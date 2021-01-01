Danbury, CT

The Connecticut Association Of Chamber Of Commerce Executives
Meeting of the Connecticut Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) held on Thursday, Aug. 19, the membership of CACCE unanimously voted to appoint new Officers with two-year terms to begin October 2021.
Warren historical society look to restor...
That school, which was built in 1784 and closed in 1926, has the longest record of continuous operation in the State of Connecticut, said Joanne Mansfield, treasurer Additionally, it’s the only schoolhouse in Warren during that period that is still standing on the original site where it was built.
Bernard A. Drew | Our Berkshires: Stockb...
By rights, his stone in Stockbridge Cemetery should be a rainbow of hues. Ogden Nicholas Rood (1831-1902), after all, was the town’s most colorful resident (and not for reasons that
Letter: Alves equipped to confront schools crisis
To teach 21st century skills our schools must have funding to meet those needs. As a taxpayer, I want our city to attract companies which provide well-paying jobs and revenue for the city’s coffers. Yet,
Opinion: The truth about charter schools...
Earlier this month, an opinion piece ran from the National Education Policy Center in Colorado that sought to cast doubt on the public nature of charter schools. But it seems that the author is not very familiar with charter schools in Connecticut.
Jeff Jacobs: The CIAC football playoff f...
Maybe it will take three Technical Conference teams to qualify for the Class L state football playoffs to blow up the system and evoke much-needed change. If that’s the case, flow on Thames River! Leggo!
FRANCISCAN BANQUET: Once more, No. 10 shines in heavy coverage
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning signs a football for 11-year-old Nick Corrigan, left, and 10-year-old Biagio Mineri, both from North Haven, during the 35th annual Franciscan Sports Banquet & Silent Auction at the Aqua Turf in Southington on Monday.
Approval deadline looms for Danbury busi...
A 100-year-old family business planning to expand its industrial property on the Bethel border with a $1.5 million building addition was scrambling to get city department approvals before a final public hearing on Wednesday.
2 DUIs And A Breach Of Peace: Wilton Pol...
The Wilton Police Department is reporting a couple of DUIs and a breach of peace at the end of last week and over the weekend.
MMA fighter Glover Teixeira eager for UFC 267 to make most of sec...
Seven years have passed since Danbury resident Glover Teixeira fought for a UFC championship belt, but at the age of 41 the resurgent fighter has earned a second chance. Currently riding a five fight winning streak,
CT launches Amazon-connected partnership...
A partnership between the state, its community college system and a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon will establish non-credit certificate program classes offering training in a variety of computer and information technology skills,
Stratford schedules two meetings to addr...
When it rains, it pours...and it floods the town’s South End. The area’s frequent inundation during heavy showers and storms will be the subject of two upcoming community meetings. The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.
Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Ser...
Avelo Airlines today announced the addition of its sixth Florida destination – Sarasota-Bradenton. Beginning in January, Avelo will fly
Multifamily home sales soar in New London and Windham counties am...
The number of single-family home sales in New London and Windham counties dropped more than 8% year over year in the third quarter of 2021 while the median and average sale price each rose by more than 11%,
New York City helicopter complaints skyr...
Noise complaints about helicopters from New York City residents have tripled in 2021, according to The New York Times. The city's 311 hotline received 17,733 calls about helicopter noise, more than three times the number reported during the same period last year,
With 'forever chemicals' targeted by Bid...
A proposed crackdown on so-called “forever chemicals” announced by the Biden administration this week would likely have a sweeping impact on Connecticut’s manufacturing industry, experts said, pointing to the chemicals’ ubiquitous use in everything from furniture to makeup to cookware.
Here's what you need to know about online sports betting in Conne...
Connecticut launched online casino gaming and sports betting on Oct. 19, with thousands of bets placed in the first few hours. The state’s first legal online sports bets happened on Sept. 30 with a soft launch of the new gaming system.
Staff member injured, 4 teens arrested a...
crosby high school, waterbury police, fight in school, waterbury high schools, students fighting, garbage can fire,
Two staff members injured while attempti...
A representative for Waterbury Public Schools said the altercation involved four students and occurred during dismissal time.
U.S. Capitol riot inspires theme for popular West Hartford Hallow...
Like every Halloween, a new cavalcade of skeletons have descended outside of the North Main Street home of Matthew Warshauer. And just like the decorations that have come before this year’s iteration,
Letter: ‘Who’s on first?’ — Simmons
Dear editor, Many may remember the famous baseball comedy act between Bud Abbot and Lou Costello — “Who’s on First?” Before Costello can get behind the plate to call the game, Abbott wants to make sure he knows everyone’s name on the team.
CT to use robocalls to reach out to rent...
Many residents consider robocalls an annoyance, but state officials are about to use that platform to reach out to about 18,000 consumers statewide who are having trouble paying their electric bills to let them know financial help is available.
Simmons, Valentine Debate In Stamford 2 Weeks From Election Night
Democratic candidate Caroline Simmons and unaffiliated candidate Bobby Valentine participated in the Prometheum Foundation debate Tuesday.
Valentine secures Stamford teachers unio...
Bobby Valentine announced that the union for Stamford’s teachers has endorsed him in his campaign for mayor. “As mayor, I will be a strong and passionate voice as a non-voting member of Stamford’s Board of Education,
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name
Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Remova...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.