Live Updates: Driver Crashes Into Bear in Littleton
Around 5:45 a.m. on Friday morning, a driver in Littleton crashed into a bear near S. Jellison Street and S. Kipling Parkway.
Denver Zoo's 'Wild Fall' Event and New P...
There's a lot happening at the Denver Zoo this fall: The New Penguin Exhibit opens on September 30, and "Wild Fall" is a family-focused daytime celebration every day in October.
How Do You Know If Fish Is Sushi Grade? ...
Here are some things to know about sushi-grade fish, especially if you plan to make sushi at home.
Deep-Dish vs Mountain Pie vs Wood-Fired Pizzas
Between deep-dish, wood-fired, and mountain pie, there’s a lot of pizza styles out there to choose from. Here's the difference between Deep-Dish, Wood-Fired, and Mountain Pie Pizzas, as well as where you can find them in Denver!
Tips to Make the Most of Your End-of-Sum...
There's nothing quite like a full-service car wash for getting your summer car cleaning done!
Haunted Colorado: The Chilling History o...
Cheesman Park is a wonderful reprieve from the concrete jungle of Denver. But if you dig a little deeper, literally, you will exhume an interesting, and pretty creepy, piece of Denver history and few buried secrets, too. There have been numerous stories of ghostly encounters in and around the park. Residents in the nearby neighborhood report seeing distraught apparitions, hear knocking on the walls, and some have even seen a woman holding her severed head sitting in their dining room.
Meow Wolf Denver: What to Know Before You Take a Journey to 'Conv...
Meow Wolf's "Convergence Station" in Denver is set to take you on a journey, unlike anything you've experienced before, when it opens its doors this Friday, September 17.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Has a Hi...
State records show at least 2 children were hospitalized on other rides in Glenwood Caverns Adventure, where a 6-year-old died on the Haunted Mine Drop.
UPS Is Looking to Hire Nearly 2,500 Denv...
The United Parcel Service (UPS) announced that the company is hiring 2,455 seasonal workers in the Denver area. The company is hiring drivers, package handlers, and more.
Calling All Gear Heads! The Denver Auto Show Races Into Elitch Ga...
The Denver Auto Show, presented by AAA, returns to Denver for another year! This year's auto extravaganza will be held at Elitch Gardens, September 15–19.
Denver’s 13th Floor Haunted House Is Rea...
Despite COVID-19, fright lovers and horror enthusiasts can rest assured that they can still be scared half to death this year, courtesy of Denver's 13th Floor Haunted House.
Mount Evans Is Closing to Motorized Vehi...
The upper portion of the Mount Evans Scenic Byway will close for the season to motorized vehicles after Monday, September 6.
The 411 on All Colorado Wildfires
Several wildfires across Colorado are burning and putting up a tough fight against fire officials. It seems like a nearly impossible task for the firefighters to contain all of the fires currently ravaging Colorado.
Thousands of Tarantulas Crawling Across Colorado for Mating Seaso...
Tarantulas will be crawling their way across Colorado from late August through early October for mating season. The annual migration will see thousands of them on the march.
WATCH: Man Rolls Down Seats of Red Rocks...
A man was working out at Red Rocks over the weekend. Pretty standard for Colorado, right? However, this man's "workout routine" was anything but normal.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
Your Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations in Colorado
Grab your Lederhosen and your Stein and head over to any of the many Oktoberfest celebrations in Colorado this year!
The 2021 Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Cl...
This Saturday, September 11, more than a thousand people are expected to climb the steps of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in honor of the fallen firefighters of the FDNY who gave the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.
These 5 Celebs Have Had Their Legs Insur...
They’ve got legs and they know how to insure them.
Durian on Pizza: A New Pizza Topping Debate Has the Internet Up-i...
Few topics inspire more passion than the age-old argument about pineapple as a pizza topping, but a new debate has entered the chat: durian on pizza. That's right, durian—the spiny, strange-looking fruit known for its distinctive ... aroma?
Governor Polis Supports Eliminating Stat...
At a recent appearance at a conference in Beaver Creek, Polis stated that state income tax "should be zero."
Here's How 2 Tropical Storms Can Affect ...
While Colorado may not see an actual hurricane anytime soon, two tropical system remnants will directly affect weather this week. Here's what to expect.
Elk Rutting Season in Colorado Is Now in Full Swing
Elk rutting season in Colorado is almost here! It usually peaks from mid-September to the end of October, and the elk are getting eager and ready to mingle.
Colorado State-cations: The Ultimate Est...
From cute shops to ghostly hauntings and everything else in between, this is your ultimate guide to Estes Park! We've even put together a handy map for your convenience.
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Runn...
Walking or running with your dog doesn't have to be a pain. Here are four products we swear by.
According to a Survey, This Is What Your...
A new survey performed by breakfast maker Weetabix says that what we eat for breakfast says more about our personality than simply what tickles our taste buds.
Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen Stewart Already Getting Ra...
Audiences got their first peek of the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech.
Best Classic Horror Movies to Get in You...
It's starting to cool down, the leaves are beginning to change, and fall is in the air. And there's no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with some classic horror films. We'll be diving into films from the 1920s all the way to the 1990s! Grab a cozy blanket, make some popcorn, and pop in one of these classic horror flicks! (And maybe keep the lights on while you're at it.)
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth
One woman's story of how she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found peace through nature.
WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming 'Britney vs. Spears' Docume...
Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears. "Britney vs. Spears" will debut on Netflix on September 28.
A New 'Harry Potter' Attraction Coming t...
Potterheads unite! A new addition is coming to the Wizarding World.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Classic Mart...
Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.
Need an Easy Halloween Costume? Go Inflatable!
If you're looking for a fun and unique Halloween costume, look no further. This year, we're all about the inflatable costume. And why wouldn't we be? They're hysterical.
Study Finds Holocaust Knowledge Severely...
Half of the participants in a study reported Holocaust denial on social media, unable to name concentration camps.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Droppe...
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.
'Tiger King' Season 2 Is Officially on the Way!
"Tiger King," the Netflix documentary series that captured the world by storm during the early days of the pandemic, is returning for an all-new season!