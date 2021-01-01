Georgia Man Fined More Than $41,000 for Hunting Illegally in Colo...
Douglas R. Crookston, 41, of Duluth, Georgia was charged with 42 misdemeanors for wildlife violations, including the illegal possession of six big game animals, stemming in Colorado.
Atlanta Spa Shooter Will Be Tried for Ha...
Robert Aaron Long's alleged murders are filed as hate crimes. The District Attorney will be seeking the death penalty.
Atlanta Deadly Spa Shooter in Custody
Eight people killed in Atlanta spa shooting that took place on Tuesday evening, March 16. Early on it was feared to be racially motivated.
7-Year-Old Girl Shot; Atlanta Mayor, Council See Rising Tensions
The fatal shooting of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie last week led to rising tensions between Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city council.
Phil Niekro, Baseball Hall of Famer and ...
Former MLB pitcher Phil Niekro, who is one of just 24 players to amass 300 wins in league history, died overnight at the age of 81, per the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum
NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked To Urban Meye...
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least two NFL teams are interested in interviewing Urban Meyer including the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, however, the Atlanta Falcons are now in the mix though it hasn’t been confirmed.
7-year-old girl shot in Atlanta after Christmas shopping dies
ATLANTA (AP) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after Christmas shopping with her family in Atlanta has died, marking another fatality in a city suffering from a spike in gun violence.
Examining Trends in GSU Football Recruit...
There is a trend that has not only continued throughout Georgia State’s short football history, but has intensified. What to make of this trend is open to
Atlanta Speedwerks Set for Three-Car Hon...
The Atlanta Speedwerks pairing of Brian Henderson and 16-year-old Robert Noaker will reunite for the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in a Honda Civic Type-R TCR, one of three entries the team plans to campaign in the championship.
Atlanta United's CCL run and season ends but club sees reason for...
After a woeful season that fell short of their young but ambitious club’s expectations in just about every way, Atlanta United brought their 2020 to a close with admirable defiance in Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions League win over Club America at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.
Customers start fundraiser as Atlanta's ...
With the establishment on the verge of closing, longtime customers are now taking action to help keep the doors open. Thursday evening saw a packed house as news spread of The Colonnade possibly shutting down for good.
GA Coronavirus: 5 Atlanta-Area Sheriffs-...
A professional training event at Callaway Gardens became a spreader event, infecting five incoming metro Atlanta sheriffs with COVID-19.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
Our Marylanders Now: Visual Artist Amy Sherald
Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald painted Michelle Obama's official portrait.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Shake Shack and Milk Bar Launch Milkshak...
Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!
The Smithsonian Wants to Hear Your 9/11 ...
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants to hear your story of 9/11 to make a digital record. You can submit your story and any related photos online.
Friday Office Cocktail: Prickly Pear Margarita With a Twist
Are you team Mezcal? The OCN Drinks crew mixes the Prickly Pear Margarita in the office and shares a special twist. Here's to responsible day drinking!
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO A...
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 Margarita at Chili's
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Traile...
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... Again
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Actor Michael...
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My Friend Who Committed Sui...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.