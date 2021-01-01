'Sleepless nights and gray hair': Danville Telecom goes all in on...
Danville Telecom has taken on the tall task of installing $8.8 million worth of broadband infrastructure in Des Moines, Henry and Lee counties. It's a large risk but one the relatively small company feels is worthy.
After 2020's protests, the future of Des...
Here's where the eight candidates for city council stand on the future of the Des Moines Police Department. Election Day is Nov. 2.
What ideas do Des Moines City Council ca...
Affordable housing is a major issue in the Nov. 2 Des Moines City Council election. Here's where the candidates stand.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 8 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:
Iowa State football upset No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21 on Saturday from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Running back Breece Hall's four-yard touchdown run
Iowa State football gets statement victo...
Iowa State got its season back on track Saturday. After a slow start to the season, with two early losses, the Cyclones made a statement on Saturday by beating No. 8 Oklahoma State, 24-21. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was outstanding from the first whistle.
AMES — Iowa State is back in the Big 12 Conference championship race, and it happened against an Oklahoma State team that was ranked ninth and had beaten the Cyclones eight of the previous nine times they met.
The Cyclones reasserted themselves in the Big 12 championship race in dramatic fashion Saturday by downing undefeated and ninth-ranked Oklahoma State, 24-21, at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State (5-2) now finds itself in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 as it sports identical 3-1 league records with the Cowboys and Baylor.
Iowa State has won three of its last four games coming into Saturday's contest against No. 8 Oklahoma State and is the slight favorite against the Cowboys.
Iowa State stops No. 9 Oklahoma State late to hand Cowboys their ...
Iowa State is back in the Big 12 race after upsetting previously unbeaten Oklahoma State with a late fourth-down stop.
Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Iowa State defense made a late stand in the closing minutes as the Cyclones knocked off No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21 on
Iowa HS football fans show up in blue in support of football play...
Fans from across Central Iowa held blue flags and bandanas in honor of Cael Winter. Winter is a Waukee NW High School football player hospitalized.
Washburn: Great fall fishing, color to b...
For anyone wishing to expand their enjoyment of fall color, I would strongly recommend a visit to the bluff country of extreme northeast Iowa. Famous for its picturesque stands of majestic hardwood timber,
Propane costs are rising. Iowa customers...
Average heating bills in Iowa and the Midwest are expected to climb 69% over last year, to $1,805 for the season. Low supplies, global demand blamed.
Analyzing Saturday’s Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones odds and lines, with college football expert picks, predictions and best bets.
Iowa high school football scores: Playof...
The naming of this week of the Iowa high school football season is where things might get confusing — Week 9 of the regular season for some teams, the first round of the playoffs for others. The simple math is this: teams are battling for spots in the round of 16 in each of the seven classes.
Why Iowa State-Oklahoma State is the biggest Big 12 game of the w...
Texas is on a bye this week, turning everybody’s eyes to the rest of the Big 12. Baylor is off as well, with the other eight teams set to square off on Saturday. Iowa State’s home matchup against Oklahoma State is the most eye-popping of the four games,
A wind turbine blade factory in Iowa is shutting down, but not be...
The closing of TPI Composite’s wind turbine blade plant in Newton is another setback for the community that was home to Maytag. But demand for the blades is strong if the company can find a new customer.
Iowa job growth accelerates in September...
After a dismal August, Iowa businesses hired about five times faster than the United States' overall growth in September.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter Scolari Has Died
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve C...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netflix This Month
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.