Florida Gov. DeSantis calls for statewide rollback of COVID vacci...
Florida's Republican governor said the state government is taking aggressive legal action to stop mandatory vaccinations, but wants laws to stop them.
Women’s flag football could come to Flor...
Florida College System (NJCAA) schools could add football programs after the states' Board of Education repealed a decades-old ban.
Tallahassee native Javan Morgan shines a...
Fans of prep sports in the Big Bend are very familiar with the name Javan Morgan. He lit up the Friday night sky as a two-way star player at Florida High from 2015-18. Morgan was also an elite track & field athlete who won multiple medals for the Seminoles.
‘Tone down the rhetoric’: Florida elections officials tell politi...
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s elections supervisors have a message for elected officials: “Tone down the rhetoric.” In a plea to officials at “all levels of government,” the group representing the state’s Republican and Democratic county elections officials are asking them to denounce “false claims” surrounding last year’s election.
Talk of putting wind turbines off Florid...
I grew up playing on the beaches near Pensacola — splashing in the surf, collecting shells, building sandcastles. To me, those shimmering white dunes and bobbing sea oats are more of a signifier of Florida-ness than all the citrus boxes,
Drug import plan could save Florida $150...
Florida could save up to $150 million in the first year that a prescription-drug importation program from Canada is fully in place, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller told a House panel Wednesday.
8 Florida federal judges had illegal stock ownership conflicts
By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org - Eight Florida federal judges had illegal stock ownership conflicts in one or more of their cases.
Florida judge refuses to toss out mask r...
An administrative law judge Wednesday rejected a request by the Florida Department of Health to dismiss a challenge by six school boards to a rule that seeks to prevent student mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida State of Recruiting: Midseason c...
We’ve made it to the midway point of the 2021 football season, so there’s no better time to do a check-up on Florida State’s #Tribe22 recruiting class. It’s also click-bait season where many pay-sites write puff-pieces to drum up subscription dollars,
A dozen Afghan refugees have arrived in Tallahassee, in need of h...
The first of an anticipated 115 refugees from Afghanistan who will start new lives in Tallahassee over the next year have arrived, prompting a need for housing and other assistance. The International Rescue Committee,
Hamilton expects newcomers to sustain Fl...
As Leonard Hamilton begins his 20th season at Florida State, he has elevated the program from one of the worst in the Atlantic Coast Conference to one of the league's top men's basketball teams.
'This Is Sick': Cable Companies Refuse t...
"Corporate America protecting itself from being called out for supporting candidates that want to ban abortion in Florida," is how state Rep. Anna Eskamani summarized Comcast and Spectrum's decision.
$6M play: Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bos...
Joey Bosa, the NFL’s second highest-paid defensive player, bought a modern home on Fort Lauderdale’s waterfront for $6M
Mario Díaz-Balart grows CD 25 cash to $1.3M, dwarfs challengers
Díaz-Balart spent more last quarter than his two opponents have raised combined. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart’s already massive war chest got a sizable cash infusion last quarter as his campaign revved up to again defend his seat representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District next year.
‘Spooky Alley’ is back in Cape Coral for...
Setting the scene for nights of spooks and scares! Since 2013, people in one Cape Coral neighborhood have set up “Spooky Alley” a Halloween attraction bringing in hundreds of kids. The pandemic limited last year’s display,
5 things to know about the 36th annual C...
The annual event, featuring food, live music, beer, dancing and much more, will once again be held over two weekends beginning Oct. 22
Cape Coral agency seeks artists submissions for downtown refresh
The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency is working to spruce up Downtown Cape Coral. They are asking artists to submit artwork to enhance necessary utility boxes on SE 47th Terrace. They are trying to enhance the streetscape and pedestrian pathways,
TCPalm fishing report Oct. 20, 2021: Sna...
"We're catching mutton snapper, mangrove snapper and mackerel," said Capt. Rocky Carbia of Safari I partyboat at Pirates Cove in Stuart.
Saltwater fishing: Now is the time for m...
The mangrove snapper bite is good both inshore and offshore for Tampa Bay area anglers. Good numbers and big fish have been reported this week. 2: At Madeira Beach, a few kingfish have been caught this week.
Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip.
A Florida police official said rumors th...
A North Port Police spokesperson denied rumors that Laundrie's parents planted evidence, saying authorities "walked into the park with them."
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those...
Dental records confirmed that human remains found in a North Port, Fla., park were those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI announced Thursday.
Brian Laundrie's Remains Were Confirmed To Be Found In A Florida ...
The discovery ends the intense search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, who was named a "person of interest" in her disappearance.
Florida Man Charged Over Alleged Instagr...
A Florida man has been charged with cyberstalking after he allegedly sent death threats to the family of an ex-girlfriend over Instagram, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. Dominique Jade Dragan,
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.