FL: Hillsborough transportation tax debate informed by new poll
Poll results are shaping public debate over how to spend the proceeds of a proposed transportation referendum if voters authorize the penny-on-the-dollar sales tax in 2022.
Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay top Carolina 2-1 ...
Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Vasilevskiy carried a shutout into the final minutes, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.
FDLE Tampa agent injured during shooting...
According to officials with the Kissimmee Police Department, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Kissimmee Police Department responded to 2250 North Hoagland Avenue in reference to a shooting.
Memorial Day: Expect crowded airports, packed Florida hotels
Expect crowded airports and long waits for car services if you're traveling to Florida for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. And good luck finding a rental car. Miami International Airport is expecting an average of 110,
Florida's hurricane-preparedness sales t...
Florida’s annual sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies returns Friday, giving residents a chance to save a few bucks while preparing for what’s expected to be a busy storm season. Here's what's covered.
Tampa Bay could get much-needed rain aro...
It’s been a dry month in Tampa Bay, with some cities not recording a single drop of rain. But the dry spell could soon be over. Rain chances shoot up from zero on Friday to 40 percent on Monday and Tuesday,
Florida woman’s club treasurer accused of stealing $160,000 in do...
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Clearwater treasurer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars over a period of two years, according to investigators. Sharon Lynn Brindamour, 59, allegedly used $160,000 in charitable donations to gamble in casinos officals said.
Florida Supreme Court upholds medical ma...
Siding with the state in a closely watched case that has kept the cannabis industry in limbo, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 2017 law designed to carry out a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.
Even After Early NHL Playoff Exit, Flori...
Even after another fruitless NHL playoff run for the Florida Panthers, there seems to be genuine hope for the future
These Florida concert tickets are $18 if you're vaccinated, $1,00...
A concert promoter in Florida is offering $18 discounted tickets for those who have been vaccinated -- and charging $999.99 per ticket for those who have not.
Ron Matus: Tampa Bay Rays, Florida schoo...
But now the Tampa Bay Rays and Florida schools are both finding a lot of success — without, relatively speaking, a lot of spending. Tip your cap to both. For the first decade of their existence, the Rays couldn’t sniff a winning season.
Tampa Rep. Fentrice Driskell Becomes Fir...
Tampa State Rep. Fentrice Driskell has made history as the first Black woman elected to lead Florida's House Democrats beginning 2024
Syracuse storms back, and then falls to ...
Garrett Shrader had a hand or feet in four touchdowns, but it was not enough as Syracuse fell at Florida State on a last second field goal.
Florida State's Black Student Union holds "Black Out" after recen...
Some Florida State university students used today's football game to make a statement. The Black Student Union held a black out march to the game.
Miya Marcano's body found a week after h...
Miya Marcano had repeatedly "rebuffed" what were described as romantic advances from Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker in her apartment block.
Florida abortion proposal prompts Women'...
Nearly 500 people gathered in Fort Pierce and Stuart for Women's March event, prompted by state legislative talk of reducing the legality of abortion
Stats, notes from Florida State's 33-30 win over Syracuse
Jordan Travis had runs of 33 and 25 on a drive in the final minute to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning field goal.
Florida A&M rattles off shutout win over...
The Rattlers return to Bragg Memorial Stadium and shut out the Hornets 28-0. The shutout was the Rattlers' first shutout of the year and the first one since October 6, 2018, when the Rattlers defeated Norfolk State 17-0.
Florida State football edges Syracuse on...
Redshirt-freshman Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 34-yard field goal with no time remaining to give Florida State a 33-30 win over Syracuse at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida State QB Travis Jordan rips two crucial runs on game-winn...
Tallahassee, Fla — Jordan Travis waited until the final minute of Florida State’s 33-30 win over Syracuse to break out his longest, and most important, plays of the game. The Seminoles’ dual-threat quarterback,
Missed Opportunities Haunt Syracuse at F...
Syracuse fell 33-30 at Florida State on Saturday in what was a gut wrenching loss for the Orange. The opportunity for the program's first ever win in Tallahassee was right there for the taking, but Syracuse did not take advantage of enough opportunities to pull out the win.
Bird enters Spirit plane engine, causes ...
Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday evening.
2 killed, 1 unlikely to survive in Florida after man allegedly go...
Two people have died and a third is not expected to survive after authorities say a man went on a rampage with a baseball bat and a knife.
No. 23 Kentucky earns first win in Lexin...
Kentucky defeated Florida for just the second time in their last 35 meetings to improve to 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the SEC.
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.