Atlanta, GA

Self-driving shuttles hit the roads in metro Atlanta city
Self-driving shuttles will soon be carrying people through a metro Atlanta city. Peachtree Corners showed off the new autonomous vehicles on Wednesday. Peachtree Corners and their “curiosity lab” is the first in the world to deploy the autonomous shuttles on a city street,
Braves vs. Brewers Prediction: Corbin Bu...
The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers are set to face-off in the NLDS and Game 1 will take place on Friday, October 8th. Charlie Morton (3.34 ERA) will take
Pregnant Georgia nurse dead after 'targe...
A pregnant Georgia nurse was killed while driving Tuesday afternoon in what investigators said was likely a "targeted" shooting.
Police investigating string of home invasions in metro Atlanta
A string of home invasions in the last week has many homeowners across the metro Atlanta area on edge. Three home invasions in Buckhead and Sandy Springs have homeowners thinking it could happen in any neighborhood.
Georgia man eats inducted into ‘Chipotle...
A Georgia man claims to have made fast foot history by dining at Chipotle eateries in all 50 states. Wyatt Moss of Alpharetta chronicled his exploits on TikTok, where he posted video of himself and his pals chowing down on Mexican food in front of various signs and landmarks.
‘Wonderful spirit’: Metro Atlanta high s...
The Buford High School community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who died in a car wreck Monday night.
Atlanta Housing & HUD partner with The Family Health Centers of G...
Two powerhouses in the housing sector, Atlanta Housing (AH), atlantahousing.org and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Georgia Office of Field Policy and Management, have teamed up with The Family Health Centers of Georgia,
Falcons consider all options with CB Oli...
The Atlanta Falcons must reconfigure their secondary this week after losing nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury. Also, starting safety Erik Harris' status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London is uncertain because of a calf injury that forced him out of last week's 34-30 loss to Washington.
Candidate Profile: Kasim Reed For Atlant...
ATLANTA — Fourteen Mayoral candidates are running in Atlanta's Nov. 2 municipal election. Patch asked candidates to answer questions about their campaigns and will be publishing candidate profiles as Election Day draws near.
Caught on camera: Georgia trooper accused of stomping on suspect ...
Activists are outraged about a video showing what appears to be a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a man.
Atlanta neighborhood banding together to...
By Mariya Murrow Click here for updates on this story ALPHARETTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A stray pig is causing quite a stir in a local Alpharetta neighborhood as community members and law enforcement band together to catch the slippery
Candidate Profile: Doug Williams For Atl...
Fifty-six City Council candidates are running for 16 seats in Atlanta's Nov. 2 municipal election. Patch asked candidates to answer questions about their campaigns and will be publishing candidate profiles as Election Day draws near.
Expert Insights Announces Fall Best-Of C...
Expert Insights' Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's best cybersecurity companies and products based on research by Expert Insights' independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback and industry recognition.
Wealth Enhancement Group Partners with Atlanta-Area Hybrid RIA wi...
Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, announced today that it will join forces with The Wealth Enhancement Group (TWEG), a hybrid RIA located in Alpharetta, Ga. that oversees $376 million in total client assets.
Sandy Springs officer helps deliver baby...
When a Sandy Springs police officer found a car stopped on the side of the highway, the last thing he expected to happen next was that he’d be delivering a baby.
WATCH: High speed chase down GA 400 ends...
Forsyth County deputies said they clocked a car going 90 mph along Georgia 400 early Saturday morning and started chasing after them.
Watch: Two arrested after high-speed chase, letting car sink into...
Two teens were recently arrested after leading Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase.
Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs Au...
Here’s an updated injury report for Saturday’s matchup versus No. 18 Auburn. Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium.
Georgia family finds Burmese python on b...
A Georgia family whose dog raised a late night ruckus in the back yard made a surprising discovery on the porch: a Burmese python.
Georgia state trooper’s use of force probed after he’s caught on ...
Public outrage has led to an investigation of a Georgia state trooper’s use of force after he was caught on video allegedly stomping on a man he was arresting.
No. 2 Georgia’s dominant defense takes o...
Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS). Line: Georgia by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Georgia leads 61-56-8 after winning 16 of the last 20 meetings. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Dominant so far,
No. 2 Georgia pits top defense against N...
After Bo Nix and Auburn were able to scramble their way through LSU’s Death Valley they are now looking to put up points on Georgia’s stifling defense. The second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference),
Savannah Events Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This W...
Hoping to spend a night out with friends? Below, we’ve included some of this week’s top events from throughout Savannah. Here are some events taking place in town this weekend. If you're wondering how you can get your event in the next roundup,
Cyber growth should include North August...
The growth of the cyber industry should not be bounded by the border between Georgia and South Carolina, the commander of Fort Gordon said Thursday, underlining the value of partnerships
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret Menu Items You Should Or...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Sn...
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.