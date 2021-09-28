Supply chain disruptions impacting lunches in Idaho schools
The Nampa and Boise school districts are having to change their menus because they are not getting regularly scheduled shipments from suppliers.
State of Education: Addressing learning ...
Idaho students are being impacted by the pandemic and the tug-of-war between in-person learning and virtual. The loss of learning, graduation rates, and how students are coping with the transition to higher education are all topics of concern.
Treasure Valley restaurant workers endur...
In what has been a tumultuous time for many, food service workers in the Treasure Valley have had to navigate a complicated series of issues — no masks, all masks, long wait times, large guest volume and small staffs.
Boise Phil launches its 2021-22 season. It includes live, digital...
The Boise Phil's season got off to a rough start when it postponed its first 2021 performance, scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Morrison Center. The Phil canceled the celebratory concert and preseason fundraiser over health concerns as cases of COVID-19 surged in Boise and around the state.
After questions, Sánchez repays more tha...
City Council President Pro Tem Lisa Sánchez repaid several reelection campaign expenditures after she charged roughly $200 in personal expenses to her campaign fund. Sánchez logged more than a dozen charges with campaign funds on personal meals,
Malheur County Health Department warns o...
The county health department said that with case rates at, or above, 200 per week during the past six weeks, residents should remain vigilant to the spread of Covid and take preventative measures like masking,
Large fire damages Idaho Darigold plant
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Several agencies responded including fire crews from Nampa, Caldwell and Parma. Workers with the Idaho Power utility company were also at the scene. “The plant itself produces dried milk,” Caldwell Fire ...
Large fire reported at Darigold plant in...
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas says all Darigold employees were able to get out of the building when the fire began.
Malissa Anne Atkins Mejia, 42
Malissa Anne Atkins Mejia passed away September 28, 2021, at the age of 42 after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by those who loved her most, her husband and three children. Malissa’s story starts in March 1979 in Bonners Ferry,
Buying or selling these NFL storylines through Week 4?
The NFL schedule isn't even a quarter complete, thanks to the expansion of the season to 17 games. Already, though, there's all sorts of chatter — some of it actually reasoned — about what's ahead. And what's occurred.
Meridian Canine Rescue hosts 2nd annual ...
The rainy weather did not stop the Meridian Canine Rescue from hosting its 2nd annual charity golf tournament Friday morning at River Birch Golf Course in Star.
State Department Releases Work Plan to A...
Students from the Nampa Online School hang out during a class fundraiser to gather snacks for hungry students. Sami Edge/Idaho EdNews The Idaho State Department of Education finalized a work plan last week aimed at helping schools meet students’ mental ...
Idaho National Laboratory: National Labo...
Idaho National Laboratory will partner with the country’s largest commercial nuclear energy facility to bring the nation one step closer to a carbon-free future.PNW Hydrogen, LLC has been selected to
Idaho National Laboratory: INL Ranks #13 In Nation Among Best Pla...
Diversity MBA, a national leadership organization that integrates diversity and inclusion with talent management, ranked Idaho National Laboratory #13 in the nation for Best Places to Work for Women &
Idaho GOP's power struggle underscores f...
The Idaho Republican gubernatorial primary between Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is mushrooming into an ugly back-and-forth between the two state executives and emerging as another battlefield in the fight between two broader factions within the GOP.
Bite me: Panama City community college p...
Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida presents a new take on the Dracula legend set in 1948 Hollywood, told in a film noir style.
America's Worst Nuclear Disaster May Have Been Caused By A Goosin...
America's worst nuclear disaster may have been caused by a goosing. The SL-1 was an experimental, low-power nuclear reactor in Idaho, intended to power sma
Twin Falls to Salt Lake City flights get...
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who flies in and out of Twin Falls, Idaho, that Delta will trim its flights to Salt Lake City.
SHOLEH Idaho healthcare workers’ recogni...
Little proclaimed October Healthcare worker appreciation month. Nice, but overdue. He cited long hours, overwhelmed facilities (such as Kootenai Health with makeshift beds in conference rooms), and a “devastating wave of critically ill
Nancy Jones Hess, 69
Born Nancy Grayson Jones on May 13, 195,2 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to William and Catherine Jones, Nancy was one of three daughters raised in Birmingham, Alabama. She attended and graduated from Randolph-Macon Women’s College as an art major.
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cd'A Charter advances a...
Coeur d’Alene Charter (4-11) plays at No. 1 seed Kellogg (11-2) tonight at 6 in a semifinal match of the 3A District 1 tournament.
Darigold plant fire causes Caldwell Fire...
Will Gigray, president of the Caldwell Firefighters Union, says the city is operating with only 45 firefighters when they should have 65.
Marylinn Ann (McBride) Heikkila
She is survived by her son Alan (Gaye) in Meridian, along with their three ... and to Hospice of North Idaho. The family asks that memorials be sent in our mother’s name to the Pinehurst Library ...
Ada County opens second Driver's License...
With only one driver's license office in Ada County, lines and waits were long. County Commissioners say this second office will be convenient for the whole county.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Grou...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'No Time to Die'
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup a...
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.