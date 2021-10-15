Danbury, CT

Letter: Alves equipped to confront schools crisis
To teach 21st century skills our schools must have funding to meet those needs. As a taxpayer, I want our city to attract companies which provide well-paying jobs and revenue for the city’s coffers. Yet,
Opinion: The truth about charter schools...
Earlier this month, an opinion piece ran from the National Education Policy Center in Colorado that sought to cast doubt on the public nature of charter schools. But it seems that the author is not very familiar with charter schools in Connecticut.
Jeff Jacobs: The CIAC football playoff f...
Maybe it will take three Technical Conference teams to qualify for the Class L state football playoffs to blow up the system and evoke much-needed change. If that’s the case, flow on Thames River! Leggo!
FRANCISCAN BANQUET: Once more, No. 10 shines in heavy coverage
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning signs a football for 11-year-old Nick Corrigan, left, and 10-year-old Biagio Mineri, both from North Haven, during the 35th annual Franciscan Sports Banquet & Silent Auction at the Aqua Turf in Southington on Monday.
Approval deadline looms for Danbury busi...
A 100-year-old family business planning to expand its industrial property on the Bethel border with a $1.5 million building addition was scrambling to get city department approvals before a final public hearing on Wednesday.
2 DUIs And A Breach Of Peace: Wilton Pol...
The Wilton Police Department is reporting a couple of DUIs and a breach of peace at the end of last week and over the weekend.
MMA fighter Glover Teixeira eager for UFC 267 to make most of sec...
Seven years have passed since Danbury resident Glover Teixeira fought for a UFC championship belt, but at the age of 41 the resurgent fighter has earned a second chance. Currently riding a five fight winning streak,
CT launches Amazon-connected partnership...
A partnership between the state, its community college system and a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon will establish non-credit certificate program classes offering training in a variety of computer and information technology skills,
Stratford schedules two meetings to addr...
When it rains, it pours...and it floods the town’s South End. The area’s frequent inundation during heavy showers and storms will be the subject of two upcoming community meetings. The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.
2021-22 CIAC girls basketball schedules highlighted by return of ...
The CIAC released the winter schedules Monday and a first look at what is on tap for girls basketball around the state reveals a number of games to circle on your calendar. While girls basketball returned last winter,
Bridgeport police chief offers No Shave ...
After forbidding the force to participate in the annual No Shave November fundraiser, Acting Police Chief Rebecca Garcia has issued a memorandum authorizing other efforts to raise money to fight cancer,
FuelCell Energy Stock Price and Forecast...
FuelCell shares are back on the hot list of retail traders. FCEL stock was up on Friday and is higher again in Monday's premarket. Is FuelCell a long-term hold or a short-term pop? Update October 18: FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has kicked off the week with a surge of some 14% to around $8.
FanDuel Connecticut: New Customers Get a...
FanDuel Sportsbook is now live in Connecticut and new customers can claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 when signing up for an account via the link below. FanDuel have finally launched their top-of-the-range sportsbook in the Constitution state,
ACES to Unveil the First Full-Size Electric School Bus in Connect...
Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) has unveil the first full-size electric school bus in Connecticut at an event scheduled on Friday, Oct. 15 at the ACES Transportation headquarters at 60 United Drive in North Haven.
Thrill-Seeking Attractions and Events fo...
With Halloween around the corner, there is still some time to visit thrill-seeking events and attractions around Connecticut before time runs out: Agawam – Six Flags Fright Fest, through the month of October.
Cast and Dates Announced for 2021 Nation...
Returning for the 2021 holiday season, Big League Productions, Inc. has announced the tour dates and cast of the critically acclaimed national tour of A Christmas Story, The Musical. The tour will open for preview performances in Waterbury,
Redistricting panel picks 9th member, hopes to meet deadline
The panel of state lawmakers charged with redrawing Connecticut’s legislative and congressional district lines has once again chosen a former state senator and auditor to be its ninth, tie-breaking member.
Connecticut to order 96,000 doses of COV...
Connecticut plans to order 96,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children age 5 to 11 by the time those vaccines begin to get administered. States are pre-ordering specialized doses for younger children in advance of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for that purpose.
Stamford Election 2021: Jennifer Matheny...
Jennifer Matheny shared views with Patch about running for the Stamford Board of Representatives in District 19.
Feds: State Rep. Misdirected $600K, Spent Thousands at Casino
Screen shot of Rep. Michael DiMassa addressing constituents in a 2019 video Federal authorities arrested state Rep. Michael DiMassa Wednesday morning on
Obituary: Nancy Hague Verneris, 91, of H...
Nancy Hague Verneris, 91, a lifelong resident of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 15, 2021, after a short stay at the Madison House. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Raymond R.
Where To Drop Off Unused Prescription Dr...
The 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held Oct. 23. Here's where to take unused pills in the South Windsor area.
Addiction program helps women who are pregnant, parenting young c...
What happens if you’re a mom and in recovery? Too often, moms won’t seek help for fear of losing their children. As overdose deaths continue to spike across the state,
State lawmaker arrested amid probe of ci...
A Connecticut state legislator who works as an aide to the West Haven City Council was arrested Tuesday by the FBI amid scrutiny of the city’s spending of federal pandemic relief money, officials said.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name
Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Remova...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.