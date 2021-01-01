Idaho Falls, ID

It’s National School Bus Safety Week
This week is National Bus Safety Week, where emphasis is placed on the importance of being safe around school bus stops, crosswalks and anywhere a bus is loading or unloading children.
Idaho gas prices drop slightly while nat...
It’s been another week of bad news for drivers across the country, but Idaho continues to buck the trend of rising gas prices – at least for now. According to AAA, ten state averages jumped by a dime or more this week,
Idaho baby has been on 45 flights and ma...
He just barely turned 1 but Briggs Darrington has already been on 45 flights, is collecting a paycheck every month and travels to places a lot of people only dream of.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,377 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 2,377 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths over the weekend. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 278,457. There are a total of 221,
Reader’s Digest says the best pancakes i...
A 55-year-old restaurant in Idaho Falls known was recently recognized by fans as having the best pancakes in the state of Idaho in 2021. Reader’s Digest recognized Smitty’s Pancake and Steakhouse, which has been around since 1966,
Pocatello man arrested in connection wit...
A Pocatello man has been charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter after police say his wife and another man were found shot to death inside his home. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 39, was arrested Saturday,
State officials conducting survey to better understand how Idahoa...
Idahoans can now participate in a new, anonymous statewide survey to better understand how residents are grappling with the many interruptions and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Gem State, according to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare press release.
Jamey Higham Named New Idaho Potato Comm...
Born and raised in Idaho potato country, Higham says he is looking forward to building on the spud’s strong global reputation for high quality.
Before the 90 Days Season 5 Cast Reveale...
Fiance: Before the 90 Days is officially returning to TLC! SojaBoy is returning with a new American love interest. Get all the details right here.
Rigby hosts Toys for Tots parade
On Saturday, the first-annual Toys for Tots parade made its way to Eastern Idaho, and it wasn't just your standard parade.
Volunteers help Sawtooth NRA and Idaho F...
Idaho Fish and Game partnered with the Sawtooth National Forest and local volunteers to restore sections of the Badger fire burn scare in the South Hills. For Southern Idaho locals, this section of land is important for many reasons.
Former INL manager fired after allegedly...
A local father of five says he was wrongfully terminated from the Idaho National Laboratory after speaking out about the vaccine mandates. Nicholas Christiansen worked in radiological controls for 15 years,
Idaho AG: McGeachin's event at elementar...
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's event at Ammon Elementary is not considered a legal violation, but could "violate the spirit of the Public Integrity in Elections Act."
Idaho View: What kind of help is the Freedom Foundation offering?
Opinion: So why is the Idaho Freedom Foundation offering to “assist” you in selecting local school board members? Of course, if that offer were sincere, the Freedom Foundation would help
Idaho Department of Lands will ask legis...
After a historic fire season, the Idaho Department of Lands is preparing to ask the state legislature for more money. It cost about $75 million to fight fires on IDL lands this year. The state is on the hook for about 90% of that.
A Man Was Fatally Shot While Sitting In ...
More than a week after Adil Dghoughi was killed, friends and family still have no answers about what happened.
Wizards start Wes Unseld Jr. era with big win over Raptors
Wes Unseld Jr. got his first win in the first game of his head coaching career, as the Wizards beat the Raptors convincingly in Toronto.
Vote for sewer bond to avoid big rate bo...
When the city of Boise first built what is now called the Lander Street Water Renewal Facility in 1949, residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of a $1.5 million bond to finance the plant's construction.
Budget-writers return to town — to a ful...
At their annual fall meeting, lawmakers are likely to discuss everything from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s request for money for legal fees to K-12 and higher education budgets.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI in Idaho, fined $1,00...
Gonzaga coach Mark Few has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence in Idaho and must pay a fine of $1,000 in lieu of spending four days in jail, according to court documents. He must also perform 24 hours of community service and his driver’s license was suspended until Nov.
Non-profit clinic chain offering free Mammograms for Breast Cance...
Heritage Health, a chain of non-profit clinics in North Idaho, enrolls patients in a program called Women’s Health Check. The program offers mammograms to those who suspect they may have breast cancer.
