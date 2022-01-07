District of Columbia

South Carolina congresswoman wants answers from Fauci over allege...
South Carolina congresswomen wrote a letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci with other members of congress expressing “grave” concerns about taxpayer-funded drug
Capitol Hill’s ‘bomb cyclone’ damage rep...
Capitol Hill and nearby neighborhoods made it through the worst of this week’s “bomb cyclone” winds with a Sunday of downed trees and branches, road hazards, and a mostly intact
Report: Rally organizers say GOP lawmake...
Two people who helped plan the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington ahead of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 say members of Congress and the White House helped plan the protest that turned
Latest ‘Facebook Papers’ Allegations: Keeping A Toxic ‘Like’ Butt...
Facebook found core features like the “like” button “amplified toxic content” and “misrepresented” information about its metrics to investors, according to a trove of internal documents a company whistleblower provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission that are now forming the basis for an ongoing “Facebook Papers” series of exposes running in a number of major news organizations.
Does the IRS really want to spy on your ...
The Biden administration hopes to help fund its agenda by cracking down on tax evasion, but its plan is drawing strong opposition from GOP lawmakers and banks.
Biden 'positive' on budget deal; Manchin...
Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers Monday that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content and lacks any incentive to fix the problems,
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Remains Low ...
At the beginning of his presidency, Biden's aggregate approval rating was 53 percent and disapproval was 36 percent.
Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Bid...
The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President
EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press.
People or profit? Facebook papers show d...
From complaints whistleblower Frances Haugen has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with redacted internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, the picture of the mighty Facebook that emerges is of a troubled,
Capitol Hill drug pricing reform opponen...
The industry, which traditionally gives more to Republicans, channeled around 60% of donated campaign funds to Democrats this year. It has spent over $177 million on lobbying and campaign donations in 2021.
Public Emergency Order in DC Extended to...
On Thursday, October 7, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she has extended the public emergency order. It was set to expire last Friday but has been extended to January 7, 2022.
6 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Dulles International Airport
"Boring" doesn't need to describe your layover at Dulles International Airport.
The Best Scenic Drives for Gorgeous Fall...
Peak season for fall colors in much of Northern Virginia will be around the end of October. Whether it's Skyline Drive, Route I-66, or Prince William Forest Park, here are a few ideas for where to go for a relaxing drive to enjoy the view.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Fall has officially landed in the DMV, and we're upping our cozy ante with all the events we can! Here's what's going on in the DMV this weekend, October 8–10.
National Harbor Hosting FREE Movie Nights Throughout October
"Movies on the Potomac" is getting a spooky twist for Halloween!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Our fall-friendly lineup has everything you need to start the spookiest month of the year off right, from Oktoberfest celebrations to concerts and readings with your favorite authors.
A Beginner's Guide to Catching Blue Crab...
One of the best foods is also free for the taking if you know how to to go crabbing! Here are some easy methods for a beginner that will have you out on the water in no time.
Marine Corps Marathon in DC Canceled
For the second year in a row, organizers of the Marine Corps Marathon have decided to cancel the event due to COVID and security precautions in the D.C. area.
Smithsonian Institute Is Nursing a Male ...
The male cub was the only one to survive the litter with two additional cubs either stillborn or perished minutes after the birth.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Plan your fall outings with the help of our weekend roundup, September 24–26! Along with autumn comes a list of festival and fairs to embrace the season.
DC Makes a Play to Host the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Washington D.C. has put in a bid to become the host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A delegation from FIFA visited the nation's capital this Sunday as part of a tour of potential host cities.
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bum...
The Curse of the Three Sisters, the Demon Cat of Doom ... Learn more about the urban legends of the DMV and how they've haunted everyone's darkest nightmares.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21 Games for Vaccine Violat...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Ha...
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter Scolari Has Died
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.