Orlando, FL

Hundreds of Florida athletes hit the road Tuesday — starting with Florida State's Midnight Madness event and the debut of Mike Norvell's Polaris Slingshot motorcycle. Colleges finally are able to see players in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown last March.
An agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was injured in a shooting in Kissimmee Tuesday afternoon.
An Orlando Magic player said that his Lamborghini was stolen from a dealership and totaled by a suspect while fleeing from police. Orlando Magic Guard-Forward Terrence Ross posted about the incident on Instagram on Tuesday.
Customers have started to get a taste of Portillo’s hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, even though the restaurant’s announced opening date is June 15. A YouTube video posted Saturday by Theme Park Mikey,
Orlando Melbourne International Airport will be renamed, settling a years-long dispute, with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
A Florida sheriff ripped the state’s juvenile justice system Tuesday night as a 14-year-old girl was "fighting for her life" after she and a 12-year-old boy got into a shootout with Volusia County deputies.
The boy and girl had escaped from a nearby Volusia County group home. The girl was shot and underwent treatment for life-threatening injuries.
A bright orange Lamborghini SUV belonging to Terrence Ross was stolen from a dealership this week and the thieves took it for a joy ride, attempting to evade authorities before totaling the car, according to Ross and law enforcement officials.
The local airport will aggressively pursue new flights, including service to Florida, as airlines recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, its director promised Thursday. During a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board meeting,
Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that it will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning late next month.
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
A judge is expediting the case in order to get money to the victims as quickly as possible.
The girls’ parents, Anaely Rodriguez and Marcus Guara, also died in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South that killed at least 94 .
A 12-story condo complex in Miami, Florida, collapsed early Thursday morning, say authorities. Search and rescue crews are combing through the rubble and debris in search of survivors. At least 4 people have died, with 159 others unaccounted for.
Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Kevin Connauton to a one-year, two-way contract extension beginning in the 2021-22 season. "Kevin is a veteran defenseman who provided our club with invaluable stability and leadership both on and off the ice,
The University of Florida has officially released information regarding head coach Dan Mullen's contract extension, which will last through the 2026 football season.
Ms. Fried is hoping to emerge as the Democratic Party’s strongest candidate to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis, a popular Republican.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a transgender sports ban Tuesday, amid the start of Pride Month and a state's agricultural commissioner's filing to unseat him.
Around 100 bills have been introduced in more than 20 states this year that would limit transgender rights. Transgender advocates have called on businesses to boycott states that pass such laws.
After a surprise 2018 win that made her a leading Democratic voice in Florida and a pandemic spent as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chief antagonist, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday she will try to unseat the governor in 2022.
A Florida man accused of killing an iguana last year wanted a charge of animal cruelty dismissed on the basis of the state's "stand your ground" law.
Turning 18 is a milestone! Let's explore the new opportunities that are open to newly-minted adults.
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our song reviews and other songs you'd like to see on our list.
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
Celebrate fall with this simple crowd-pleasing recipe. Even people who don't like pumpkin, won't be able to resist this decadent and tender quickbread.
The furniture is a collaboration between the Swedish company and hardware company ASUS.
This year, Mickey and friends are hosting an exclusive after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Called Disney Merriest Nites, the event will take place on five select nights in November and December.
Walt Disney World (WDW) has just announced that it will be temporarily “pausing” the virtual queue service for "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park. Instead, there will be the traditional standby line.
Let's get real. Amazon's original series "LuLaRich" dives headfirst into the LuLaRoe phenomenon by ripping back the curtain and tossing it out–curtain rod and all.
Taco Bell is teaming with TerraCycle in their efforts to go green, as they're encouraging customers to return sauce packets for recycling. This effort is aimed towards more recycling products that have been used.
On Tuesday, September 21, authorities officially announced that the body found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, 22.
Autumn officially arrives Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. EDT, and we're ready. While we should have been winding down into milder temps this time of year, the weather has done anything but.
Old Navy evened the playing field with this bold move, mixing extended sizes in with its existing offerings.