Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Study Finds Holocaust Knowledge Severely...
Half of the participants in a study reported Holocaust denial on social media, unable to name concentration camps.
Need an Easy Halloween Costume? Go Infla...
If you're looking for a fun and unique Halloween costume, look no further. This year, we're all about the inflatable costume. And why wouldn't we be? They're hysterical.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Dropped Pumpkin Cookie Dough!
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.
Chipotle Adding Brisket to the Menu
Try it out and free delivery when you use the Chipotle mobile app.
Interactive Map Lets You Virtually Dig t...
Where would you end up if you dug straight through the earth? This online tool will tell you. The Antipodes Map site allows you to enter a country, city, address, or zip code to send its animated earth digger on a virtual journey through the earth so you don't have to risk it in real life.
'Tiger King' Season 2 Is Officially on the Way!
"Tiger King," the Netflix documentary series that captured the world by storm during the early days of the pandemic, is returning for an all-new season!
The 5 Jackets You'll Need This Fall
Jackets are a vital part of fall fashion! But with so many different kinds out there, how do you know which ones are going to be your ultimate go-to's for the fall season?
Things You Can Legally Do in the US When...
Turning 18 is a milestone! Let's explore the new opportunities that are open to newly-minted adults.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week (September 12–19)
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our song reviews and other songs you'd like to see on our list.
Disneyland Launches Its First Exclusive ...
This year, Mickey and friends are hosting an exclusive after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Called Disney Merriest Nites, the event will take place on five select nights in November and December.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Chocolate Chip Pu...
Celebrate fall with this simple crowd-pleasing recipe. Even people who don't like pumpkin, won't be able to resist this decadent and tender quickbread.
'Dancing With the Stars': JoJo Siwa Makes History With First Same...
"Dancing With the Stars" has returned this year with JoJo Siwa being part of the cast. Siwa and Jenna Johnson are the first couple to be same-sex on the show.