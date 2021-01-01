Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 additional i...
Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 808 fatalities and 80,
See Pearl Jam, Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Ca...
Actor Tim Robbins, tennis legend John McEnroe, drummers Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith also join in for all-star, festival-ending jam
Destroyer named for Sen. Carl Levin chri...
The future USS Carl M. Levin was christened Saturday by the Michigan senator's daughters, who simultaneously smashed bottles of sparkling wine against the warship's bow at Bath Iron Works.
Can This Venerable Makiki Heights Home Be Transformed Into A Film...
A new and networked nonprofit seeks to raise $15 million to buy Spalding House from the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Ranked Choice Voting Will Improve Hawaii...
The process allows candidates favored most by a majority of voters to win political races. The Legislature should move forward with one of the bills it allowed to languish last session.
Lee Cataluna: Honolulu May Not Lose Its ...
Restrictions on short-term rentals advance to the City Council amid growing efforts to build back the economy on tourism's shaky ground.
ISLAND HISTORY: A history of Kauai’s Kipu Sugar Plantation
William Hyde Rice (1846-1924), the son of American Protestant missionaries to Hawaii William Harrison Rice and Mary Sophia Hyde Rice, began leasing land at Kipu from Princess Ruth Keelikolani on which he raised horses and cattle.
October’s plant of the month: Mock orang...
For gardeners with limited space, a hearty shrub or small tree that produces fragrant blossoms nearly year-round might be a good choice. Mock orange fills that bill.
5 Unique Princess Cruises Itineraries in...
Princess Cruises’ 15 ships will be sailing a varied selection of cruises and itineraries in 2022. The premium brand is poised to offer unique, longer and
West Hawaii residents join nationwide protests in support of abor...
Nearly 100 West Hawaii residents Saturday took to the streets to joining citizens across the nation rallying in support abortion rights of abortion rights in Hawaii and beyond.
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview...
The university officials talk about the proposed master plan for Mauna Kea, the Thirty Meter Telescope and Hawaiian culture.
Hilo man pleads guilty to sexually assau...
A 45-year-old Hilo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the repeated sexual assault of a minor between September 2011 and October 2017.
Live blog: Fresno State at Hawaii
The University of Hawaii football team is set to take on No. 18 Fresno State in its annual homecoming game, although fans will not be allowed to attend due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Honolulu. The matchup between the Bulldogs (4-1) and Rainbow Warriors (2-3) pits the nation’s passing yards leader in Jake Haener (1,
College football games on CBS Sports Network: Hawaii vs. Fresno S...
Finally, in the late-night in window, No. 18 Fresno State makes the trip to Hawaii, where the Bulldogs will try and improve to 2-0 in the Mountain West after a tight win against UNLV last week. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 5 action on CBS Sports Network with all times Eastern.
COVID vaccine clinics to be available fo...
Members of the public will be able to get a COVID vaccine at several clinics taking place around Oahu beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 9.
How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. H...
Fresno State (4-1) looks to continue its rise when it visits Hawaii for the 53rd playing of the Battle for the Golden Screwdriver.
College football Week 5 'Aloha Bet': Fresno State vs. Hawaii
There's nothing like the last bet of the night on college football. Geoff Schwartz breaks down Fresno State vs. Hawaii.
Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-relate...
Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 279 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 801 fatalities and 79,
Hawaii vs. Fresno State odds, line: 2021...
The Bulldogs are favored by 10 points in the latest Hawaii vs. Fresno State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.5. Before entering any Fresno State vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and analysis from the model at SportsLine.
Lava flows and flies as volcano returns to life in Hawaii
Since the Kilauea volcano roared back into activity on Sept. 29, lava has been erupting from fissures along the floor and western wall of the Halemaumau crater.
1st humpback whale of Hawaii wintering s...
The first whale of the humpback whale wintering season in Hawaii has been spotted in waters off Maui. Nick Moran, a flight instructor for Go Fly Maui, was training students off the coast of Kaihalulu beach in Hana when something caught their eye.
Fresno State at Hawaii odds, picks and p...
Analyzing Saturday’s Fresno State at Hawaii odds and lines, with college football expert picks, predictions and best bets.
Restricted Travel to Hawaii for 2 More Months
This is becoming a standard mantra from Hawaii Governor David Ige to tourists who are thinking about coming to the islands for a vacation – Please delay your travel plans. Hawaii Breaking News - eTurb
Hawaii vs. Fresno State odds, spread: Pr...
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Fresno State Bulldogs at 11 p.m. ET next Saturday at Clarence
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili Mac
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch...
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's W...
Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino F...
Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most Terrifying Thing We've Se...
If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp A...
Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie B...
As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."