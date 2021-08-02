Loveland, CO

Brighton Hosts the Vietnam Memorial Replica This Week!
The City of Brighton will be displaying "The Wall That Heals," a 360-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center at Carmichael Park from September 2–5.
Labor Day Weekend 2021: DIA Expecting Tr...
Between September 2–7, DIA says it's expecting about one million passengers—more than double the numbers in 2020.
5 Ways to Personalize Your Engagement
Forget flash mobs and hiding rings in your dessert. There are plenty of ways to personalize your engagement and make it all kinds of memorable.
Simone Biles and Other US Gymnasts Bringing Live Tour to Denver
Some of the country's best gymnasts are coming to the Mile High City for the "Gold Over America Tour." Fans will see Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, and more perform live!
A 'Harry Potter'-Themed Mini-Golf Pop-Up...
A "Harry Potter"-themed mini-golf pop-up is coming to Denver, and it's just as magical as you'd hope!
The 2021 Denver Congenital Heart Walk Returns This Weekend!
The Denver Congenital Heart Walk returns to the Denver Zoo in a big way after going virtual in 2020, and Our Community Now will be there every step of the way!
Stanley Marketplace Will Soon Have a Han...
The space will welcome children of all abilities to enjoy the thrills of a brand-new inclusive tree house.
A 'Mario Kart'-Style Ice Karting Pop-Up ...
A "Mario Kart"-style pop-up is sliding its way to the Mile High City this winter. The Ice Karting pop-up will be at a yet-to-be-named location from January 7–23, 2022.
Meow Wolf Denver Announces Opening Date, Ticket Sales
Meow Wolf's Denver location is finally opening its doors after what feels like forever. The 90,000-square-foot permanent art exhibit will be Meow Wolf's third.
Military and Veterans: Free Entrance to ...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sharing its gratitude to United States military members by offering free admission to all state parks in August.
Denver Zoo's Beloved Harbor Seal Euthani...
The Denver Zoo recently announced that it lost one of its own. Kim, a 33-year-old harbor seal, was humanely euthanized last week.
Aspen football rolls over defending cham...
The Class 2A Western Slope League football hierarchy took a mighty shift in the openers on Friday night, led by Aspen High School’s 34-19 rout of defending spring state champion Rifle on the wet
Canadians rock at Run Rabbit Run 100-miler
Dave Stevens of Nelson, B.C. won the men's race in Steamboat Springs, Colo., while Alissa St. Laurent of Edmonton was the second female and 10th overall
Haunted Hotels of Colorado: Small-Town S...
These hotels may have vacancy, but that doesn't mean the rooms aren't occupied.
Get Spooky With These Halloween Beers
From the spooky to the sugary to the downright strange, these beers are sure to get you in the Halloween mood.
Tyler Bereman Reinvents Freeride Motocross for 2nd Annual Red Bul...
What happens when the world’s most intrepid motocross racers gather for Red Bull Imagination? Gravity defiance.
Tales from the Tread: Museum’s History H...
Fascinating local history AND craft beer! Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum the first Tuesday of each month, October through April, at 5:30pm at Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill (Feb. 1 event takes place at the Steamboat Springs Community Center) for the popular event series “History Happy Hours.
CO Delegation urges Secretary of U.S. Ai...
Months after former United States President Donald Trump announced his decision to move U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama,
Here's how Pueblo's Ghost Walk will help raise funds for domestic...
The Historical Ghost Walk in Pueblo will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16 and will help raise money for various domestic violence support groups.
Peek at Panini Grill’s renovation, new p...
Peter Macri is having some fun with food presentations at the newly renovated Panini Grill. The West Brighton eatery recently expanded into a next-door building, an addition which added a party room and outdoor patio.
14 events worth checking out in Greeley,...
What’s scarier than meeting a pack of brain-eating zombie in a dark alley in October? Missing out on all the fun activities taking place in northern Colorado, that’s what! From women jazz players
Odell brewing up affordable housing plan north of popular Fort Co...
Odell Brewing Co, Habitat and Hartford Homes are working on a plan to build 140 multifamily units north of the popular Fort Collins craft brewery.
ACLU Colorado Is More Powerful Than Ever...
The ACLU has changed its strategy from defense to offense. While some praise the shift as bringing much-needed progress, others argue the organization has become too aggressive.
You Know You Love Halloween If ...
If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then these nine things probably ring true for you.
Open Letter to a Newly Diagnosed Cancer ...
Vivian Mabuni was diagnosed with breast cancer three days before Christmas. She struggled to know how to respond. Here's her letter to fellow warriors in pink.
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White ...
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!