Gone but not forgotten: Donald Messier’s 2006 disappearance remai...
He was well-liked in this town,” said Amy Currier of her missing brother. “Somebody somewhere knows something. It would be nice if we could get some closure.”
Stamford's Aaron Wheeler looks for 'fres...
Consider that the season before, three of the league’s top players — Xavier’s Tyrique Jones (Bloomfield), St. John’s Mustapha Heron (Waterbury) and Seton Hall’s Quincy McKight (Bridgeport) — hailed from the Nutmeg State.
India government: foreign commercial ent...
The Government of India Friday filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court averring that foreign commercial entities such as WhatsApp cannot challenge the constitutionality of Indian laws by
Rishi Sunak pledges £6 BILLION for the NHS to tackle Covid backlo...
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to set out the investment in NHS capital funding that will support the aim to deliver around 30% more elective activity by 2024-25 compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Fairfield University Board Extends Presi...
Fairfield University's Board of Trustees announced that the University has extended the contract of President Mark R. Nemec, PhD, through the summer of 2027. An extraordinary leader and a remarkable steward of Fairfield's Jesuit and Catholic traditions during this time of great challenge,
This Stamford educator teaches with 'gra...
Stamford teacher Danielle Weber said she isn’t the kind of person who wants attention, but that hasn’t stopped others from showering her with praise. The Academy of Information Technology and Engineering educator has amassed a group of fans out of her colleagues and former students,
DPH: Parents should be aware of respiratory illnesses this fall
The Connecticut Department of Public Health and other state pediatric providers are reminding parents to be aware of respiratory viruses in children this fall. DPH, along with Connecticut Children’s and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital,
Wilton goalkeeper Floyd been tough to sc...
The streak of 10 straight games not allowing a goal to start the season was quite impressive, even for the high standards that Wilton goalkeeper Erynn Floyd sets for herself. To make it sound even more impressive: Nobody was able to score on Floyd for more than a month.
Kyle Larson wins on 17th anniversary of ...
Larson drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to victory lane at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of a Hendrick plane crash that killed all 10 people aboard. The plane was traveling to a race in Virginia and among those killed was Rick Hendrick's only son.
Letter: In Support Of Robert Alves For Danbury Mayor
I am going to vote for Roberto Alves for mayor for a number of reasons ( as an educator, I will tell you education is foremost). I do not take stands lightly. I research as much I can. In this case I listened to YouTube interviews from both candidates.
COVID News: New CDC tool shows coronavir...
A new tool on the CDC's website shows COVID-19 cases and deaths by vaccine status. It shows that the unvaccinated are more than six times as likely to test positive for COVID-19, and more than 11 times as likely to die of the disease,
Lamont seeks disaster declaration for fl...
Ned Lamont has submitted a request for a major disaster declaration to the Biden administration, seeking federal funds to help Connecticut recover from damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Mets Morning News for October 24, 2021
Meet the Mets In case you missed it, Brian Sabean is very interested in running baseball operations for the Mets, and everyone continues writing about it. Tim Healey examined five possibilities for the club’s head of baseball operations.
Homes That Sold for Around $750,000
Each week, our survey of recent residential sales in New York City and the surrounding region focuses on homes that sold around a certain price point, allowing you to compare single-family homes, condos and co-ops in different locales.
Hugh Bailey: Warning signs all over CT l...
The signs in some corners of Connecticut speak to that bigger picture. Where I live, there are plenty of Trump 2020 flags still flying, some replaced by Trump 2024. One house has a variation on an old favorite that reads: “Don’t blame us!
America First Rally held in Plainfield, ...
The America First Rally drew hundreds of people to Plainfield on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Quinebaug Citizens Alliance.
Acreage and access among region's goals for open space
Connecticut Audubon Executive Director Patrick Comins sees the goals for preserving open space as myriad. Open space provides wildlife habitat, environmental services, such as filtration of the drinking water supply,
Prison workers top list of those not com...
Employees in the state’s prison system make up more than 32% of state workers who have failed to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to figures released Friday by the governor’s office.
FBI seeking players victimized by Connec...
The federal charges allege that in June Danny Lawhorn assaulted a player from overseas who was staying at the Hartford home that Lawhorn shared with Bria Holmes, a former WNBA player, and the couple’s child.
Stratford Mayor Appointed To Connecticut Green Bank Board
"Mayor Hoydick brings extensive background in economic development, property management, and local and state leadership to the Board."
This Is Our First Look At The USS Connec...
The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done.
Dying fish in the Naugatuck River in Con...
A decades-old dam blocks thousands of fish in Connecticut from traveling up the Naugatuck River to spawn. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and environmentalists want a federal agency to remove the Kinneytown Dam to restore the river.
Lamont submits request for presidential major disaster declaratio...
The submission comes after weeks of data collection, which is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the governor's office said.
COVID Q&A: Where Does Connecticut Stand ...
With some of Connecticut’s municipal mask mandates ending and vaccines for kids getting closer, we want to take a closer look at where we are in the pandemic. NBC Connecticut’s Dan Corcoran sat down with Doctor Howard Forman,
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Ha...
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Confirmed to Be Brian Laun...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.