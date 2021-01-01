Glenwood Springs, CO

3 Urban Legends and Myths of Colorado
Does the Colorado Accent Exist?
12 Weird Laws in Colorado That You've Likely Broken ...
Free-Admission Days Are Back for Denver Zoo and Museums in 2...
Vehicle Registration Enforcement to Resume in Denver Beginni...
Local Articles
6-Year-Old Colorado Girl Who Died on Amusement Park Ride Identifi...

On Sunday, a 6-year-old tragically lost her life while on vacation with her family at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. The child, from Colorado Springs, was killed while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride.

Local News
America Continues to Face RV Shortage

America’s RV shortage is putting a damper on recreational travel.

Automotive
5 Ways to Personalize Your Engagement

Forget flash mobs and hiding rings in your dessert. There are plenty of ways to personalize your engagement and make it all kinds of memorable.

Lifestyle
Simone Biles and Other US Gymnasts Bringing Live Tour to Denver

Some of the country's best gymnasts are coming to the Mile High City for the "Gold Over America Tour." Fans will see Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, and more perform live!

Events
CDOT Has Removed Over 5,700 Tons of Debr...

Workers are diligently cleaning up debris following devastating mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

Local News
Military and Veterans: Free Entrance to ...

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sharing its gratitude to United States military members by offering free admission to all state parks in August.

Local News
VIDEO: People Get Way Too Close to 2 Bull Elk in Rocky Mountain N...

Recently, a video surfaced of several visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park getting a little too close for comfort to two large bull elk.

Local News
What You Need to Know About Quandary Pea...

Looking to summit Quandary Peak? You may need to pay for a parking pass or take a free shuttle.

Local News
Deer Creek Valley Ranch and Wedding Venu...

The Ranch was established in 1862 and has a long history of welcoming visitors.

Real Estate
5 Best RV Camping Sites in Colorado

It’s time to go RV camping in Colorado! Rivers, wildlife, and majestic peaks await you!

Travel
Colorado State-cations: Bask in the Wond...

Day trip to Colorado Springs and visit one of Colorado's most impressive natural areas.

Attractions
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Bab...

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has welcomed a new member to the family earlier this week—a new baby hippo, the zoo's first in 32 years!

Local News
State Articles
Denver's Flight Attendant Self-Defense P...

The Denver International Airport TSA field office has reinstated an important self-defense program that will train flight attendants in response to a spike in unruly passengers aboard planes.

Local News
A Guide to Trick-or-Treat Events Around Denver

Here's a list of the places around the Denver area where your little ones can collect their hard-earned candy, and eat it too—all before Halloween!

Things To Do
Check Out These Hidden Gem Hikes Near (a...

Lace up those hiking boots and get ready for some fall colors! These are our favorite hiking spots near Denver!

Attractions
Experienced Climber's Body Recovered Fro...

Madeline Baharlou-Quivey was on her way to the Kit Carson Peak when she went off route and got stranded in a rugged terrain.

News
‘Just Bad Training’: Colorado Semi-Truck Driving Schools Noticing...

Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semi-truck drivers trying to navigate the high country.

News
Here's the Status of Vaccine Mandates in...

Does your workplace require vaccinations? Here's what the current guidelines look like.

Local News
Torchy's Tacos set for debut in Colorado...

Torchy's Tacos, the fast-casual, Austin, Texas,-based chain that boasts it sells "damn good tacos," opens its first Colorado Springs restaurant Wednesday at 1358 InterQuest Parkway in the north side I

Food & Drink
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Looking to Recruit 220 Volu...

With the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) reopening for its 2021-2022 season, they're looking for volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Off-Center productions.

Local News
Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The T...

The Telluride Horror Show starts Friday, and the lineup is as frighteningly good as it gets, from horror, thriller, suspense, sci-fi, dark comedy, and dark fantasy.

Events
Colorado, You Better Watch Out for These...

From stink bugs to beetles, these pesty insects are starting to invade Colorado homes. Here are the bugs to watch out for this season and how to take care of them. (Hint: Don't squash them!)

Local News
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19

On Friday, officials with the Denver Zoo announced that two Amur tigers, Yuri and Nikita, have tested positive for coronavirus. The animals are the first at the Denver Zoo to test positive.

Local News
Denver Art Museum shakes off the stuffin...

American museums have been slow on the subject of minority representation. Denver Art Museum is pushing toward diversity and inclusivity.

Local News
National Articles
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...

Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!

Wellness
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...

With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.

Recipes
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...

Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.

Film
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...

Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!

Music
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...

An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.

TV
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...

An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.

Film
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...

Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.

Food & Drink
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...

As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.

Entertainment
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS

The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.

National News
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Grou...

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.

Products & Promotions
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...

An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.

Local News
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes

For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.

Products & Promotions
