Savannah, GA

‘Repticon’ stops in Savannah
It was a day of excitement for cold-blooded enthusiasts in Savannah. A one-day convention called ReptiDay had animals on display that crawl and the ones that slither.
Gatorade, tires, Swedish Fish and more: ...
Shortages seen in everything from toys and electronic equipment on holiday wish lists to at-home COVID tests. What's next?
No ‘blank slate’ jurors in county shaken...
No. 218 joined a bike ride supporting Ahmaud Arbery's family after the young Black man was chased down and shot dead. No. 236 was a longtime co-worker of one of the white men charged in the killi
No 'blank slate' jurors in Georgia county shaken by Ahmaud Arbery...
A number of potential jurors have been kept in the pool despite coming to the courthouse already knowing a lot about what happened and the people involved.
911 caller on Murdaugh’s road shooting: ...
A woman who reported seeing a man later identified as South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh bloodied on a roadside after a shooting told an emergency dispatcher she didn’t stop because it “looks like a setup,
No 'blank slate' jurors in county shaken...
An outcry over the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Arbery echoed across the U.S. after graphic cellphone video of the shooting leaked online two months later. With jury selection underway in the Georgia community of 85,
No 'blank slate' jurors in county shaken by Ahmaud Arbery slaying
If enough people summoned to the court house keep expressing strong opinions, defense attorneys could ask the judge to halt jury selection and move the case to a different Georgia county.
‘Belfast’ and ‘C’mon C’mon’ Highlight SC...
After being shut down last year by the pandemic, Savannah College of Art and Design is returning to an in-person format this year for its annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which runs Oct. 23-30.
Savannah Christian rallies in second hal...
Ethan Byrd kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second overtime to end a bruising, exhausting football game with a Savannah Christian win over Aquinas.
Savannah Guthrie's celebratory Instagram photo has fans asking th...
BST Hannah Hargrave Today show's Savannah Guthrie updated fans with a celebratory photo which left them asking the same thing Savannah Guthrie was full of praise when she shared a proud moment on Instagram along with a photo but the TV host left many of her social media followers asking the same question.
Salvation Army of Savannah sees increase...
In the next two months, 62% of adults statewide are likely to face eviction or foreclosure, according to data from the Census Bureau. The federal eviction moratorium expired
With Halloween creeping up, Savannah Pol...
Savannah Police have released a set of recommendations for Savannah residents to follow on Halloween along with a list of Police-sponsored events.
Atlanta Hawks: 1 stud and 1 dud from tou...
The Atlanta Hawks 101-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers is more of a learning experience than anything. It would have been nice to get the win over a
Did Falcons QB Matt Ryan Meet Expectations In Win Over Dolphins?
Matt Ryan threw for over 300 yards, but nearly blew the game late. Matt Ryan let one fly to begin the third quarter. It was a second-and-8, but the coverage was in his favor. On a rope, Ryan found wide receiver Russell Gage downfield in a one-on-one matchup in the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown.
All In: Women golf ambassadors make incl...
I’ve been honored to interview many women of color who are nationally-recognized golf instructors or golf ambassadors for the PGA or the LPGA. They all have one thing in common that led to their incredible list of honors and achievements: they have made golf more inclusive.
Strong Start, Relentless Defense Leads F...
The Tribe managed to pull out a win against Albany but couldn’t escape last week’s hole at Maine. This week, W&M came out with a resolve that led to points on its first four possessions and a 40-14 Towson Saturday at Zable Stadium.
PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Eagles’ season ends in Sweet Sixteen
In a hard fought, back-and-forth battle between Eastside and Northside, the Lady Eagles came out on the losing end. After splitting the first two games on Tuesday, Eastside lost the decisive game 3, 5-0 on Wednesday.
Local Firefighters Run 5K, in Full Gear
Firefighters from both the La Grange Fire Department and Columbus Fire & EMS teamed up to raise money for charity, running the Firefighter Charity 5K. Close to one
No, your kid probably shouldn't watch 'S...
As fascination with Netflix's "Squid Game" grips the world, doctors have a word of advice for parents: Don't let your kids watch.
NY Giants fans loving former Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari had 2.5 sacks on Sunday and Giants fans are loving what they’re seeing from the former Georgia star.
2 Georgia Bulldogs taken in NFL mock dra...
Georgia broke a school record during the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine Bulldogs selected into the league, breaking its previous record of eight players (2002, 2013). This year, Georgia will look
McAuliffe, Abrams warn Virginians that c...
Stacey Abrams had a message for Democrats in Virginia on Sunday: If Republicans win on November 2, the commonwealth will begin looking a lot more like Georgia or Texas, two states that have seen years of Republican control.
Texas State fades in fourth quarter, falls to Georgia State on th...
Texas State had 85 offensive plays, which tied a season high, but also was held to a season-low 16 points. Brady McBride had his first career rush TD.
McAuliffe claims Stacey Abrams should be...
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe claimed that Stacey Abrams should be the governor of Georgia, accusing Brian Kemp (who ran for governor while also serving as secretary of state) of having “disenfranchised” more than 1 million Georgia voters in the state's 2018 gubernatorial election.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!