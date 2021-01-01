Colorado Springs, CO

What the finalized congressional redistricting map could mean for...
As 11 News has reported, Colorado is getting a new congressional district. That’s because the state has grown since the last census. In a final map, just approved Tuesday night, that new district is being added north of Denver.
Colorado Springs man sentenced to prison...
A Colorado Springs man who drunkenly beat and choked his ex-girlfriend before attacking others trying to help was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning.
Election forums scheduled in Carbondale,...
With the Nov. 2 elections on the horizon, two public forums could provide voters an opportunity to familiarize themselves with ballot measures and Roaring Fork School District Board of Education candidates.
It's Probably Time to Start Thinking About Winterizing Your Vehic...
Winter is coming. Is your car properly winterized?
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Has a Hi...
State records show at least 2 children were hospitalized on other rides in Glenwood Caverns Adventure, where a 6-year-old died on the Haunted Mine Drop.
Mount Evans Is Closing to Motorized Vehi...
The upper portion of the Mount Evans Scenic Byway will close for the season to motorized vehicles after Monday, September 6.
6-Year-Old Colorado Girl Who Died on Amusement Park Ride Identifi...
On Sunday, a 6-year-old tragically lost her life while on vacation with her family at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. The child, from Colorado Springs, was killed while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride.
America Continues to Face RV Shortage
America’s RV shortage is putting a damper on recreational travel.
5 Ways to Personalize Your Engagement
Forget flash mobs and hiding rings in your dessert. There are plenty of ways to personalize your engagement and make it all kinds of memorable.
'80s and '90s Jewelry Trends That We Want to See Make a Comeback
Jewelry has changed a lot since the '80s. Here are the '80s and '90s jewelry trends that we want to see return.
Military and Veterans: Free Entrance to ...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sharing its gratitude to United States military members by offering free admission to all state parks in August.
Deer Creek Valley Ranch and Wedding Venu...
The Ranch was established in 1862 and has a long history of welcoming visitors.
Torchy's Tacos set for debut in Colorado...
Torchy's Tacos, the fast-casual, Austin, Texas,-based chain that boasts it sells "damn good tacos," opens its first Colorado Springs restaurant Wednesday at 1358 InterQuest Parkway in the north side I
‘Just Bad Training’: Colorado Semi-Truck Driving Schools Noticing...
Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semi-truck drivers trying to navigate the high country.
Here's the Status of Vaccine Mandates in...
Does your workplace require vaccinations? Here's what the current guidelines look like.
Experienced Climber's Body Recovered Fro...
Madeline Baharlou-Quivey was on her way to the Kit Carson Peak when she went off route and got stranded in a rugged terrain.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Looking to Recruit 220 Volu...
With the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) reopening for its 2021-2022 season, they're looking for volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Off-Center productions.
'The Great Colorado Air Show' Takes Flig...
Turn your eyes toward the skies this weekend if you're in the northern Colorado area, 'cause the Great Colorado Air Show is here, October 16–17.
Denver Art Museum shakes off the stuffin...
American museums have been slow on the subject of minority representation. Denver Art Museum is pushing toward diversity and inclusivity.
Colorado, You Better Watch Out for These Insects Taking Residence...
From stink bugs to beetles, these pesty insects are starting to invade Colorado homes. Here are the bugs to watch out for this season and how to take care of them. (Hint: Don't squash them!)
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for...
On Friday, officials with the Denver Zoo announced that two Amur tigers, Yuri and Nikita, have tested positive for coronavirus. The animals are the first at the Denver Zoo to test positive.
Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The T...
The Telluride Horror Show starts Friday, and the lineup is as frighteningly good as it gets, from horror, thriller, suspense, sci-fi, dark comedy, and dark fantasy.
When Are Colorado Ski Resorts Opening for the Season?
Get your skis and snowboards ready, folks! The snow season is nearly here in Colorado, and we've got the 2021-2022 opening dates for Colorado ski resorts!
Colorado governor sparks confusion after...
Americans were both amused and confused after Colorado governor Jared Polis celebrated his landlocked state coming joint last for shark attacks. Sharing a colour-coded graphic of the US on Tuesday, Mr Polis tweeted that “Colorado is tied for state with the least shark attacks!
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Grou...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.