Tallahassee, FL

Drug import plan could save Florida $150 Million
Florida could save up to $150 million in the first year that a prescription-drug importation program from Canada is fully in place, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller told a House panel Wednesday.
8 Florida federal judges had illegal sto...
By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org - Eight Florida federal judges had illegal stock ownership conflicts in one or more of their cases.
Florida judge refuses to toss out mask r...
An administrative law judge Wednesday rejected a request by the Florida Department of Health to dismiss a challenge by six school boards to a rule that seeks to prevent student mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida State of Recruiting: Midseason check-up on #Tribe22
We’ve made it to the midway point of the 2021 football season, so there’s no better time to do a check-up on Florida State’s #Tribe22 recruiting class. It’s also click-bait season where many pay-sites write puff-pieces to drum up subscription dollars,
A dozen Afghan refugees have arrived in ...
The first of an anticipated 115 refugees from Afghanistan who will start new lives in Tallahassee over the next year have arrived, prompting a need for housing and other assistance. The International Rescue Committee,
Hamilton expects newcomers to sustain Fl...
As Leonard Hamilton begins his 20th season at Florida State, he has elevated the program from one of the worst in the Atlantic Coast Conference to one of the league's top men's basketball teams.
'This Is Sick': Cable Companies Refuse to Air Ad Criticizing Corp...
"Corporate America protecting itself from being called out for supporting candidates that want to ban abortion in Florida," is how state Rep. Anna Eskamani summarized Comcast and Spectrum's decision.
Meet Florida’s next Senate president: Ka...
The Naples Republican will become the third woman leader of the state’s upper chamber after the 2022 election.
Judge refuses to toss out mask rule chal...
The decision came a day before a hearing is scheduled to start in the challenge filed by the school boards in six Florida districts.
Trulieve opens its 100th dispensary in Florida in Tallahassee
Trulieve hit a milestone for the medical marijuana books with the opening of its 100th location in the state right where it all started — Tallahassee.
Florida Manatee Deaths Rise As Pollutant...
Manatees deaths are on the rise along Florida's east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the seagrass the beloved sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a House committee Tuesday.
Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State ...
Florida State is coming off the bye week with momentum this program hasn't seen in recent years. With UMASS on tap this weekend, the Seminoles are looking to win three straight games for the first time since 2017.
UMass coach Walt Bell eyes homecoming at...
UMass coach Walt Bell is in for a double homecoming on Saturday when the Minutemen visit Florida State. FSU oddly scheduled its homecoming game in Tallahassee, Fla., against UMass, an independent
Brian Laundrie search: Family lawyer addresses rumors parents pla...
With the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park briefly reopened to the public, and water levels significantly lower than in mid-September when Brian Laundrie vanished, his parents wanted to go in and search some of their son’s favorite haunts Wednesday,
Florida sheriff blasts NJ for convicted ...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd asked New Jersey how the early release of a convicted murderer worked out for the state after the suspect was arrested in Florida on Tuesday in connection to another murder committed less than two years after his release.
'Potential Remains,' Items Believed to B...
Items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie and potential human remains were found at a Florida wilderness park
Comedian Creates Show For FL Audiences To Hear Female Voices
Two St. Petersburg female comedians are taking the stage at comedy clubs each month to add voices to what has been a male-oriented scene.
Florida has majority of best cities to r...
U.S. News and World Report announced its list for best places to retire in the country for 2021-2022 this week, with a majority of the cities in Florida.
Perseverance pays off for IU DB Pierre
When Indiana defensive back Noah Pierre recorded his first career interception Saturday against Michigan State, it was the culmination of more than three years of patience and preparation.
TA Realty sells Palm Beach Gardens office building for $17M
Real estate investment behemoth TA Realty sold the Merrill Lynch-anchored Gardens Pointe for $16.8 million. Sunnyfield South bought the property at 3507 Kyoto Gardens Drive in Palm Beach Gardens, according to a release from one of the brokers.
Cape business owner and resident locked ...
A Cape Coral business owner said he is frustrated by the property owner next door. That property owner recently blocked off a cut-through to their parking lot. “This gentleman decided to build a fence for no reason other than it seems like spite,
Cape Coral moves forward with partnershi...
The Cape Coral city council directed the city manager to transition from Creative Outdoor Ads of America to LeeTran.
South Fork, St. Edward's volleyball advance to title matches
Alexa Soderman had nine digs and 17 kills to help the Pirates advance to the District 12-2A championship game on Thursday. Kelly Barnett had three aces, four kills and eight digs, Meagan Baker had seven blocks and Ellie Schrock totaled 18 digs for St.
Five observations for the Treasure Coast...
Treasure Coast, Martin County inside the top three of their regions as newest FHSAA RPI for football was released Wednesday.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for Teeth
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of ...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs to Be Your Spooky Octobe...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.