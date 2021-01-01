Centennial, CO

'FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION' Comes to the Colorado Con...
Colorado, You Better Watch Out for These Insects Taking Resi...
Colorado State-cations: Your Room Is Ready at These Haunted ...
3 Urban Legends and Myths of Colorado
Does the Colorado Accent Exist?
Local Articles
Pepsi Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Facility in Denver

Pepsi Beverages North America has just opened a new facility in Denver. The 283-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is located at the Pecos Logistics Park and is home to a warehouse and offices.

Business
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado ...

The scary but compelling story of a crazy Coloradan (who translated his anger over zoning issues into a bulldozer rampage through the town of Granby) has become legendary—and now it has become a documentary. Today, June 4, marks the 17th anniversary of the "Killdozer."

Local Culture
2 Solar Projects Begin at Denver Interna...

The new solar projects will increase renewable energy use at DIA, making the airport a cleaner place to travel.

Local News
Get Spooky With These Halloween Beers

From the spooky to the sugary to the downright strange, these beers are sure to get you in the Halloween mood.

Products & Promotions
Live Updates: Trial of Semi-Truck Driver...

More than two years after the deadly crash on I-70 in Lakewood that killed four people, the semi-truck driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is on trial. He faces 41 charges.

Local News
It's Probably Time to Start Thinking Abo...

Winter is coming. Is your car properly winterized?

Automotive
Denver Zoo's 'Wild Fall' Event and New Penguin Exhibit Bring Dayt...

There's a lot happening at the Denver Zoo this fall: The New Penguin Exhibit opens on September 30, and "Wild Fall" is a family-focused daytime celebration every day in October.

Attractions
How Do You Know If Fish Is Sushi Grade? ...

Here are some things to know about sushi-grade fish, especially if you plan to make sushi at home.

Food & Drink
Tips to Make the Most of Your End-of-Sum...

There's nothing quite like a full-service car wash for getting your summer car cleaning done!

Automotive
Meow Wolf Denver: What to Know Before You Take a Journey to 'Conv...

Meow Wolf's "Convergence Station" in Denver is set to take you on a journey, unlike anything you've experienced before, when it opens its doors this Friday, September 17.

Attractions
Haunted Colorado: The Chilling History o...

Cheesman Park is a wonderful reprieve from the concrete jungle of Denver. But if you dig a little deeper, literally, you will exhume an interesting, and pretty creepy, piece of Denver history and few buried secrets, too. There have been numerous stories of ghostly encounters in and around the park. Residents in the nearby neighborhood report seeing distraught apparitions, hear knocking on the walls, and some have even seen a woman holding her severed head sitting in their dining room.

Local Culture
UPS Is Looking to Hire Nearly 2,500 Denv...

The United Parcel Service (UPS) announced that the company is hiring 2,455 seasonal workers in the Denver area. The company is hiring drivers, package handlers, and more.

Business
State Articles
'The Great Colorado Air Show' Takes Flig...

Turn your eyes toward the skies this weekend if you're in the northern Colorado area, 'cause the Great Colorado Air Show is here, October 16–17.

Events
Denver Art Museum shakes off the stuffiness as it unveils a $150 ...

American museums have been slow on the subject of minority representation. Denver Art Museum is pushing toward diversity and inclusivity.

Local News
Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The T...

The Telluride Horror Show starts Friday, and the lineup is as frighteningly good as it gets, from horror, thriller, suspense, sci-fi, dark comedy, and dark fantasy.

Events
Colorado governor sparks confusion after...

Americans were both amused and confused after Colorado governor Jared Polis celebrated his landlocked state coming joint last for shark attacks. Sharing a colour-coded graphic of the US on Tuesday, Mr Polis tweeted that “Colorado is tied for state with the least shark attacks!

Local News
When Are Colorado Ski Resorts Opening for the Season?

Get your skis and snowboards ready, folks! The snow season is nearly here in Colorado, and we've got the 2021-2022 opening dates for Colorado ski resorts!

Things To Do
Dry Dock Brewing Is Celebrating Its Swee...

Calling all beer lovers! The iconic Aurora brewery, Dry Dock Brewing, is turning 16!

Local News
Take Our Poll: Colorado, Are YOU Ready f...

According to local meteorologists, Colorado will face two snowstorms this week. And honestly, we're not ready for either of them. Are you?

Local News
Elk with tire around its neck freed after two years in Colorado

Wildlife officers in Colorado were finally able to free a bull elk that was spotted wandering with a tire around its neck for at least two years.

News
Outdoor Dining Solutions: Ranked From Wo...

This is our definitive list of outdoor restaurant seating solutions, ranked from worst to best!

Restaurants
Have a Mountain Home? Here's What You Ne...

A lot of damage can happen during the winter if you don't prepare. Here's how to keep your mountain home protected.

Real Estate
You Can Now Ride Scooters Around Downtown Colorado Springs

Thanks to a one-year partnership between the city and VEO and Lime, you can zoom around town by scooter.

Local News
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...

We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.

Style
National Articles
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...

Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.

TV
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...

Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.

Film
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes

For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.

Products & Promotions
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...

Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!

Style
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...

Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.

Products & Promotions
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol

The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!

Products & Promotions
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...

Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.

Local Culture
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...

Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.

Style
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital

Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.

National News
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An...

How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.

Wellness
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...

We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.

Local Culture
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktail Recipe

The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Recipes
