Tallahassee, FL : Local News

5-star Travis Hunter speaks latest on his commitment to Florida State
Florida A&M gets major donation from Will Packer
Tallahassee's world-famous opera composer, Carlisle Floyd, dies at 95
Taddeo enters Florida's Democratic primary for governor
'A great run': Longtime Tallahassee restaurant Cabo's Island Bar and Grill closing
State's tourism bureau aims to 'get Florida on top' before 2024
‘Tone down the rhetoric’: Florida elections officials tell politicians to chill out
Florida State of Recruiting: Midseason check-up on #Tribe22
Hamilton expects newcomers to sustain Florida State success
DeSantis calls for special legislative session to ban vaccine mandates in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for special session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Florida Gov. DeSantis calls for statewide rollback of COVID vaccine mandates
Tallahassee native Javan Morgan shines as a star on the rise at Florida A&M
Florida State of Recruiting: Midseason check-up on #Tribe22
Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Massachusetts
DeSantis calls for special legislative session to ban vaccine mandates in Florid...
Women’s flag football could come to Florida’s state colleges after this rule cha...
A dozen Afghan refugees have arrived in Tallahassee, in need of housing and othe...
Judge refuses to toss out mask rule challenge from Florida school districts
Florida Manatee Deaths Rise As Pollutants Kill Seagrass
WATCH LIVE: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars!
How to Donate to Help Those Impacted By the Texas Blackout C...
The White House Is Resuming Public Tours on September 12
DC's Matchbox Restaurant Group Files for Bankruptcy
A Virginia Couple Used COVID-19 to Scam the Government Out o...
Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Massachusetts
Tallahassee Police launching special patrols to protect pedestrians, cyclists
Manatee deaths rise in Florida as pollutants kill seagrass
Florida State men's basketball included in AP Preseason Top 25 poll
Trulieve Celebrates Opening of 100th Florida Dispensary in Hometown of Tallahassee
DeSantis says he's 'offended' that a police officer 'could lose their job' over vaccine mandate
Pre-Nationals XC Women — Nichols Paces Powerful Colorado
FSU awarded $12.8 million NIH grant to diversify early career researchers | Campus Notes
A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot
Florida police chiefs look to expand workers comp eligibility for PTSD victims
Florida law enforcement asks for more time to apply for PTSD workers comp
Florida seeks permanent ban on school mask mandates
A blind Tallahassee filmmaker adds passion to promotion of White Cane Safety Day Saturday
Bill would outlaw local mask mandates in Florida
