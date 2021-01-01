Atlanta, GA

Police investigating string of home invasions in metro Atlanta
A string of home invasions in the last week has many homeowners across the metro Atlanta area on edge. Three home invasions in Buckhead and Sandy Springs have homeowners thinking it could happen in any neighborhood.
Georgia man eats inducted into ‘Chipotle...
A Georgia man claims to have made fast foot history by dining at Chipotle eateries in all 50 states. Wyatt Moss of Alpharetta chronicled his exploits on TikTok, where he posted video of himself and his pals chowing down on Mexican food in front of various signs and landmarks.
‘Wonderful spirit’: Metro Atlanta high s...
The Buford High School community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who died in a car wreck Monday night.
Atlanta Housing & HUD partner with The Family Health Centers of G...
Two powerhouses in the housing sector, Atlanta Housing (AH), atlantahousing.org and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Georgia Office of Field Policy and Management, have teamed up with The Family Health Centers of Georgia,
Falcons consider all options with CB Oli...
The Atlanta Falcons must reconfigure their secondary this week after losing nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury. Also, starting safety Erik Harris' status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London is uncertain because of a calf injury that forced him out of last week's 34-30 loss to Washington.
Candidate Profile: Kasim Reed For Atlant...
ATLANTA — Fourteen Mayoral candidates are running in Atlanta's Nov. 2 municipal election. Patch asked candidates to answer questions about their campaigns and will be publishing candidate profiles as Election Day draws near.
Caught on camera: Georgia trooper accused of stomping on suspect ...
Activists are outraged about a video showing what appears to be a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a man.
Atlanta neighborhood banding together to...
By Mariya Murrow Click here for updates on this story ALPHARETTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A stray pig is causing quite a stir in a local Alpharetta neighborhood as community members and law enforcement band together to catch the slippery
Candidate Profile: Doug Williams For Atl...
Fifty-six City Council candidates are running for 16 seats in Atlanta's Nov. 2 municipal election. Patch asked candidates to answer questions about their campaigns and will be publishing candidate profiles as Election Day draws near.
Swilling Family Law Firm Explains Georgia Divorce Laws
Laws concerning divorce differ from state to state. The divorce lawyers at Swilling Family Law Firm are here to help clients in the entire Atlanta metro area. They are
Georgia film and television union threat...
Georgia's generous tax credit, talent pool and range of shooting locations attracted more than 350 film and TV productions during the previous fiscal year.
These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sa...
With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 43,206,453 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 693,177 have died as a result.
Duke, Georgia Tech meet trying to move f...
Duke and Georgia Tech both had momentum after wins by double-digit margins before opening October with a big stumble. The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the chance to regroup, and maybe find some consistency.
Aspirion Health Resources Announces Combination with Advicare
Aspirion Health Resources ("Aspirion" or "the Company"), a leader in technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management, announced today that it has combined with Advicare ("Advicare"), a trusted partner to healthcare providers specializing in clinical denial resolution.
Georgia Environmental Protection Divisio...
The back and forth continues between Columbus Water Works, Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division, an environmental advocacy agency and now the legal system is
Gentian Blvd. shooting suspect appears i...
A murder suspect appeared in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court Thursday morning, Oct. 7. 23-year-old Christopher Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish’s game could be better suited to start
The Atlanta Hawks took another tough loss in the preseason, this time to the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-96. It was especially disappointing (as far as
[Opinion] Black 6-Year-Old Girl Becomes ...
At only 6 years old, South Fulton’s Kendall Rae Johnson used her love for vegetables to become the youngest certified farmer in the state of Georgia.
Another mystery of the river: Search cal...
A search was called off after a report that someone may have jumped into the Savannah River. It happened a day after someone dumped a car in the Augusta Canal.
From Savannah to Supreme Court Justice: Clarence Thomas statue co...
As Georgia state lawmakers propose a statue of Clarence Thomas as the state capitol here is a look at the U.S. Supreme Court Justice over the years.
5 best fall fairs in Georgia
Here are five of the best fairs the Peach State has to offer. The Georgia National Fair has been a Peach State state staple for more than three decades. Check out the countless food vendors, concerts,
Roswell Area Prep Games Coming Up This W...
Sports seasons are well underway at high schools in and near Roswell, and Patch is teaming up with ScoreStream to keep you in the loop with a list of this week's games. Georgia and the Roswell area are filled with high school rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
MIC Bankcard Program Expands Dealer-Focused Offering, Further Str...
MIC Bankcard, a program specializing in payment solutions for the Powersports industry, announced the expansion of its dealer-centric offering.
Glascock County school plans homecoming ...
Glascock County Consolidated School will hold its homecoming festivities during half time of its Oct. 8 football game. Representatives for the freshman, sophomore and junior classes will be named before crowning the school's 2021 Homecoming Queen.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret Menu Items You Should Or...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Sn...
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.