Embattled West Haven state Rep. Michael DiMassa submits resignati...
State Rep. Michael DiMassa, D-West Haven, submitted his resignation from his lawmaking position to the Secretary of State’s office Monday, five days after being arrested and charged with one count of wire fraud.
OP-ED | Break the Two-Party Stranglehold...
As hyper-partisanship grows, the question is why local elections are partisan at all, when we have nearby examples of nonpartisan elections.
CocoWalk mixed-use property reaches 100% leased in Miami’s Coconu...
Less than a year since its reopening, the newly renovated CocoWalk mixed-use property announces its retail and office components are fully leased in Miami’s vibrant Coconut Grove neighborhood.
Finacity, a White Oak Company, and DZ BA...
Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Company, (“Finacity”) and DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt AM Main, New York Branch (“DZ BANK”) announce that they have successfully launched a trade receivables securitization for Nitron Group LLC (“Nitron”),
Retail Sportsbooks Launch in CT Today
Retail sports betting is launching in Connecticut. The governor will hold a news conference this afternoon with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation about the launch. The CT Lottery is working with Rush Street Interactive,
Cinema goes solar at Connecticut movie theater
Hartford, Connecticut-based solar developer Verogy completed a 365-kW rooftop solar energy project at Cinemark North Haven and XD in North Haven. Cinemark
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, ar...
Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of
The Hartford Names Michael Garrison Head...
The Hartford has named Michael Garrison as head of Wholesale for Navigators, a brand of The Hartford. Garrison will lead the strategic direction, growth, and underwriting for the business, as well as manage relationships with the company’s wholesale distribution partners.
Coal mine project tests UK commitment to climate versus jobs
The coal mine where the 74-year-old once worked has long closed. The chemical factory that employed thousands is gone. The nuclear power plant is being decommissioned. To Cradduck, a plan for a new coal mine that could bring hundreds of jobs is a sign that “at least someone’s interested in the area” and an opportunity "for people who have got mining in their blood.
'A Connecticut Party' finds middle groun...
Earlier this year, town council member Lee Gold left the Republican party and revived the A Connecticut Party along with independents and other former Republicans. “I almost feel like the party left me,
Nigeria launches digital currency 'to dr...
Nigeria has launched a digital currency which the Central Bank of Nigeria says is a "major step forward in the evolution of money” in Africa’s most populous country. President Muhammadu Buhari said at the launch Monday that the digital currency and the blockchain technology it uses can foster economic growth and increase the GDP of Nigeria's economy,
Yale women's basketball team restarting ...
Yale women's basketball coach Allison Guth. The 19th win of the 2019-20 Yale women’s basketball season came against rival Harvard in the regular-season finale 19 months ago. The Bulldogs won their ninth conference game and secured the third seed in the Ivy League Tournament.
Connecticut community members to honor teens killed in crash duri...
By ANDREW MASSE Click here for updates on this story COLCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — Friends and loved ones are coming together after tragedy rocked their community Friday. The town of Colchester will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening on the town green to remember Jacob Chapman and Tyler Graham,
Mets Morning News for October 24, 2021
Meet the Mets In case you missed it, Brian Sabean is very interested in running baseball operations for the Mets, and everyone continues writing about it. Tim Healey examined five possibilities for the club’s head of baseball operations.
Homes That Sold for Around $750,000
Each week, our survey of recent residential sales in New York City and the surrounding region focuses on homes that sold around a certain price point, allowing you to compare single-family homes, condos and co-ops in different locales.
Hugh Bailey: Warning signs all over CT landscape
The signs in some corners of Connecticut speak to that bigger picture. Where I live, there are plenty of Trump 2020 flags still flying, some replaced by Trump 2024. One house has a variation on an old favorite that reads: “Don’t blame us!
America First Rally held in Plainfield, ...
The America First Rally drew hundreds of people to Plainfield on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Quinebaug Citizens Alliance.
Acreage and access among region's goals ...
Connecticut Audubon Executive Director Patrick Comins sees the goals for preserving open space as myriad. Open space provides wildlife habitat, environmental services, such as filtration of the drinking water supply,
Prison workers top list of those not complying with Connecticut C...
Employees in the state’s prison system make up more than 32% of state workers who have failed to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to figures released Friday by the governor’s office.
FBI seeking players victimized by Connec...
The federal charges allege that in June Danny Lawhorn assaulted a player from overseas who was staying at the Hartford home that Lawhorn shared with Bria Holmes, a former WNBA player, and the couple’s child.
Stratford Mayor Appointed To Connecticut...
"Mayor Hoydick brings extensive background in economic development, property management, and local and state leadership to the Board."
This Is Our First Look At The USS Connecticut After Its Underwate...
The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done.
Dying fish in the Naugatuck River in Con...
A decades-old dam blocks thousands of fish in Connecticut from traveling up the Naugatuck River to spawn. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and environmentalists want a federal agency to remove the Kinneytown Dam to restore the river.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21 Games for Vaccine Violat...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Ha...
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous