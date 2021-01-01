Stand-Up Paddleboarders Cross the Atlantic for Cystic Fibrosis
More than $630,000 was raised at the 2021 Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis challenge.
Live Updates: 12-Story Condo Collapses i...
A 12-story condo complex in Miami, Florida, collapsed early Thursday morning, say authorities. Search and rescue crews are combing through the rubble and debris in search of survivors. At least 4 people have died, with 159 others unaccounted for.
Your Guide to the 2021 Outdoors Bassmast...
The 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic is this weekend. We've put together this handy guide for everything you need to know about the big event!
Guerrero Powers Toronto Blue Jays' Return to Buffalo in Win Over ...
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his major league-leading 17th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated the return to their temporary Buffalo home with a 5-1 win ove
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask Isn't Far Behind ...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set under center at the present moment with Tom Brady, but they may be in good hands in the future too if head coach Bruce
Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurric...
Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes.
FL: Hillsborough transportation tax debate informed by new poll
Poll results are shaping public debate over how to spend the proceeds of a proposed transportation referendum if voters authorize the penny-on-the-dollar sales tax in 2022.
Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay top Carolina 2-1 ...
Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Vasilevskiy carried a shutout into the final minutes, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.
FDLE Tampa agent injured during shooting...
According to officials with the Kissimmee Police Department, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Kissimmee Police Department responded to 2250 North Hoagland Avenue in reference to a shooting.
10 Things to Do Along the Great Miami Riverway For the Foodie in ...
What’s a road trip without good food and drinks? The Great Miami Riverway offers dozens of options for everyone in the family. Eat, drink, and check off your Riverway Summer Challenge list at some favorites along the trail in Tipp City, Miamisburg ...
Alek Manoah, Jays aim for two-game sweep...
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah, an impressive winner in his major league debut at Yankee Stadium, will try to sustain that success Wednesday night against the visiting Miami Marlins in Buffalo.
Miami Beach PD: 2 Arrested For Attempted...
Rapper DaBaby was one of several people detained for questioning after a double shooting Monday night on South Beach, which led to two arrests.
Florida Gators Extend Dan Mullen’s Contr...
The University of Florida has officially released information regarding head coach Dan Mullen's contract extension, which will last through the 2026 football season.
Florida’s Democratic agricultural commissioner, Nikki Fried, anno...
Ms. Fried is hoping to emerge as the Democratic Party’s strongest candidate to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis, a popular Republican.
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs transgender ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a transgender sports ban Tuesday, amid the start of Pride Month and a state's agricultural commissioner's filing to unseat him.
Florida joins states banning transgender...
Around 100 bills have been introduced in more than 20 states this year that would limit transgender rights. Transgender advocates have called on businesses to boycott states that pass such laws.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announces campaign f...
After a surprise 2018 win that made her a leading Democratic voice in Florida and a pandemic spent as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chief antagonist, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday she will try to unseat the governor in 2022.
Florida man accused of killing iguana wa...
A Florida man accused of killing an iguana last year wanted a charge of animal cruelty dismissed on the basis of the state's "stand your ground" law.
Blo Blow Dry Bar Accelerates Florida Dev...
Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a six-unit franchise agreement to expand its brand in the northern Florida area.
WATCH: Raw Footage of Florida Fisherman Nearly Attacked By Alliga...
While tarpon fishing near the everglades, this Florida resident somehow kept his wits about him as he captured his own narrow escape from an alligator attack.
From Joe Exotic’s Trial To Ted Bundy’s M...
Picture the state of Florida and all it has to offer —the gorgeous beaches, the near-constant sunshine, the family fun magic of Walt Disney World … the bizarre and jaw-dropping crimes?
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers and Pitiful Cowboys
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Ouija Boards: Evil or Unbelievable?
Here we look at a brief history of the Ouija board, and why we tend to believe more in the supernatural, depending on our circumstances.
Three Words: Pumpkin. French. Toast.
Add a bit of fall flavor to your breakfast with this seasonal Pumpkin French Toast recipe!
How to Order the 'Hocus Pocus' Frappuccinos From Starbucks' Secre...
Starbucks' secret menu items now include Frappucinos that represent the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus."
Terrifying Video Shows 16-Year-Old Surfe...
16-year-old surfer Doyle Nielson was bit by a six-foot-long shark off New Smyrna Beach, the "unofficial shark-bite capital of the world."
HBO Cut Ties With Amazon Prime and Milli...
Streamers everywhere were surprised with an email this week informing them that HBO would no longer be available through Amazon Prime. Here's what you need to know.
Disney+ Reboots 'Cheaper by the Dozen' With Zach Braff, Gabrielle...
Disney+ will release a "Cheaper by the Dozen" reboot featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union and written by the creator and producer of "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish" in 2022.
Taco Bell Testing Monthly Taco Subscript...
If you love tacos, Taco Bell has a deal for you. The fast-food taco chain is testing a new taco subscription that will allow fans to get one taco every day for 30 days for a flat rate. The Taco Lovers Pass will be available at select stores in Arizona.
Top Gymnasts Rebuke the FBI for Botched ...
Top gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Maggie Nichols bore testimony against the FBI agents who mishandled and allegedly falsified statements in the investigation into Larry Nassar abuse claims.
McDonald's Debuts Walt Disney World Happy Meal Toys in Honor of t...
Take home a piece of Disney magic with a Happy Meal anniversary toy, available while supplies last.
VIDEO: New Jersey Teacher Jumps Into Mov...
The heroic teacher, who was on her orthopedic boot, quickly jumped into the unmanned vehicle moving towards the children.
4 Slow Cooker Recipes to Keep You Warm T...
Is there anything better than coming home to find your dinner simmering away in a slow cooker? Here are some simple crockpot recipes that anyone can tackle.
7 Unusual Things to Do With Your Body After You Die
Your funeral is your last chance to make an impact on the social scene. I mean, literally, it is your last human chance. So own it, sweetheart.