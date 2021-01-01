Miami Beach PD: 2 Arrested For Attempted 1st-Degree Murder After ...
Rapper DaBaby was one of several people detained for questioning after a double shooting Monday night on South Beach, which led to two arrests.
Florida boy shot after man returns paint...
Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers Blue Jays p...
Sandy Alcantara allowed four runs on nine hits through six innings in the Marlins' loss to the Blue Jays, and shortstop Jazz Chisholm went 0 for 4, including striking out twice, and had an error in his return after missing four games with a sore right ankle.
Rapper DaBaby questioned, later released by Miami Beach police in...
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was questioned and later released by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting, officials said Tuesday.
Miami leaders warn of increased gun viol...
A recent wave of shootings in South Florida has some living in fear, and some leaders are extremely concerned.Wynwood is just
Miami-Dade Officer Cleared in 2020 Shoot...
Because the officer did not provide a statement, prosecutors could not determine whether the shooting was justified.
Brutal dog attack inside Miami coffee shop caught on camera
A Miami dog owner was bitten and ended up having to get a rabies shot, but it’s his dog who could’ve been killed.
Firefighters continue to fight SW Miami-...
Firefighters have been tackling a brushfire in Southwest Miami-Dade for three days.Local, state and federal firefighters have been hard
Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach ...
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami
Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he was uncomfortable calling p...
Tua Tagovailoa opened up about his struggles with the Miami playbook last season. Now, he's only looking toward the future.
Bucks defense suffocates Heat, locks dow...
The Bucks move one step closer to advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third consecutive season, while the Heat are heading back to the drawing board to figure o
Marlins, Red Sox begin three-game interl...
Boston manager Alex Cora believes his team's offensive reset on Wednesday could be a sign of good things to come for the Red Sox.
YNW Melly murder case: Anthony Williams,...
The state attorney’s office said charges and punishments sought for both Jamell Demons, 22, and his recording partner Cortlen Henry, 22, remain 'status quo'
Sanya Richards-Ross: 5 Things To Know About ‘RHOA’s Newest Cast M...
There’s a new Housewife in Atlanta — and her name is Sanya Richards-Ross. Here is everything to know about the woman joining season 14 of ‘RHOA.’
Broward School Board May Ease Mask Manda...
The Broward School Board could make a major decision regarding masks in schools during a meeting on Tuesday. Members are expected to discuss the current mask mandate. On October 5th, the board had agreed to revisit their mask mandate when the county reached a 66 percent COVID-10 vaccination rate and when the positivity rate fell below three percent for a 10 day period.
Evaxion Biotech Announces Filing of Regi...
A/S (Nasdaq: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections,
Julian Carter was Baker Acted 44 times. Without proper care, he d...
Mental health professionals recommended at least 20 times that the St. Petersburg boy get residential treatment. Still, his family was left to care for him on their own.
1921 hurricane’s lasting impact on Lee C...
Monday, a strong Category 3 hurricane made landfall near Tarpon Springs just north of the Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area.
Republicans pitching Florida’s COVID-19 ...
In-N-Out burger could become the next Florida convert as a result of the state’s COVID policies, or at least that’s what Florida’s Chief Financial Officer hopes.
Florida Surgeon General under fire after refusing to wear mask in...
Florida’s new surgeon general has only been on the job one month and he is already taking heat after refusing a request to put on a mask in a state Senator’s office.
Florida State football building confiden...
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell is beginning to see the confidence build within his team. The proof is on the field as they have less penalties and more discipline. The result? A three game win streak.
Cresco Labs Opens 10th Florida Medical C...
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new
Lawyers for Florida attorney general mocked lawsuit to overturn 2...
Even as Ashley Moody was throwing her support behind the lawsuit, her own attorneys were mocking the case, its legal arguments and the motivations behind it.
Cresco Labs’ Sunnyside Dispensary Expand...
Sunnyside Tallahassee is Cresco Labs’ first store in the Panhandle, 10th in Florida and 39th nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire) Sunnyside Tallahassee is a nearly 1,500 sq. foot store located at 302 N Monroe St.
Pet Safety Tips to Keep in Mind This Hal...
There are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this Halloween is as safe and comfortable as possible for your four-legged companions.
Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey
Molson Coors Beverage Company, best known for serving beers, will release a new whiskey called Five Trail Blended American Whiskey this December. This move of making whiskey trends with other beverage companies exploring alcoholic drinks outside their norm.
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Here's Why.
Denis Villeneuve's desert sci-fi, "Dune," isn't just another "Star Wars" knockoff. The beautiful, moving epic deserves to be seen.
Truly Launching Holiday Seltzer Pack
The party includes holiday flavors including cranberry, pomegranate and spiced apples.
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National...
From pumpkin-carving parties to festive pumpkin garb, here are seven ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day, October 26.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound in Human Skin?
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.