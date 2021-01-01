Glenwood Springs, CO

6-Year-Old Colorado Girl Who Died on Amusement Park Ride Identifi...
On Sunday, a 6-year-old tragically lost her life while on vacation with her family at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. The child, from Colorado Springs, was killed while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride.
America Continues to Face RV Shortage
America’s RV shortage is putting a damper on recreational travel.
5 Ways to Personalize Your Engagement
Forget flash mobs and hiding rings in your dessert. There are plenty of ways to personalize your engagement and make it all kinds of memorable.
Simone Biles and Other US Gymnasts Bringing Live Tour to Denver
Some of the country's best gymnasts are coming to the Mile High City for the "Gold Over America Tour." Fans will see Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, and more perform live!
CDOT Has Removed Over 5,700 Tons of Debr...
Workers are diligently cleaning up debris following devastating mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.
Military and Veterans: Free Entrance to ...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sharing its gratitude to United States military members by offering free admission to all state parks in August.
VIDEO: People Get Way Too Close to 2 Bull Elk in Rocky Mountain N...
Recently, a video surfaced of several visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park getting a little too close for comfort to two large bull elk.
What You Need to Know About Quandary Pea...
Looking to summit Quandary Peak? You may need to pay for a parking pass or take a free shuttle.
Deer Creek Valley Ranch and Wedding Venu...
The Ranch was established in 1862 and has a long history of welcoming visitors.
5 Best RV Camping Sites in Colorado
It’s time to go RV camping in Colorado! Rivers, wildlife, and majestic peaks await you!
Colorado State-cations: Bask in the Wond...
Day trip to Colorado Springs and visit one of Colorado's most impressive natural areas.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Bab...
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has welcomed a new member to the family earlier this week—a new baby hippo, the zoo's first in 32 years!
Denver's Flight Attendant Self-Defense P...
The Denver International Airport TSA field office has reinstated an important self-defense program that will train flight attendants in response to a spike in unruly passengers aboard planes.
A Guide to Trick-or-Treat Events Around Denver
Here's a list of the places around the Denver area where your little ones can collect their hard-earned candy, and eat it too—all before Halloween!
Check Out These Hidden Gem Hikes Near (a...
Lace up those hiking boots and get ready for some fall colors! These are our favorite hiking spots near Denver!
Experienced Climber's Body Recovered Fro...
Madeline Baharlou-Quivey was on her way to the Kit Carson Peak when she went off route and got stranded in a rugged terrain.
‘Just Bad Training’: Colorado Semi-Truck Driving Schools Noticing...
Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semi-truck drivers trying to navigate the high country.
Here's the Status of Vaccine Mandates in...
Does your workplace require vaccinations? Here's what the current guidelines look like.
Torchy's Tacos set for debut in Colorado...
Torchy's Tacos, the fast-casual, Austin, Texas,-based chain that boasts it sells "damn good tacos," opens its first Colorado Springs restaurant Wednesday at 1358 InterQuest Parkway in the north side I
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Looking to Recruit 220 Volu...
With the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) reopening for its 2021-2022 season, they're looking for volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Off-Center productions.
Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The T...
The Telluride Horror Show starts Friday, and the lineup is as frighteningly good as it gets, from horror, thriller, suspense, sci-fi, dark comedy, and dark fantasy.
Colorado, You Better Watch Out for These...
From stink bugs to beetles, these pesty insects are starting to invade Colorado homes. Here are the bugs to watch out for this season and how to take care of them. (Hint: Don't squash them!)
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
On Friday, officials with the Denver Zoo announced that two Amur tigers, Yuri and Nikita, have tested positive for coronavirus. The animals are the first at the Denver Zoo to test positive.
Denver Art Museum shakes off the stuffin...
American museums have been slow on the subject of minority representation. Denver Art Museum is pushing toward diversity and inclusivity.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Grou...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.