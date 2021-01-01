Miami Beach PD: 2 Arrested For Attempted 1st-Degree Murder After ...
Rapper DaBaby was one of several people detained for questioning after a double shooting Monday night on South Beach, which led to two arrests.
Florida boy shot after man returns paint...
Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers Blue Jays p...
Sandy Alcantara allowed four runs on nine hits through six innings in the Marlins' loss to the Blue Jays, and shortstop Jazz Chisholm went 0 for 4, including striking out twice, and had an error in his return after missing four games with a sore right ankle.
Rapper DaBaby questioned, later released by Miami Beach police in...
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was questioned and later released by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting, officials said Tuesday.
Miami leaders warn of increased gun viol...
A recent wave of shootings in South Florida has some living in fear, and some leaders are extremely concerned.Wynwood is just
Miami-Dade Officer Cleared in 2020 Shoot...
Because the officer did not provide a statement, prosecutors could not determine whether the shooting was justified.
Brutal dog attack inside Miami coffee shop caught on camera
A Miami dog owner was bitten and ended up having to get a rabies shot, but it’s his dog who could’ve been killed.
Firefighters continue to fight SW Miami-...
Firefighters have been tackling a brushfire in Southwest Miami-Dade for three days.Local, state and federal firefighters have been hard
Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach ...
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami
Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he was uncomfortable calling p...
Tua Tagovailoa opened up about his struggles with the Miami playbook last season. Now, he's only looking toward the future.
Bucks defense suffocates Heat, locks dow...
The Bucks move one step closer to advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third consecutive season, while the Heat are heading back to the drawing board to figure o
Marlins, Red Sox begin three-game interl...
Boston manager Alex Cora believes his team's offensive reset on Wednesday could be a sign of good things to come for the Red Sox.
CDC extends COVID health rules for cruis...
Federal health officials on Monday extended for nearly three more months its rules that cruise ships must follow to sail during the pandemic.
TSA Owes $134M In 10-Year Patent Saga With Fla. Biz
The Transportation Security Administration has infringed a Florida company's patent on a method for speeding up security screenings and must cough up almost $134 million, the Court of Federal Claims has ruled.
Montrealers won't pay for an Expos stadi...
No matter how many baseball fans there are in Quebec pining for a day when the sport might return to Montreal, there’s another group arguing vociferously against putting up the money to make that happen.
Autopsy inconclusive on Brian Laundrie’s...
Laundrie's skeletal remains are in the hands of a forensic anthropologist, who will perform analysis and try to find out more about the cause of death.
Florida Woman, Displeased With Service, Hit Teen KFC Drive-Thru S...
Alexandra Maldonado is facing felony charges after the October 22 attack, including child abuse due to the worker being a minor.
Lawyer: Initial autopsy inconclusive on ...
The initial autopsy on the remains of Brian Laundrie did not uncover a cause of his death and a more intensive examination will be done, a Laundrie family lawyer said Monday. Laundrie’s skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last week using dental records,
St. Pete City Council approves first two...
Funding comes from a program designed to help St. Pete reach its 2030 affordable housing goals. The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved funding Thursday for the first two projects under the.
With early voting underway in City of Miami and across Dade, Fern...
November 2, voters across several Miami-Dade County communities will be going to the polls, including City of Miami’s special election on future development of Virginia Key. With
Florida Lawmakers Calls on DeSantis to W...
In a statement sent to Newsweek, DeSantis's office said the governor is not considering appointing a different candidate to replace Lapado at this time.
Real Estate Rumors: Alvarez, Extell, Sal...
An entity affiliated with investor Arturo Alvarez has reportedly paid $13.9 million for a Florida office property, Extell is said to have leased out 200,000 square feet in a New York tower it will soon break ground on and the Salvation Army reportedly has a deal to sell a Florida store to a developer that's seeking a zoning change for the site.
Gov. DeSantis Wants To Offer $5,000 Bonuses To Law Enforcement Of...
Governor Ron DeSantis is clarifying remarks he made about a bonus he hopes to offer out of state law enforcement who want to relocate to Florida.
Consistency of messaging has been key to...
Through struggles and success, the messaging from the FSU coaching staff has remained the same. They think that plays a role in this year's turnaround
Pet Safety Tips to Keep in Mind This Hal...
There are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this Halloween is as safe and comfortable as possible for your four-legged companions.
Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey
Molson Coors Beverage Company, best known for serving beers, will release a new whiskey called Five Trail Blended American Whiskey this December. This move of making whiskey trends with other beverage companies exploring alcoholic drinks outside their norm.
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Here's Why.
Denis Villeneuve's desert sci-fi, "Dune," isn't just another "Star Wars" knockoff. The beautiful, moving epic deserves to be seen.
Truly Launching Holiday Seltzer Pack
The party includes holiday flavors including cranberry, pomegranate and spiced apples.
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National...
From pumpkin-carving parties to festive pumpkin garb, here are seven ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day, October 26.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound in Human Skin?
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.