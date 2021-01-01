My Hallucinating Encounter at Honolulu Whole Foods
After a full day of errands, Hawaii Shlucha Perel Krasnjansky stopped at the Whole Foods Market in Honolulu and was certain she heard a family down the aisle speaking Hebrew. They weren't but that wasn't the end of
Green Calls For Quicker End To Hawaii Co...
Vaccinated residents would be allowed to attend events so long as they wear masks under a new policy being proposed by the lieutenant governor.
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for...
Two visitors from California were arrested last week in Kauai for reportedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results into Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal. One of those arrested used to play in the NBA.
Some relief health care workers prepare to leave Hawaii, but not ...
The relief health care workers are funded by FEMA, and some are preparing to leave as the state’s COVID crisis continues to abate. COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii have dropped 60% since peaking on Sept.
Hawaii National Guard COVID Test in Hist...
For more than two months, a team from the Hawai‘i National Guard Joint Task Force, Task Force Medical (TF Med) have performed more than 1,400 COVID-19 swab tests since July through
October is Honolulu Pride Month: Here’s ...
Honolulu Pride Month is in full swing with live and virtual events taking place all month long. “Typically, Pride is in June nationally but for Hawaii our Pride is
Start booking those 2022 vacation days: Southwest offering 40% of...
Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off Hawaii flights in a bid to jumpstart vacation bookings after the holidays. The deal, which must be booked by Thursday, Oct. 7, is good for travel between Jan. 6 and March 9.
Honolulu Theatre for Youth Presents A PA...
A Party on The HI Way II, a virtual fundraiser to support the company. The televised event will premiere on October 23rd at 7:00pm on KHNL and will be rebroadcast on October 28th at 7:00pm on K5 and October 30th at 1:30pm on KGMB.
Iberia, LEVEL and Alaska Airlines to off...
Iberia, LEVEL y Alaska Airlines amplían su red global al anunciar hoy un nuevo acuerdo de código compartido que reforzará la conectividad entre España y la
NTSB prepares to recover cargo jet from ocean floor in Hawaii
A cargo jet made an emergency landing in the ocean off Oahu this past summer. Investigators are now going to pull the wreckage off the ocean floor.
Pushed to the brink, Hawaii veterinarian...
A Hawaii veterinarian says animal hospitals are overwhelmed by high demand. It’s putting great strain on staff and they’re asking the community for compassion and patience. “I’ve euthanized 16 pets in 13 days,
Pandemic puts new strain on veterinarian...
A Hawaii veterinarian says animal hospitals are overwhelmed by high demand and is asking the community for compassion and patience.
Hawaii sees 91 new coronavirus cases, br...
Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 91 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 80,414 cases.
Hawaii Extends COVID-19 Protocols — What to Know If You're Headin...
Safe Travels program, which allows domestic tourists to skip quarantine by showing proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a "trusted partner" site. Ige, who had previously asked visitors to cut back on trips to Hawaii,
Erupting Hawaii volcano's alert level is...
U.S. Geological Survey officials have lowered the alert level for a Hawaii volcano, saying they expect its latest eruption to remain confined to the summit. The eruption began last week in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit.
Bay Clinic, West Hawaii Community Health...
Bay Clinic and West Hawaii Community Health Center will consolidate operations next year to form a new health care organization serving patients islandwide.
Hawaii football upsets No. 18 Fresno State, 27-24
The University of Hawaii football team hosted No. 18 Fresno State for its annual homecoming game on Thursday night.
U.S. Bans Popular Tourist Activity To Sa...
One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii, swiming with spinner dolphins, has now been banned to protect the dolphins.
Hawaii forces 6 turnovers to shock No. 1...
With no fans and no starting quarterback, the University of Hawaii football team relied on a defense that forced six turnovers to upset No. 18 Fresno State 27-24 tonight at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Terry Bradshaw's daughters talk about season two of 'The Bradshaw...
The most-watched new series on E! in four years, "The Bradshaw Bunch" will launch its second season Wednesday, Aug. 6.
Live blog: Fresno State at Hawaii
The University of Hawaii football team is set to take on No. 18 Fresno State in its annual homecoming game, although fans will not be allowed to attend due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Honolulu. The matchup between the Bulldogs (4-1) and Rainbow Warriors (2-3) pits the nation’s passing yards leader in Jake Haener (1,
College football games on CBS Sports Net...
Finally, in the late-night in window, No. 18 Fresno State makes the trip to Hawaii, where the Bulldogs will try and improve to 2-0 in the Mountain West after a tight win against UNLV last week. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 5 action on CBS Sports Network with all times Eastern.
COVID vaccine clinics to be available for general public across O...
Members of the public will be able to get a COVID vaccine at several clinics taking place around Oahu beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 9.
How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. H...
Fresno State (4-1) looks to continue its rise when it visits Hawaii for the 53rd playing of the Battle for the Golden Screwdriver.
