eat in Your Car! (And Other Rules ...
Here are 5 rules to live by as a car owner if you're tired of driving a dirty car. Listen up!
Here's the Status of Vaccine Mandates in...
Does your workplace require vaccinations? Here's what the current guidelines look like.
‘Just Bad Training’: Colorado Semi-Truck Driving Schools Noticing...
Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semi-truck drivers trying to navigate the high country.
Experienced Climber's Body Recovered Fro...
Madeline Baharlou-Quivey was on her way to the Kit Carson Peak when she went off route and got stranded in a rugged terrain.
Torchy's Tacos set for debut in Colorado...
Torchy's Tacos, the fast-casual, Austin, Texas,-based chain that boasts it sells "damn good tacos," opens its first Colorado Springs restaurant Wednesday at 1358 InterQuest Parkway in the north side I
'The Great Colorado Air Show' Takes Flight This Weekend!
Turn your eyes toward the skies this weekend if you're in the northern Colorado area, 'cause the Great Colorado Air Show is here, October 16–17.
Denver Art Museum shakes off the stuffin...
American museums have been slow on the subject of minority representation. Denver Art Museum is pushing toward diversity and inclusivity.
Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The T...
The Telluride Horror Show starts Friday, and the lineup is as frighteningly good as it gets, from horror, thriller, suspense, sci-fi, dark comedy, and dark fantasy.
Colorado, You Better Watch Out for These Insects Taking Residence...
From stink bugs to beetles, these pesty insects are starting to invade Colorado homes. Here are the bugs to watch out for this season and how to take care of them. (Hint: Don't squash them!)
Colorado governor sparks confusion after...
Americans were both amused and confused after Colorado governor Jared Polis celebrated his landlocked state coming joint last for shark attacks. Sharing a colour-coded graphic of the US on Tuesday, Mr Polis tweeted that “Colorado is tied for state with the least shark attacks!
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!